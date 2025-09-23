Galaxy Buds 3 Pro remain in high demand after generous discount
These are Samsung's current top-of-the-line earbuds, making them an unmissable buy for Galaxy fans looking to save.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you’re a Samsung fan looking to upgrade your listening experience, you’re likely eying the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. These are the tech giant’s latest top-of-the-line earbuds, so it’s only natural for exactly these fellas to be on your radar.
Unfortunately, with a price tag of about $250, they aren’t exactly budget-friendly. That’s why snagging them at a discount is always an unmissable opportunity. The best part? You can get them for much less than usual right now, as long as you take advantage of this deal.
Amazon is currently offering a $60 discount, slashing 24% off the usual price. That means you can snag a pair for just under $190. Hurry, though—this isn’t a brand-new offer, and it’s been live for a while. While we don’t expect it to disappear overnight, there’s no telling how long it’ll stick around, so acting quickly is advisable.
As for the earphones themselves, well, they rank among the best earbuds money can buy. This means you’ll enjoy top-quality 360-degree sound, complemented by a punchy bass. And if you aren’t a fan of heavy bass, you can always adjust the audio to your preferences via the EQ in Samsung's Wearable app.
All in all, we believe the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro deserve their place among the top earphones money can buy. So, if they tick all the right boxes for you too, don’t miss out — save with this deal now!
Another highlight is their top-tier ANC, which does a solid job of stopping pesky noises. And with battery life of up to 6 hours from the earbuds and up to 26 hours with the case, you’ll enjoy your tunes in peace for quite a while. Of course, you can squeeze even more listening time if you don’t use the active noise cancelling feature. To be precise, you’ll be looking at up to 7 hours from the earphones and up to a total of 30 hours with the case.
