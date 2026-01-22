Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Galaxy S25+ explosion responsibility admitted by Samsung

Samsung is attempting to compensate a Galaxy S25+ owner whose device exploded.

Galaxy S25 Plus overheated exploded
A Galaxy S25 Plus exploded while charging. | Image Credit - Scoopofwei

Samsung has taken responsibility for a Galaxy S25 Plus unit that exploded, according to Reddit user Scoopofwei, whose partner owned the device.

Galaxy S25 Plus heated uncontrollably


Scoopofwei's partner purchased a Galaxy S25 Plus in September. Two months later, in November, the phone exploded while charging, caught fire, and burned a small portion of their carpet. An official Samsung charger and cable were used to charge the device.

The resulting fumes caused temporary throat soreness and slight chest tightening. A clinician gave them the all-clear for their lungs.

Images shared by them show a Galaxy S25 Plus with a severely charred chassis.

The local fire department concluded that a "thermal runaway event" was responsible for the fire. This happens when a component, usually the battery, heats up faster than the system can dissipate heat, causing a breakdown, and, eventually, an explosion and fire.

Samsung has assumed responsibility for the incident. The company has agreed to cover the full cost of the Galaxy S25 Plus, medical bills, and restoration expenses.

Additionally, Samsung's Fire and Marine Insurance unit is offering the family of three $500 per person for the "pain and suffering," which they believe isn't enough. Even though the incident didn't cause any immediate or visible health issues, they did inhale toxic lithium-ion fumes and were also traumatized.

The Incident: In November 2025, our 2-month-old Samsung Galaxy S25+ (purchased Sept 2025) experienced a thermal runaway event while charging at night. It exploded, caught fire, and burned through our carpet. We were using the official Samsung charger and cable. After two months, Samsung has finally admitted liability for the hardware and physical costs.
Scoopofwei, Reddit user, January 2025

Not the first incident


Smartphones have a cooling mechanism to keep temperatures in check. The Galaxy S25 series is equipped with a 40 percent larger vapor chamber than the previous generation and tailored thermal interface material (TIM) for improved thermal efficiency.

For many users, the system in the Galaxy S25 Plus wasn't good enough to keep the phone from getting toasty. There have been several complaints about the phone overheating, even during moderate use.

In October, South Korean user Cheoeuijan-ah said that their Galaxy S25 Plus burned up while they were holding it.

Apparently, a similar incident happened to an employee, but the details never came to light.

Would you consider these events before buying a Samsung phone?

What's happening?


While Samsung assumed responsibility for Scoopofwei's device, they weren't able to identify why Cheoeuijan-ah's Galaxy S25 Plus went up in flames.

Galaxy S25 Plus shipments stood at 4.5 million units in August, and reports suggest that sales of the Galaxy S25 series have rebounded after a slowdown. With millions of units shipped, these events may be statistical anomalies but must not be taken lightly. As Scoopofwei points out, the adverse effects of toxic fumes don't show up immediately.

Moreover, the incident could have escalated quickly, and these users were lucky that they got things under control.

Samsung needs to explain why the Galaxy S25 Plus's cooling mechanism didn't kick in and prevent the device from heating up dangerously.
Anam Hamid
