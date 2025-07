Apple's rollable iPad dream lives on in newly resurfaced patent

No hinges, no creases — just a smooth scroll





Unlike the hinge-based folding designs we see in today’s Galaxy Z Flips or Pixel Folds, Apple’s take on a flexible screen revolves around a roll-out mechanism that extends the display like a scroll, then retracts it when not needed.This is far from a fresh idea for Apple . In fact, it’s the sixth time the company has submitted this particular concept, with the original dating back to 2017. Apple’s team has updated it repeatedly over the years, refining the engineering challenges related to durability, compactness, and display stiffness.According to the patent, Apple envisions a screen housed within a rigid shell, but able to extend outward with the help of rollers. Unlike an ancient parchment scroll, the display would remain taut and usable at all stages, thanks to “deployment rollers” and “elongated bistable support members” that keep it firm when pulled out.Interestingly, the display could still show information even while partially or fully rolled up — thanks to transparent housing windows that act like miniature always-on screens.One idea in the filing suggests the roller design could allow multiple form factors: phones, tablets, even glasses, pendants, or smartwatches. This would match what we’re seeing from companies like Samsung and Motorola, who’ve already shown rollable concept phones.With flexible OLED screens improving and Apple's roller mechanism, a scrollable iPad or iPhone may eventually be the solution for compact devices that still offer large screens.What’s more, the patent shows a shift from theoretical to practical: Apple is now focusing on materials that reduce wear, compact designs, and smoother deployment. It may not be a coincidence that this resurgence in rollable tech comes just as foldable iPhones are rumored again for 2026 or later.Of course, a patent is just a patent, and Apple has dozens that never see the light of day. But filing and updating this design six times suggests the company hasn’t shelved the idea. Instead, it might be waiting for the right moment (and tech) to pull the scroll, quite literally, out of its sleeve.