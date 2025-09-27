Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Upgraded Galaxy S26 component could make it noticeably snappier than Galaxy S25

The Galaxy S26 might support the latest storage tech.

By
1comment
Samsung Processors Galaxy S Series
Galaxy S26 UFS 4.1
The Galaxy S26 series will likely support UFS 4.1 storage. | Image Credit - Micron

Qualcomm's latest chipset for high-end Android phones, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, is now official. Not only is it 20 percent faster and 35 percent more efficient than its predecessor, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, but it also supports Universal Flash Storage 4.1 or UFS 4.1. This updated storage tech will make upcoming phones like the Galaxy S26 feel faster in everyday use.

Just because the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 supports a new storage standard doesn't mean the Galaxy S26 lineup will shift from UFS 4.0 to UFS 4.1. However, given that the Galaxy S23 was among the first devices to support UFS 4.0, it's likely the Galaxy S26 will keep up the tradition. Like the Galaxy S25, the Galaxy S26 might also use Micron's solution.



The upgraded tech will speed up access to data and minimize delays, making smartphones feel more responsive. This will come in especially handy when using AI apps, as the phone will take less time to generate responses, edit photos, and translate text. That's because the storage will read and write data at higher speeds.

Micron's UFS 4.1 packages are also smaller, so they will require less space to offer the same storage capacities.

How important are storage specs when upgrading?

Vote View Result
 

The Galaxy S26 family might be the first mainstream flagship line to support the new tech, giving it an obvious edge over the Pixel 10 series, which shipped with UFS 4.0 despite UFS 4.1 being available at that time. This upgrade, along with a Galaxy-specific version of Qualcomm's chip, would make the Galaxy S26 a performance powerhouse. 

Samsung will likely pair the changes with the latest RAM technology, enabling improved responsiveness while being more power-efficient. This 1γ LPDDR5X​​ tech will also come in smaller packages.

The smaller memory components would free up space for other components. Samsung is unlikely to use the space for a larger battery, as far as the Galaxy S26 Ultra is concerned. However, the power boost and efficiency advantages, along with faster charging speeds, might make up for the unchanged battery capacity.

Upgraded Galaxy S26 component could make it noticeably snappier than Galaxy S25

