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Galaxy Tab A11+ drops below $210, becoming an even hotter pick for those on a budget

It's a solid choice if you want a dependable tablet that won't break the bank.

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Preslav Mladenov
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Samsung Tablets Deals Galaxy Tab
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A Galaxy Tab A11+ on a white background.
It even offers pleasant visuals for the price. | Image by Samsung

It’s always nice to get an affordable slate at a sweet discount. And right now, you can do exactly that by snagging the Galaxy Tab A11+ on Amazon. The retailer has slashed 16% off this budget-friendly device, dropping its 128GB version below $210.

The offer has been live for quite some time now. While I don’t expect it to expire anytime soon, there's no telling how long it’ll stay live either. That’s why I still encourage you to pull the trigger now while you can, as this slate is a no-brainer for shoppers who don’t need an insane amount of firepower and don’t want to overspend.

Galaxy Tab A11+ 128GB: Save $40!
$40 off (16%)
You can currently grab the Galaxy Tab A11+ on Amazon for just under $210, making this budget-friendly Samsung tablet a total steal. It delivers a ton of value for the price, boasting a Full HD+ display, smooth everyday performance, and seven years of software updates. Act fast and save while the deal lasts!
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Sure, it can’t compare with top dogs like the Galaxy Tab S11, but its MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset and 6GB of RAM are plenty for handling day-to-day tasks like watching YouTube videos and reading PhoneArena articles.

Furthermore, it packs an 11-inch LCD screen with a 1920 x 1200 resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and a 90Hz refresh rate. It may lack the deep blacks of OLED displays, but it offers pleasant visuals for the price. Plus, it feels quite snappy and responsive for a tablet that costs less than $210, thanks to that higher refresh rate. Add a quad-speaker audio system with Dolby Atmos support, and you get a device that punches way above its price tag.

If you think 128GB of storage won’t be enough for your needs, you can easily pop a microSD card in to expand its memory, making the tablet an even hotter choice for under $210. Don’t hesitate! Tap either the deal button at the beginning of the article or the one in the product box and treat yourself to one of the best budget tablets on the market now while you still can!
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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