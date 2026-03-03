Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
Galaxy S28 Ultra could get a display feature that was rumored for the S26 Ultra

You may need to wait another couple of years to get the best possible colors on a Galaxy S Ultra device.

Samsung Display Galaxy S Series
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra with a picture of colorful flowers on its display, standing on a desk.
A rumored Galaxy S26 Ultra display upgrade could arrive on the S28 Ultra. | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung just launched the Galaxy S26 series with rather small upgrades over the Galaxy S25 lineup. Most of those upgrades had leaked way before the premiere of the devices, including the Privacy Display feature of the Galaxy S26 Ultra. One of the rumored changes didn’t make its way to this year’s device, and it appears we’ll need to wait quite a bit before getting it.

Galaxy S28 Ultra may finally feature a 10-bit display


Samsung may finally move on from its 8-bit displays for its top-tier flagship smartphones. However, that won’t happen before 2028, as industry observer CID posted on X that the Galaxy S28 Ultra will finally have a 10-bit display. 

That’s not the first time we’re hearing about Samsung using a 10-bit display on its devices. Back in January, reputable leaker Ice Universe said that the Galaxy S26 Ultra was “confirmed” to have a 10-bit display, which he said was “100% accurate.” That turned out not to be true, and all Galaxy S26 devices use 8-bit panels.

Far too early to know



While it would make sense for Samsung to improve the displays on its top-tier flagships over the next two generations, these rumors must be taken with a grain of salt. Even the source says that the rumor is as confirmed as it was for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, and Samsung could change its plans in the two years before the phone goes to the market.

Most people would have a very tough time making the difference between the panels used in the Galaxy S26 devices and a 10-bit display. The difference between the two is that an 8-bit panel can display 16.7 million different colors, while a 10-bit panel can go to 1.07 billion colors. You would be able to spot a difference when playing 10-bit media on a 10-bit display and focus on gradients with gradual transitions of colors.

The vast majority of smartphones feature 8-bit displays. Models such as the Oppo Find X3, Honor Magic 8, and OnePlus 15 are among the few devices with 10-bit panels.

Not a dealbreaker


I wouldn’t get mad if Samsung were to stick with an 8-bit display even with the Galaxy S28 Ultra. It would be nice to have a better panel, but that’s one of the least noticeable improvements I can think of. Compared to truly useful features such as Privacy Display, that’s far from being a dealbreaker.
