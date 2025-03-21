Members-only articles read this month:/
From Pixel 3a to 9a: How Google’s budget king evolved
Google took us all by surprise when it introduced the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL at just $400 back in 2019. I remember a good friend of mine who bought the 3a and absolutely loved the phone. He was such a happy customer that he held onto the phone for five years before retiring it with grief in his heart (he still occasionally mentions it).
While Google’s budget/mid-range “a” series have not been perfect per se, one could make the argument that each model has managed to hit the sweet spot between price and function that every sensible buyer is looking for. This cannot be said for many other phones out there.
So, you might call this a tribute to Google’s Pixel “a” series, or you can view it as simply a retrospective look at the company’s budget-friendly line. I just think the heritage of this phone deserves a throwback and a bird’s eye view of its journey so far.
This was the start of an era. Like many other phone manufacturers at the time, Google had been focusing on more expensive flagship devices. This was all at the time when people were still going crazy about $1000 phones being too pricey. But 2019 was also the year when Google decided to bring back the spirit of its Google Nexus series—enter the Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL.
These first “a” series Pixels were more apparently budget-oriented compared to the more recent ones. They had plastic bodies, weaker processors compared to their flagship counterparts, limited storage options and more. But all of those sacrifices are maybe what enabled Google to create the Pixel 3a’s strongest selling point.
Oh, and let’s not gloss over the fact that the 3a XL’s battery was an absolute beast, lasting almost 11 hours during our battery life tests, vs the 8 hours of the Pixel 3 flagship.
So, needless to say, this was a stellar start to the “a” series timeline, the nature of which would continue with future generations.
The Pixel 4a had big shoes to fill after the 3a’s success, but somehow it still managed to impress us. Probably a big part to play in that achievement was the fact that it was cheaper! And even though it cost only $349, it came with an upgraded processor and storage (128GB standard). Google also gave the 4a a more modern edge-to-edge OLED screen with a punch-hole camera at the top left corner (which I feel is somehow less obtrusive than the current trend).
At the time, we described the 4a as “an incredible value and a triumphant addition to Google’s smartphone legacy.” These words alone should give you an idea of how we felt about the phone.
Of course, with an even lower price tag, Google had to make some notable sacrifices. The 4a still didn’t have water resistance, wireless charging and a secondary camera. Most crucially, however, the Pixel 4a did not support the new 5G mobile network that was catching on.
Later that same year, the company came out with the Pixel 4a 5G. But it did not only add 5G connectivity with this new model. It was a bigger and faster phone, with a 6.2-inch display, dual rear cameras (adding a 16MP ultra-wide shooter), and the Snapdragon 765G chip—the first time an “a” series came with a flagship chipset (the same as with the Pixel 5).
Unlike the previous “a” series, the Pixel 5a had a more quiet online launch, without any big events and only being released in the US and Japan. It continued Google’s budget streak, though, with a $450 price tag—it seems Google was still playing around with the pricing.
The phone came with a massive 4,680 mAh battery, which was a substantial increase over the 3,885 mAh battery of the Pixel 4a 5G. This was the biggest battery in the Pixel “a” series at that point in time, and allowed the phone to last around two days on a charge.
Google also improved the durability with this generation, adding an IP67 certification for dust and water resistance, which was rare at this price range. The plastic back and frame were also replaced with aluminum ones (with plastic coating).
Overall, the Pixel 5a was a bit understated in looks but outstanding in value. It was essentially a 4a 5G refined with better battery and waterproofing.
The Pixel 6a represented the biggest leap the series had seen, as Google overhauled the Pixel “а” formula in 2022. This generation broke the mold and marked the beginning of the Pixel identity that fans have come to recognize and love during the last few years.
The phone came with a bold camera module at the back that looked like X-Men’s Cyclops visor. It was a polarizing look at first, but with time, people got used to it and it solidified as a differentiating design element, one that made Pixel phones stand out from the increasingly generic crowd.
The design was not the only original thing about the Pixel 6a, though. The phone also came with Google’s first custom-made chip, the Tensor G1. This was the exact same processor that the flagship Pixel 6 used, and it gave the Pixel 6a a level of performance (and AI capabilities) unheard of at its $449 price.
Still, the Pixel 6a was not the perfect phone. It came with the same main camera and still lacked wireless charging and a high display refresh rate. Probably the worst part about the 6a were the tons of bugs it had. Also, its battery life was definitely not as good as the Pixel 5a before it, only lasting for about a day.
Google had to do right by its fanbase after the dodgy release of the Pixel 6a. By the time the Pixel 7a arrived, Google had a winning formula on its hands. The 7a didn’t reinvent the wheel—it refined it.
The overall design was the same, although some were not too happy about the new aluminum camera visor. I also preferred the look of the black glass variant, but I guess Google thought this new look would feel more premium.
