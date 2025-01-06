Samsung brings its own version of Android’s Circle to Search feature to its smart TVs
Samsung is kicking off CES 2025 with an interesting announcement about its new lineup of smart TVs. The South Korean company confirmed plans to bring its own take of Android’s Circle to Search feature to some of its newest smart TVs.
The new feature is called Click to Search and makes searching on your smart TV a breeze. It provides instant information about what’s on screen without interrupting your viewing experience.
All these new features are part of Samsung’s Vision AI, the next step of the company’s smart TV strategy to provide users with intelligent, intuitive and seamless screen experiences.
“Samsung sees TVs not as one-directional devices for passive consumption but as interactive, intelligent partners that adapt to your needs. With Samsung Vision AI, we’re reimagining what screens can do, connecting entertainment, personalization and lifestyle solutions into one seamless experience to simplify your life,” said SW Yong, President and Head of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.
In related news, Samsung introduced its most advanced smart TV to date, the Neo QLED 8K QN990F, which was specifically designed with AI in mind. The smart TV is powered by the latest NQ8 AI Gen3 processor and, as expected, leverages a suite of on-device AI features to enhance picture quality, sound clarity and overall viewing experience.
The new feature is called Click to Search and makes searching on your smart TV a breeze. It provides instant information about what’s on screen without interrupting your viewing experience.
Besides Click to Search, Samsung is also adding Live Translate, a new feature powered by on-device AI translation model. Lastly, the Generative Wallpaper feature is also being added to Samsung’s smart TVs, allowing users to make images that match any occasion.
Samsung Vision AI | Image credit: Samsung
All these new features are part of Samsung’s Vision AI, the next step of the company’s smart TV strategy to provide users with intelligent, intuitive and seamless screen experiences.
“Samsung sees TVs not as one-directional devices for passive consumption but as interactive, intelligent partners that adapt to your needs. With Samsung Vision AI, we’re reimagining what screens can do, connecting entertainment, personalization and lifestyle solutions into one seamless experience to simplify your life,” said SW Yong, President and Head of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.
The newly introduced Samsung Vision AI will be available on the company’s widest lineup yet, including Neo QLED, OLED, QLED, and The Frame. However, Samsung mentions that available features may vary by country and model, so not everything might be available on Samsung’s latest smart TVs.
Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN990F | Image credit: Samsung
In related news, Samsung introduced its most advanced smart TV to date, the Neo QLED 8K QN990F, which was specifically designed with AI in mind. The smart TV is powered by the latest NQ8 AI Gen3 processor and, as expected, leverages a suite of on-device AI features to enhance picture quality, sound clarity and overall viewing experience.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: