Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Apple's rollable iPad dream lives on in newly resurfaced patent

The sixth revision of this patent hints Apple is still working hard on its approach to flexible screens.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Large Apple logo displayed on a black signboard against a clear blue sky.
A newly-revealed patent application titled "Electronic Device With Flexible Display Structures" has surfaced, once again detailing Apple’s long-running interest in rollable screen technology.

Unlike the hinge-based folding designs we see in today’s Galaxy Z Flips or Pixel Folds, Apple’s take on a flexible screen revolves around a roll-out mechanism that extends the display like a scroll, then retracts it when not needed.

This is far from a fresh idea for Apple. In fact, it’s the sixth time the company has submitted this particular concept, with the original dating back to 2017. Apple’s team has updated it repeatedly over the years, refining the engineering challenges related to durability, compactness, and display stiffness.

No hinges, no creases — just a smooth scroll


It&#039;s looking exactly like an Egyptian scroll... - Apple&#039;s rollable iPad dream lives on in newly resurfaced patent
It's looking exactly like an Egyptian scroll...

According to the patent, Apple envisions a screen housed within a rigid shell, but able to extend outward with the help of rollers. Unlike an ancient parchment scroll, the display would remain taut and usable at all stages, thanks to “deployment rollers” and “elongated bistable support members” that keep it firm when pulled out.

Interestingly, the display could still show information even while partially or fully rolled up — thanks to transparent housing windows that act like miniature always-on screens.

One idea in the filing suggests the roller design could allow multiple form factors: phones, tablets, even glasses, pendants, or smartwatches. This would match what we’re seeing from companies like Samsung and Motorola, who’ve already shown rollable concept phones.

Would you buy a rollable iPhone or iPad if Apple made one?

Vote View Result


Apple seems to be serious about rollables


With flexible OLED screens improving and Apple's roller mechanism, a scrollable iPad or iPhone may eventually be the solution for compact devices that still offer large screens.

What’s more, the patent shows a shift from theoretical to practical: Apple is now focusing on materials that reduce wear, compact designs, and smoother deployment. It may not be a coincidence that this resurgence in rollable tech comes just as foldable iPhones are rumored again for 2026 or later.

Of course, a patent is just a patent, and Apple has dozens that never see the light of day. But filing and updating this design six times suggests the company hasn’t shelved the idea. Instead, it might be waiting for the right moment (and tech) to pull the scroll, quite literally, out of its sleeve.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.webp
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.
Read the latest from Aleksandar Anastasov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Stop Playing

by Doug Fresh 123 • 4

Is buying a Fairphone really ethical?

by DomtheCuber • 4

Samsung Galaxy S23 recall?

by la19CSK • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Samsung just sabotaged the Galaxy Z Fold 7. What now?
Samsung just sabotaged the Galaxy Z Fold 7. What now?
Debate about whether T-Mobile or Verizon is the best may have finally been settled
Debate about whether T-Mobile or Verizon is the best may have finally been settled
Galaxy Z Fold 7 battery less than 4,400 mAh, IP rating also disappoints
Galaxy Z Fold 7 battery less than 4,400 mAh, IP rating also disappoints
iPhone 17 Air displays cracking, Apple excludes BOE from supply
iPhone 17 Air displays cracking, Apple excludes BOE from supply
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Samsung is having major profitability issues due (among others) to poor Galaxy S25 series sales
Samsung is having major profitability issues due (among others) to poor Galaxy S25 series sales

Latest News

Apple accuses former engineer of stealing Vision Pro secrets and lying about his new job
Apple accuses former engineer of stealing Vision Pro secrets and lying about his new job
AT&T launches important security feature for postpaid and prepaid customers
AT&T launches important security feature for postpaid and prepaid customers
Google's versatile Keep app gets a colorful new look on Android thanks to a Material 3 redesign
Google's versatile Keep app gets a colorful new look on Android thanks to a Material 3 redesign
New Galaxy Watch 8 series leak reveals Samsung’s most customizable faces yet
New Galaxy Watch 8 series leak reveals Samsung’s most customizable faces yet
Amazon Prime members can already save a record $35 on the 2024 Echo Spot with Alexa
Amazon Prime members can already save a record $35 on the 2024 Echo Spot with Alexa
Garmin smartwatches soon to receive a long-awaited feature, but with a catch
Garmin smartwatches soon to receive a long-awaited feature, but with a catch
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless