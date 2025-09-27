Upgraded Galaxy S26 component could make it noticeably snappier than Galaxy S25
The Galaxy S26 might support the latest storage tech.
The Galaxy S26 series will likely support UFS 4.1 storage. | Image Credit - Micron
Qualcomm's latest chipset for high-end Android phones, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, is now official. Not only is it 20 percent faster and 35 percent more efficient than its predecessor, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, but it also supports Universal Flash Storage 4.1 or UFS 4.1. This updated storage tech will make upcoming phones like the Galaxy S26 feel faster in everyday use.
Just because the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 supports a new storage standard doesn't mean the Galaxy S26 lineup will shift from UFS 4.0 to UFS 4.1. However, given that the Galaxy S23 was among the first devices to support UFS 4.0, it's likely the Galaxy S26 will keep up the tradition. Like the Galaxy S25, the Galaxy S26 might also use Micron's solution.
The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 supports UFS 4.1. | Image Credit - Qualcomm
The upgraded tech will speed up access to data and minimize delays, making smartphones feel more responsive. This will come in especially handy when using AI apps, as the phone will take less time to generate responses, edit photos, and translate text. That's because the storage will read and write data at higher speeds.
Micron's UFS 4.1 packages are also smaller, so they will require less space to offer the same storage capacities.
The Galaxy S26 family might be the first mainstream flagship line to support the new tech, giving it an obvious edge over the Pixel 10 series, which shipped with UFS 4.0 despite UFS 4.1 being available at that time. This upgrade, along with a Galaxy-specific version of Qualcomm's chip, would make the Galaxy S26 a performance powerhouse.
Samsung will likely pair the changes with the latest RAM technology, enabling improved responsiveness while being more power-efficient. This 1γ LPDDR5X tech will also come in smaller packages.
The smaller memory components would free up space for other components. Samsung is unlikely to use the space for a larger battery, as far as the Galaxy S26 Ultra is concerned. However, the power boost and efficiency advantages, along with faster charging speeds, might make up for the unchanged battery capacity.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: