Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

Galaxy S25 Plus vs Galaxy S24 FE: Innovation vs. value

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Two-color background with phones displayed in each half.

Intro


Samsung's Galaxy S series has long been synonymous with cutting-edge smartphone technology. With the upcoming S25 Plus and the recently released S24 FE, we have two devices that represent different price points, but not so different user experiences.

At an expected starting price of $999, the S25 Plus is poised to be a powerhouse and bring about innovation. On the other end we have the S24 FE, which offers much of what you would expect from a modern flagship, but at just $649.99.

In this comparison, we'll delve into the key areas that differentiate these two devices: their design and display, performance and software capabilities, camera systems, and battery life and charging speeds. By the end, you'll have a clearer understanding of which device best aligns with your needs and preferences.

Galaxy S24 FE: Up to $400 off with trade-in

The Galaxy S24 FE is up for grabs at the official Samsung Store. Currently, you can save up to $400 on the handset with eligible trade-ins.
$400 off (62%) Trade-in
$249 99
$649 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S24 FE: Get at Amazon for 12% off

The Galaxy S24 FE is also available at Amazon. The model in Gray with 128GB of storage is currently available at lower prices, and you can save $75 on it.
$75 off (12%)
Buy at Amazon


Galaxy S25 PlusGalaxy S24 FE
Aluminum frame and 6.7" display, but slimmer bezels and higher brightnessSame display size with non-uniform bezels and lower brightness
Next-gen chip that's better equipped for AI features and demanding tasksCurrent-gen chip with performance that rivals that of the S24 and S24 Plus
Triple-camera setup with wide, ultra-wide, and a 3x telephoto cameraSimilar camera hardware that produces similar results
Much longer battery lifeBattery life is average
7 years of software support and the latest AI features, will launch with Android 157 years of software support and latest AI features, but launched with Android 14
$999 expected starting price$350 cheaper at $649.99


Table of Contents:

Design and Size

Hard to tell apart

Samsung has unified the design of its phone lineup throughout the last few years, making it harder and harder to immediately distinguish them from each other. Since the Galaxy S24 FE mostly shares the same dimensions of the Plus models, it will be even harder to tell them apart.

The S24 FE even comes with three cameras at the back, which is usually the best way to tell phones apart, so it is extra difficult in this case. And since both phones are made out of the same materials, glass for the back and aluminum for the frame, even holding them will probably feel very similar.

It is only when we take a look at the durability factor that we start to see some noticeable differences. The S25 Plus will either come with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 or (maybe) Gorilla Glass Armor, whereas the S24 FE has Gorilla Glass Victus Plus protecting its display.

Colors-wize, the Galaxy S25 colors for the Plus model are expected to be as follows:
  • Midnight Black
  • Moon Night Blue
  • Silver Shadow
  • Sparkling Blue
  • Sparkling Green

And the colors the Galaxy S24 FE comes in are:
  • Blue
  • Graphite
  • Gray
  • Mint
  • Yellow

Display Differences


While we can hope that Samsung brings the Gorilla Glass Armor to its non-Ultra flagship phones, it is more likely that won't happen. So, given the lack of any leaks saying otherwise, we should get the same 1440 x 3120 resolution and 120Hz variable refresh rate on the S25 Plus. That's also true for the brightness, which we measured to be around 1200 nits on the S24 Plus from this year.

In comparison, the S24 FE has a 1080 x 2340-resolution display with 120Hz variable refresh rate. The brightness is also slightly lower on the Fan Edition, maxing out around 1100 nits according to our lab tests.

Samsung reduced the bezel size for the S24 FE, which gave it a look that suits its time. But the company is said to have decreased the bezels even more for its S25 Plus model. What's more, they will still be uniform, unlike those on the Fan Edition.

Thankfully, Samsung appears to be using the same fast and accurate ultrasonic fingerprint sensor on its FE phones that it also uses on its flagship series, like the S25 Plus. In other words, we expect both phones to have equally reliable biometrics.

Performance and Software

The S25 Plus will come with next-gen silicon

The Galaxy S24 FE comes with the Exynos 2400e processor manufactured by Samsung Semiconductor. It is a slightly altered version of the flagship Exynos 2400, but during our benchmark tests of the new Fan Edition we found out it produces very similar results.

But the Galaxy S25 Plus is said to come with the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip from Qualcomm, which comes with a bunch of upgrades that make it a true next-gen piece of silicon. Qualcomm states the Snapdragon 8 Elite comes with up to 45% higher CPU and 40% higher GPU performance.

What's more, the chip is much faster at handling AI features thanks to a new NPU with 45% improved performance and 45% better performance per watt. Not to mention that the 8 Elite is made using TSMC's 3nm process, which is a superior technology compared to the 4nm process used for manufacturing the Exynos 2400e.

Recommended Stories
RAM is another area where the S25 Plus will be superior, with rumored 12GB, just like its predecessor, helping to increase the speed of AI functionality. The S24 FE comes with 8GB of RAM.

For storage, the Fan Edition starts at 128GB, while the S25 Plus will start with 256GB. What's more, while the S24 FE uses UFS 4.0 storage, the Galaxy S25 Plus and the rest of the S25 lineup is said to come with UFS 4.04 storage, which is nearly twice as fast — a first for the industry.

The software update situation is the same for both phones, with up to 7 years of major Android upgrades and security patches. That said, the S24 FE launched with Android 14 and One UI 6.1, while the S25 Plus will launch with Android 15 and One UI 7, so the latter will take you further into the update cycle.

As for AI features, since the Galaxy S24 FE got the same ones available for the flagship models from 2024, we expect it will also receive those that come with the S25 series. Of course, that is unless any of the upcoming Galaxy AI features require some of the new hardware that the S25 Plus will come with.

Camera

Only a small difference in image quality

While next year's Galaxy Ultra is slated to get a brand new ultra-wide camera, so far there has been no news of any camera upgrades coming to the S25 Plus (or the regular S25 for that matter). If this does not change, then the Galaxy S25 Plus camera specs will be as follows:

  • Main (wide)—50 MP, f/1.8 aperture, 24mm, 1/1.56", 1.0µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS
  • Ultra-wide—12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚, 1/2.55" 1.4µm, Super Steady video
  • Telephoto—10 MP, 3x optical zoom, f/2.4, 67mm, 1/3.94", 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS

This should mean that there won't be too big of a difference in image quality between the two phones, as we already determined during our Galaxy S24 FE review that it delivers very close results to those of the S24 flagship series. Here are the Galaxy S24 FE camera specs:

  • Main (wide)—50 MP, f/1.8 aperture, 24mm, 1/1.56", 1.0µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS
  • Ultra-wide—12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 123˚, 1/3.0" 1.12µm, Super Steady video
  • Telephoto—8 MP, 3x optical zoom, f/2.4, 75mm, 1/4.4", 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS

Battery Life and Charging

Where the S24 FE falls short

The rumors so far are saying that the Galaxy S25 Plus will get the same 4,900 mAh battery capacity as its predecessor. That's about the standard for current flagship phones, and it helped the S24 Plus get a battery life estimate of 7 hours and 31 minutes in our battery tests.

In comparison, the Galaxy S24 FE and its 4,700 mAh battery scored 6 hours and 20 minutes in our tests. So, suffice it to say, at the very least we expect the Galaxy S25 Plus to have a similar lead on this front.

However, it is very likely that the difference would be even more stark with the S25 Plus, as the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip from Qualcomm comes with several improvements to power efficiency. Not to mention that Samsung is rumored to be working on a Battery AI feature, which could further improve the phone's battery life.

The S25 Plus is expected to outshine the S24 FE in charging capabilities. The current S24 Plus already boasts nearly double the wired charging speed of its predecessor. Now, rumors suggest that the S25 Ultra may leap from 15W to 25W wireless charging. Given the historical trend of shared charging speeds between Ultra and Plus models, it's highly likely that the S25 Plus will also benefit from this significant wireless charging upgrade.

