Apple leaks the name of its cheap MacBook ahead of launch

Apparently the low-cost MacBook is coming soon with a surprising name.

By
Apple Laptops
A render of the rumored low-cost MacBook laptop.
The low-cost MacBook may come in several fun colors. | Image by GSMArena
Apple is launching the long-rumored low-cost MacBook in the coming days, following the announcement of several new products this week. That’s likely happening at the company’s in-person media “experience” tomorrow. Now, thanks to an unusual slip on Apple’s part, we may have learned one key detail about the new laptop.

MacBook Neo could be the name of Apple’s low-cost laptop


Apple may start a whole new line of laptops with its rumored cheaper model. A regulatory document referring to an unreleased MacBook Neo was spotted by MacRumors on Apple’s website. The device with model number A3404 appeared in an EU Declaration of Conformity released by Apple.

The PDF file with the document doesn’t mention the name, but Apple’s regulatory website briefly featured a link with the MacBook Neo (Model A3404) mentioned. That’s almost certainly the upcoming low-cost MacBook.

It fits the idea



MacBook Neo is a fun name for what is likely to be a fun new laptop. Sitting below the MacBook Air in Apple’s portfolio, the new model is rumored to feature an iPhone-class chip and a 12.9-inch display. Most likely powered by the iPhone 16 Pro’s A18 Pro processor, the device may come in yellow, green, blue, and pink colors.

Would you buy a MacBook Neo?
11 Votes


Early rumors about the MacBook Neo claimed it may start at $599 when launched, but more recent information claims it could cost as much as $799. The device is expected to feature 8 GB RAM and an aluminum design. The entry-level laptop will challenge mainly the low-end PC and Chromebook market, and it will appeal to users who already own an iPhone but use a non-Apple laptop.

The better choice


For some time, it was expected that Apple would revive the base MacBook naming. That was first used on a 2006 model and later on the 12-inch MacBook. As much as I like such throwbacks, I’m glad that Apple is opting for a new name. The MacBook Neo feels very different from every other MacBook, and I don’t think it’s the base for the rest of the lineup.
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