Most of the changes were happening under the hood. The chipset was upgraded to the Tensor G2 chip (same as Pixel 7/7 Pro), and Google bumped the RAM to 8GB. These tweaks gave the 7a a nice boost in speed and machine-learning tricks, keeping it on par with the 2022 flagships.
But the upgrade that created the most buzz among phone enthusiasts was the new 64 MP main camera, which replaced the old 12 MP one. In fact, Google also added new 13 MP ultra-wide and selfie cameras, so the Pixel “a” series had all of its camera system overhauled with this generation.
All of the cameras were impressive in their own right, and each one had that signature Pixel photography style that Google’s phones were known for. Impressively, in our review of the Pixel 7a we were convinced that it was almost as good as the flagship Pixel 7 series in terms of image quality.
Lastly, Google finally added wireless charging with the 7a, albeit at a slow 7.5W. Still, this was a long time coming.
All of these upgrades did result in a $50 price hike, however, making the “a” series $500 again.
The Pixel 8a was such a bargain that we literally named it “the Pixel 8 killer.” And we were only half joking when giving the 8a that name, as it came loaded with perks that would have seemed crazy on a $499 phone just a couple years prior.
For starters, it sports a silky 120Hz OLED display, the first Pixel A-series to hit that ultra-smooth refresh rate. Like the 6a and 7a, it came with the same processor as the flagships—the Tensor G3. But what made it even better was the fact that it had the same promise for 7 years of software updates as the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, so this budget phone will get Android upgrades all the way into 2031!
The Pixel 8a’s display was also much brighter than its predecessor, reaching almost 1500 nits of peak brightness during our display tests vs the 810 nits of the Pixel 7a. Plus, the display was now capable of 120Hz, making it even smoother.
The camera setup remained similar to the 7a’s, with a 64 MP main camera with OIS, a 13 MP ultra-wide and a 13MP front. And while it didn’t get the Pixel 8’s new 50MP sensor, it still produced excellent photo quality. In fact, unless you really needed things like pro-level zoom or bleeding-edge camera hardware, the Pixel 8a covered most camera needs with ease.
All told, the Pixel 8a showed just how far Google’s budget king had evolved. It delivered features like high-refresh displays and flagship-grade chips that were unheard of in this class back in 2019.
And now we arrive at the newest member of the family, the Pixel 9a. While we haven’t completed our review of the Pixel 9a yet, Google’s latest $500 mid-ranger already sounds like yet again an exemplary representative of its lineage.
This time Google decided not to hold a big event to promote the new “a” series, but don’t let that fool you—that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to get excited about.
The Pixel 9a indeed carries the Tensor G4 chip (same 4nm SoC as the Pixel 9 series) and a 6.3-inch OLED that matches the Pixel 9’s 120Hz peak refresh rate and whopping 2700 nit brightness – actually the brightest screen ever on a Pixel “a” device.
But what has everyone, including us, most excited is the new 5,100 mAh battery, which Google claims gives the Pixel 9a the longest battery life on a Pixel, full stop. According to Google’s website, the phone can last 30+ hours of use, and with Extreme Battery Saver it can stretch up to 100 hours.
And after two years with the 64 MP main image sensor, the new “a” series comes with a new 48MP main camera (f/1.7) that Google says is “almost” the same as the one in the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. It’s paired with a 13MP ultra-wide, and together they offer up to 8x Super Res Zoom (digital zoom enhanced by AI), which is the same zoom range as the Pixel 9.
We’ll have to see how the sensors perform during our tests, but given the “a” series’ history, I feel optimistic about this new camera hardware.
I do have mixed feelings about Google’s decision to get rid of the iconic camera visor with the Pixel 9a. I don’t think the phone is as recognizable and unique without it. That said, I appreciate a phone with almost zero camera bump in an age where they seem to only be getting bigger.
Looking back from the Pixel 3a to the Pixel 9a, it’s clear to me that Google’s budget lineup has matured dramatically, all while keeping its core values and principles.
Year by year, our reviews noted how each new Pixel “a” raised the bar: from the 3a’s unprecedented camera value, to the 4a’s upgrades at a lower cost, the 5a’s monster battery reputation, the 6a’s leap to custom silicon, the 7a’s feature catch-ups like 90Hz and wireless charging and the 8a/9a’s encroachment into true flagship territory.
What’s crucial here is that Google managed this while keeping prices relatively steady (around the $449-$499 mark), proving that a great phone doesn’t have to cost $800.
The “budget Pixel” went from a niche affordable option to arguably the best-value phone you can buy. As of the 9a, Google’s formula of flagship hardware, Pixel camera magic, and affordable pricing has made the Pixel “a” series a consistently easy recommendation. It really is the “budget king” of smartphones. I just hope Google sticks to this strategy for the near future as well.