The S24 FE has wireless charging, but most likely the S25 Plus will have that feature too, just like the S24 Plus.

Specs Comparison


Below is a quick comparison of the specs. The main visible differences are the newer and more advanced processor of the S25 Plus, its higher RAM, and faster charging. For a deeper dive you can check our Galaxy S25 Plus vs Galaxy S24 FE specs page.

Galaxy S25 Plus*Galaxy S24 FE
Size, weight
158.5 x 75.9 x 7.7 mm, 197 g162 x 77.3 x 8 mm, 213 g
Screen6.7" LTPO AMOLED
120Hz		6.7" Dynamic AMOLED
120Hz
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
3nm		Exynos 2400e
4nm
RAM, Storage---
12/256GB
12/512GB

LPDDR5		8/128GB
8/256GB
8/512GB

LPDDR5
Cameras50MP main
12MP ultra-wide
10MP 3X zoom

12MP front		50MP main
12MP ultra-wide
8MP 3X zoom

10MP front
Battery4900 mAh4700 mAh
ChargingUSB-C
45W wired
15W wireless or higher		USB-C
25W wired
15W wireless
*rumored specs

Summary


The Galaxy S25 Plus and S24 FE offer similar design aesthetics and display technologies, making it challenging to distinguish between the two at first glance. However, the S25 Plus is expected to edge out the FE in terms of performance, thanks to its more powerful processor and additional RAM.

While both phones are likely to offer comparable camera performance, the S25 Plus might have a slight advantage due to potential software optimizations and the superior processing power of its chipset.

When it comes to battery life and charging, the S25 Plus is expected to outperform the S24 FE. Its larger battery capacity, more efficient processor, and potentially faster charging speeds should provide a significant lead.

In terms of pricing and availability, the S24 FE is generally positioned as a more affordable option. The S25 Plus, while featuring newer hardware, might have a tough time justifying its higher price tag. The S24 FE is already a top-tier phone and offers arguably the best value for most users.

Ultimately, there are two reasons that might compel you to opt for the S25 Plus instead the Galaxy S24 FE — the higher performance and, more importantly, the much longer battery life. The other area where Samsung might make the S25 Plus stand out more is if it comes with new AI features that don't trickle down to the S24 FE.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.webp
Aleksandar Anastasov Mobile Tech News Journalist
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
The dream smartphone will finally become reality in 2025
The dream smartphone will finally become reality in 2025
Best Buy is incredibly selling the Moto G Play (2024) for $9.99 with (almost) no strings attached
Best Buy is incredibly selling the Moto G Play (2024) for $9.99 with (almost) no strings attached
Apple's dirty tricks continue: iPhone 15 (Pro) users furious over huge Apple Intelligence snub
Apple's dirty tricks continue: iPhone 15 (Pro) users furious over huge Apple Intelligence snub
T-Mobile employees, subscribers have major security concerns after a policy change
T-Mobile employees, subscribers have major security concerns after a policy change
Verizon AutoPay discount is just a measly $2.5 for customers on old plans now
Verizon AutoPay discount is just a measly $2.5 for customers on old plans now

Latest News

Amazon's Prime Video service gets useful generative AI feature
Amazon's Prime Video service gets useful generative AI feature
Samsung's smashing trade-in deal lets you get a Galaxy Tab S10 at a steal
Samsung's smashing trade-in deal lets you get a Galaxy Tab S10 at a steal
The Xiaomi 15 Ultra to get a mysterious "custom hardware module"
The Xiaomi 15 Ultra to get a mysterious "custom hardware module"
Meta is letting the US military access its AI models for national security purposes
Meta is letting the US military access its AI models for national security purposes
Huawei tries to sway TSMC engineers every few months with mouthwatering salary offers
Huawei tries to sway TSMC engineers every few months with mouthwatering salary offers
If you have anger issues (or you're sluggish), Apple Intelligence might be perfect for you
If you have anger issues (or you're sluggish), Apple Intelligence might be perfect for you
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless