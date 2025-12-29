Forget casting: Google and Samsung have a better solution to display photos on your TV
Google and Samsung are teaming up to make reliving memories easier than ever.
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Samsung and Google are teaming up to bring a native Google Photos experience to Samsung TVs, effectively turning your biggest screen into a high-tech digital photo frame. This integration looks to ditch the need for casting and brings AI-powered editing tools straight to the living room.
We have all been there: trying to show a room full of people a funny video or a vacation photo on a 6-inch smartphone screen. It is usually a cramped, underwhelming experience. However, according to a new announcement, Samsung is solving this by integrating Google Photos directly into their TV lineup.
This integration is significant because it removes friction. While casting content from a phone to a TV has been possible for years via Chromecast or AirPlay, it is often clunky and drains your phone battery. By building the experience natively into the OS (specifically through Samsung's Daily+ and Daily Board), accessing memories becomes as easy as turning on the TV.
This seems like a great feature to have if you own a Samsung TV. I have lost count of how many times I have wanted to show photos to guests but decided against it because fiddling with casting was too annoying at the moment. Having a native interface that just works—and potentially greets you with nice imagery when the TV is idle—makes the hardware feel much more personal.
Your photos are getting a big screen upgrade
We have all been there: trying to show a room full of people a funny video or a vacation photo on a 6-inch smartphone screen. It is usually a cramped, underwhelming experience. However, according to a new announcement, Samsung is solving this by integrating Google Photos directly into their TV lineup.
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According to Samsung, this isn't just a basic slideshow app, though; the collaboration aims to weave your photo library into the fabric of the TV's interface, using Samsung's Vision AI Companion to surface memories naturally throughout your day.
Key features coming to the living room
- Personalized Results: Instead of endless scrolling, you will be able to view slideshows categorized by specific topics or contents. This is planned for later in 2026.
- Memories: Launching exclusively on Samsung TVs for a six-month window in early 2026, this feature curates stories based on people and meaningful moments, much like what you see on your phone but optimized for a TV display.
- Create with AI: Also scheduled for later in 2026, this will introduce themed templates built on Nano Banana, Google's DeepMind image generation model. It includes playful transformations and a "Photo to Video" feature.
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Why this matters for your smart home
Google Photos is coming to Samsung TVs as a native app. | Image credit — Samsung
This integration is significant because it removes friction. While casting content from a phone to a TV has been possible for years via Chromecast or AirPlay, it is often clunky and drains your phone battery. By building the experience natively into the OS (specifically through Samsung's Daily+ and Daily Board), accessing memories becomes as easy as turning on the TV.
For families, this is a game-changer. It positions the television not just as a content consumption device for Netflix or YouTube, but as a communal hub for family watching. It is also worth noting that Samsung is pushing hard on the AI front here. By leveraging models like Nano Banana for on-screen editing and "Remixing," they are trying to make the TV an active creation tool rather than just a passive display.
How often do you look at photos on your TV?
I do it all the time via casting.
15.38%
Only during holidays or family gatherings.
21.54%
Never, it is too much of a hassle.
29.23%
I would do it if there was a native app.
33.85%
A welcome addition to the living room
This seems like a great feature to have if you own a Samsung TV. I have lost count of how many times I have wanted to show photos to guests but decided against it because fiddling with casting was too annoying at the moment. Having a native interface that just works—and potentially greets you with nice imagery when the TV is idle—makes the hardware feel much more personal.
If the execution matches the promise, this could be the best implementation of a "digital photo frame" we have seen yet.
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