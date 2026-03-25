Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Galaxy S25 FE turns into Samsung’s flagship killer after a $129 discount

The phone offers fast performance, has a stunning display, and boasts capable cameras. Don't miss out!

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A person holding a Galaxy S25 FE.
A person holding a Galaxy S25 FE. | Image by PhoneArena

I recently shared that a third-party seller on Amazon is offering a massive $201 discount on the Galaxy S24 FE. And while this deal is still up for grabs and definitely worth taking advantage of, Amazon has the Galaxy S25 FE on sale as well, allowing those who are after the latest model to score sweet savings.

How sweet, you might ask? Well, the 256GB version in Navy is currently selling for just south of $582. Given that the phone’s usual cost is about $710, it appears you’ll save $129 if you don’t waste time and score a brand-new Galaxy S25 FE with this deal right here.

Galaxy S25 FE 256GB, Navy: Save $129 on Amazon!

$129 off (18%)
If you're hunting for flagship-level power on a budget, the Galaxy S25 FE is a deal you can't ignore. Amazon has slashed $129 off the 256GB model, bringing the price below the $582 mark. Between its high-end performance, vibrant 120Hz display, and versatile camera setup, this powerhouse is a total steal. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon

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Let me tell you this: you’re getting a ton of value for your $582 here. With its high-end Exynos 2400 chipset — the same silicon that powers the Galaxy S24 outside the US — and 8GB of RAM, this bad boy has enough horsepower to handle absolutely anything. It runs demanding apps and games like Genshin Impact and breezes through menus with ease. Everything feels exceptionally snappy and responsive—probably in part due to its screen’s high 120Hz refresh rate.

Speaking of the display, you’ll get to enjoy a stunning 6.7-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel with a 2340 x 1080 resolution and support for HDR content. That means the videos you’ll be watching on YouTube, the reels on Insta, and photos you’ve taken with the 50MP main camera and 12MP ultrawide unit will all look breathtaking, and you’ll savor every moment. And yep, the main 50MP camera is the same one found on the Galaxy S24, so you’ll take equally impressive snaps with the main sensor.

Factor in the 4,900mAh battery, which can easily last you the whole day without top-ups, and you get a phone that punches way above its weight—or price tag, to be precise. So, don’t miss out—get yours for less today!

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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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