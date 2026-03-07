MVNO achieves what AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon can only dream of
MobileX's CEO has revealed that no one has ever left its data-only plan.
Has MobileX cracked the code on loyalty? | Image by MobileX
If there's one problem keeping the CEOs of AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon up at night, it's probably churn, or the percentage of customers leaving for a rival. Perhaps they wouldn't have to worry if they simply asked MobileX for its secret sauce.
Zero churn
Is MobileX the best choice for tablet users? | Image by Peter Adderton
CEO Peter Adderton is the undisputed cheerleader-in-chief for his MVNO MobileX, and he appears to be onto something.
According to Adderton, not a single customer on their data-only tablet plan has ever left. That's a massive flex in an industry defined by customer turnover.
Adderton also explains why customers are so loyal to the plan. He claims that it's the easiest and most affordable data-only plan available on the market. MobileX allows users to buy data only as needed. Any leftover data is converted to credit and deducted from the following month's bill.
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon also offer data-only plans, but they charge a flat monthly rate regardless of actual usage. That could be a deal breaker for budget-conscious customers who don't want to pay for unused data. Among the three, T-Mobile's tablet plan is the cheapest, starting at $10 per month.
Walking the talk
Adderton is an industry veteran. He founded Boost Mobile in 2000 in Australia before expanding to North America.
He doesn't shy away from calling out anti-consumer behaviour, and the zero churn of the tablet plan suggests his critique is backed by results.
Does this news make you want to switch to MobileX?
Easier said than done at scale
Of course, MobileX is an MVNO with tens of thousands of customers, whereas the Big Three are facilities-based providers with millions of customers. While cozying up to customers is crucial for a small business, established carriers with a large customer base aren't as eager to please them. Besides, MobileX has only been around since 2023, so it may be too soon to say it enjoys a cult following.
However, Adderton claims MobileX was launched to help people save money, and that simple but powerful ethos might just be the formula for long-term loyalty.
Are AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon taking notes?
