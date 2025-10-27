Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
The worst you could imagine has happened to one Galaxy S25 Plus unit

A user says that their Galaxy S25 Plus went up in smoke right in front of them.

Samsung Android Galaxy S Series
Galaxy S25 Plus fire
The charred Galaxy S25 Plus | Image Credit - Cheoeuijan-ah

Electronic devices can sometimes behave erratically, but at times, that behaviour borders on dangerous. Cheoeuijan-ah, a Galaxy S25 Plus user from South Korea, came face to face with that reality when their phone overheated and started burning.

The Galaxy S25 Plus caught fire out of nowhere


Cheoeuijan-ah says that their Galaxy S25 Plus wasn't charging when the incident occurred, so a faulty charger or bad outlet isn't necessarily to blame here. They were holding the phone when it started getting hot. They threw the device on the floor when it made a loud noise, and that's when it started to smoke.

They went to the Samsung Service Center for answers, but the company wasn't able to find out what caused the device to go up in smoke.

I was holding the S 25+ in my hand and it started to overheat and make a loud noise, so I threw it on the floor and it started to ash. Samsung Service Center said that the cause is unknown after investigation.
Cheoeuijan-ah, Galaxy S25+ owner, October 2025

It was a rare event (or was it?)


Smartphones have built-in thermal management systems that keep overheating in check. The Galaxy S25 Plus features a large vapor chamber to keep it running coolly. The device can still heat up under pressure, as is evident by numerous posts online that say the phone gets warm even with moderate use. There were many complaints about Galaxy S25 series phones getting toasty initially, but they subsided with time. In any case, the thermal throttling system should kick in before the phone gets dangerously hot, so it's not clear why Cheoeuijan-ah's Galaxy S25 Plus ended up completely charred.

I received my s25+ today, I've only been using very moderately but the top of the phone is heating up really quickly.
Fair-Pace-6973, Reddit user, February 2025

Hi all. I just got my S25+ . I just noticed that everytime I did a whatsapp video call, it becomes very hot (like it can reach 40 Celcius after 10 mins video call- testing it using ampere apps
Longjumping_Share_18, Reddit user, April 2025

Since they claim to have contacted Samsung, this doesn't appear to be a case of a counterfeit device. Apparently, one Galaxy S25 unit belonging to an employee had exploded before, but that story was swept under the rug.

How a device is handled could also contribute to overheating, such as exposing it to extreme temperatures, charging it on surfaces that trap heat, or using processor-intensive apps for prolonged periods.

Are you less likely to buy Samsung phones after this incident?

Vote View Result

This shouldn't be happening


Although this may be an isolated event, Samsung still needs to get to the bottom of it. While this is nowhere near a Galaxy Note 7-level problem, it can still be potentially life-threatening or life-altering, which is why Samsung needs to be transparent about what may have happened and assure users that it was an anomaly and is highly unlikely to happen again.

We have requested Samsung for comment and will update the story if we hear back.

Anam Hamid
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
