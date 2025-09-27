Upgraded Galaxy S26 component could make it noticeably snappier than Galaxy S25

The Galaxy S26 series will likely support UFS 4.1 storage. | Image Credit - Micron





Galaxy S26

Galaxy S26

Galaxy S26

Galaxy S26









The upgraded tech will speed up access to data and minimize delays, making smartphones feel more responsive. This will come in especially handy when using AI apps, as the phone will take less time to generate responses, edit photos, and translate text. That's because the storage will read and write data at higher speeds.



Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy The upgraded tech will speed up access to data and minimize delays, making smartphones feel more responsive. This will come in especially handy when using AI apps, as the phone will take less time to generate responses, edit photos, and translate text. That's because the storage will read and write data at higher speeds.Micron's UFS 4.1 packages are also smaller, so they will require less space to offer the same storage capacities.





How important are storage specs when upgrading? I only care about capacity. I want the latest storage tech. No one cares other than tech nerds. I only care about capacity. 0% I want the latest storage tech. 100% No one cares other than tech nerds. 0%



The Galaxy S26 a performance powerhouse.



Samsung will likely pair the changes with the latest RAM technology, enabling improved responsiveness while being more power-efficient. This



The smaller memory components would free up space for other components. Samsung is unlikely to use the space for a larger battery, as far as the Galaxy S26 Ultra is concerned. However, the power boost and efficiency advantages, along with The Galaxy S26 family might be the first mainstream flagship line to support the new tech, giving it an obvious edge over the Pixel 10 series, which shipped with UFS 4.0 despite UFS 4.1 being available at that time. This upgrade, along with a Galaxy-specific version of Qualcomm's chip, would make thea performance powerhouse.Samsung will likely pair the changes with the latest RAM technology, enabling improved responsiveness while being more power-efficient. This 1γ LPDDR5X​​ tech will also come in smaller packages.The smaller memory components would free up space for other components. Samsung is unlikely to use the space for a larger battery, as far as theis concerned. However, the power boost and efficiency advantages, along with faster charging speeds , might make up for the unchanged battery capacity.



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!





Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

50% Off Visible+ Pro Annual Plan Just bring your number and any iPhone – code ILUVIPHONE

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer