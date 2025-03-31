Members-only articles read this month:/
Flagships are losing their edge, and these mid-rangers are the reason why
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
In the past, if you wanted a reliable and fast phone, you had to pay a premium for a flagship model. This changed when OnePlus entered the market with the original OnePlus One and the subsequent generations that followed.
I distinctly remember buying the OnePlus 3. I had saved for an entire summer after losing my beloved iPhone 6s—which cost me £619—at a music festival. So, as you might imagine, I was hesitant to invest so much money in a phone again. That’s why I chose OnePlus, which at the time, was still proudly wearing its “flagship killer” badge on its sleeve.
What am I getting at with this story? Phones like the OnePlus 3 used to be rare in the smartphone market, but that’s no longer true. Why is that? Why does it seem like manufacturers have recently doubled down on this “flagship killer” type of phone?
I recently wrote about the Pixel “a” series’ history, and I realized that with each new generation the phone has come closer and closer to the Pixel flagship series. The Pixel 8a, for example, performed so closely to the Pixel 8, that it was hard to recommend the pricier model.
The newer Pixel 9a continues this best-value trend. It goes for the same $499 price, sporting the same flagship Tensor G4 processor as the $799 Pixel 9.
The Pixel 9 does bring perks like more RAM dedicated to on-device AI and an upgraded ultrawide camera, but these are nice-to-haves rather than essentials for the average user. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8a and 9a deliver the core Pixel experience – the same clean Android software with 7 years of updates, the same beloved Pixel camera quality, and all of that for a much lower price. As we put it in our Pixel 8a vs Pixel 9 comparison: unless you truly need the Pixel 9’s few premium upgrades, the cheaper Pixel “still offers exceptional value” and is likely the smarter choice for most people.
Samsung's Galaxy S24 FE shows why paying extra for a flagship phone is becoming increasingly unnecessary. At just $649, the Galaxy S24 FE offers nearly the same experience as the Galaxy S24 Plus, which starts at $999 – a substantial $350 difference.
In our Galaxy S24 FE vs Galaxy S24 Plus comparison, the cheaper model impressively matched and even surpassed the performance of the flagship in several key areas. Both phones feature the same 50MP main camera sensor, and our tests revealed that the photo quality was nearly identical. We noticed minor differences between the telephoto and selfie cameras, but they were indeed minor.
The main downsides of the Fan Edition are its less durable and bright display and slower charging. Still, the phone came close enough to the high-end model in these specs.
OnePlus earned its reputation with “flagship killer” phones, and the OnePlus 13R embodies that spirit in today’s market. Priced at $599 (versus $899 for the standard OnePlus 13), the 13R focuses on “bang for the buck,” – and it more than delivers. At $300 less, the 13R shows much of the high-end experience of its pricier counterpart.
It features an almost identical 6.7-inch 120 Hz AMOLED display and the same battery capacity (and almost the same battery life) as the flagship model, so you’re not sacrificing the big screen or all-day endurance. The processor is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (one generation behind the OnePlus 13’s latest Gen 3 chip), but in practice, this is still a top-tier chip that chews through apps and games with ease. To hit the lower price, OnePlus did trim a few extras – the 13R skips wireless charging, and its ultrawide camera isn’t as advanced as the OnePlus 13’s, but if you can live with these trade-offs, the OnePlus 13R is an absolute steal!
Even Apple, long known for upselling its top-of-the-line iPhones, is recognizing the appeal of a strong mid-range offering (or, more accurately, bending the knee under the inevitable). This year, we got the iPhone 16e, which is effectively a new iPhone SE-style model. Apple created it to deliver flagship performance at a lower price, just like the rest of the phones on this list.
The 16e launched at $600, only about $100 cheaper than the standard iPhone 15’s $700 price. But, importantly, Apple gave the 16e some clear advantages: it runs on a newer, faster A18 chip (the iPhone 15 uses last year’s A16 Bionic). It supports Apple’s latest on-device AI features (branded as “Apple Intelligence”), which the iPhone 15 doesn’t get.
In other words, for $100 less, the iPhone 16e outclasses the iPhone 15 in processing power and software capabilities – an unusual twist and a boon for value-seekers who want Apple’s cutting-edge processors without buying a Pro model. Of course, the iPhone 16e makes a few compromises to hit its lower price. It uses an older iPhone 14-style design (complete with the classic notch instead of the iPhone 15’s Dynamic Island) and drops to a single rear camera instead of the dual-camera setup on the iPhone 15.
Besides the most glaring issue with the single camera (and 60Hz display), the phone also lacks some premium-level quirks like 5G ultra-wideband support or MagSafe wireless charging. However, for many iPhone buyers, these differences are minor. The main camera on the 16e is still excellent, the display is the same size and quality as the 15’s, and battery life is actually better (the 16e has a much larger battery capacity).
Unless you specifically need the iPhone 15’s second camera or other small luxuries, the cheaper 16e delivers Apple’s core experience for less money.
There are still use cases when flagship devices are worth it. I recently had a discussion with a friend in the music industry, who told me that most DJs, for example, don’t need expensive equipment to play at events. But some of them are paying top dollar for that top-tier equipment because of its build quality (besides bragging rights).
This leads me to—yet again—more proof of how phone manufacturers know they’ve reached a certain limit as far as upgrades go. More and more we have been seeing new materials being used for phone making, the most popular of which right now is titanium. Some companies, like Motorola, have focused on vegan (synthetic) leather to make their phones stand out.
So, when buying a flagship, users typically get a device that’s more durable and made with tougher and (importantly) still beautiful materials.
The flagship segment is also the first to receive major technological upgrades, especially those related to the camera system.
With phones like the iPhone 17 Air or the Galaxy S25 Edge rumored to focus more on design and looks, I wouldn’t be surprised if phone manufacturers intentionally try to sell high-priced devices as fashion statements in the future.
Ultimately, the optimal buying strategy depends on understanding your needs and priorities. For most consumers, however, mid-range smartphones like the Galaxy S24 FE and OnePlus 13R can satisfy most needs, delivering near-flagship experiences at considerably lower prices.
Making an informed choice ensures you get the best value and experience from your next smartphone purchase, striking a balance between necessary features and prudent spending.
I think the answer lies in the technological ceiling that flagship phones have reached. It’s no secret that major smartphone companies—at least those present in the U.S.—are introducing increasingly incremental upgrades. However, this doesn’t seem to be the case with upper mid-range phones, where meaningful improvements occur more frequently and the price-to-performance ratio feels more justified.
Google’s Pixel “a” series: Affordable excellence
The Pixel 8a was and still is an outstanding phone. | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Flagship features on a budget
It's crazy how much on par with the flagship S24 the Fan Edition is. | Image by PhoneArena
Performance was another area where the two models were evenly matched, despite the S24 FE being equipped with the supposedly weaker Exynos 2400e chipset. Benchmarks showed minimal differences, indicating that the S24 FE’s performance is largely indistinguishable from that of its more expensive sibling.
OnePlus 13R: The new “flagship killer” delivers
OnePlus continues to make some of the best value phones on the market. | Image by PhoneArena
In fact, it hardly feels “mid-range” at all in daily use. For $599.99, the OnePlus 13R delivers exceptional value and is one of the best options if you want a phone that is more affordable but doesn’t feel like it is.
Apple iPhone 16e: Even Apple joins the value trend
Apple's presence on the mid-range phone train means something. | Image by PhoneArena
Given that the everyday experience—iOS 18 software, speedy performance, Face ID, etc.—is nearly identical, it’s no surprise the iPhone 16e surpassed the iPhone SE in initial sales.
Counter argument: When are flagships worth it?
Conclusion: Choosing the right phone for you
If you value the perks of a flagship, then investing in one can still be justified. The critical takeaway I want to leave you with is to maybe not automatically default to the most expensive option but carefully consider whether the premium features genuinely align with your practical needs and preferences.
