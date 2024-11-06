Galaxy S25 Plus vs Galaxy S24 FE: Innovation vs. value

Intro





Samsung's Galaxy S series has long been synonymous with cutting-edge smartphone technology. With the upcoming S25 Plus and the recently released S24 FE, we have two devices that represent different price points, but not so different user experiences.









In this comparison, we'll delve into the key areas that differentiate these two devices: their design and display, performance and software capabilities, camera systems, and battery life and charging speeds. By the end, you'll have a clearer understanding of which device best aligns with your needs and preferences. At an expected starting price of $999, the S25 Plus is poised to be a powerhouse and bring about innovation. On the other end we have the S24 FE, which offers much of what you would expect from a modern flagship, but at just $649.99.In this comparison, we'll delve into the key areas that differentiate these two devices: their design and display, performance and software capabilities, camera systems, and battery life and charging speeds. By the end, you'll have a clearer understanding of which device best aligns with your needs and preferences.





Design and Size

Hard to tell apart





Galaxy S24 FE mostly shares the same dimensions of the Plus models, it will be even harder to tell them apart. Samsung has unified the design of its phone lineup throughout the last few years, making it harder and harder to immediately distinguish them from each other. Since themostly shares the same dimensions of the Plus models, it will be even harder to tell them apart.





The S24 FE even comes with three cameras at the back, which is usually the best way to tell phones apart, so it is extra difficult in this case. And since both phones are made out of the same materials, glass for the back and aluminum for the frame, even holding them will probably feel very similar.





It is only when we take a look at the durability factor that we start to see some noticeable differences. The S25 Plus will either come with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 or (maybe) Gorilla Glass Armor, whereas the S24 FE has Gorilla Glass Victus Plus protecting its display.





Colors-wize, the Galaxy S25 colors for the Plus model are expected to be as follows:

Midnight Black

Moon Night Blue

Silver Shadow

Sparkling Blue

Sparkling Green





And the colors the Galaxy S24 FE comes in are:

Blue

Graphite

Gray

Mint

Yellow





Display Differences





While we can hope that Samsung brings the Gorilla Glass Armor to its non-Ultra flagship phones, it is more likely that won't happen. So, given the lack of any leaks saying otherwise, we should get the same 1440 x 3120 resolution and 120Hz variable refresh rate on the S25 Plus. That's also true for the brightness, which we measured to be around 1200 nits on the S24 Plus from this year.





In comparison, the S24 FE has a 1080 x 2340-resolution display with 120Hz variable refresh rate. The brightness is also slightly lower on the Fan Edition, maxing out around 1100 nits according to our lab tests.





Samsung reduced the bezel size for the S24 FE, which gave it a look that suits its time. But the company is said to have decreased the bezels even more for its S25 Plus model. What's more, they will still be uniform, unlike those on the Fan Edition.





Thankfully, Samsung appears to be using the same fast and accurate ultrasonic fingerprint sensor on its FE phones that it also uses on its flagship series, like the S25 Plus. In other words, we expect both phones to have equally reliable biometrics.





Performance and Software

The S25 Plus will come with next-gen silicon





The Galaxy S24 FE comes with the Exynos 2400e processor manufactured by Samsung Semiconductor. It is a slightly altered version of the flagship Exynos 2400, but during our benchmark tests of the new Fan Edition we found out it produces very similar results.





But the Galaxy S25 Plus is said to come with the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip from Qualcomm, which comes with a bunch of upgrades that make it a true next-gen piece of silicon. Qualcomm states the Snapdragon 8 Elite comes with up to 45% higher CPU and 40% higher GPU performance.





What's more, the chip is much faster at handling AI features thanks to a new NPU with 45% improved performance and 45% better performance per watt. Not to mention that the 8 Elite is made using TSMC's 3nm process, which is a superior technology compared to the 4nm process used for manufacturing the Exynos 2400e.



RAM is another area where the S25 Plus will be superior, with rumored 12GB, just like its predecessor, helping to increase the speed of AI functionality. The S24 FE comes with 8GB of RAM.





For storage, the Fan Edition starts at 128GB, while the S25 Plus will start with 256GB. What's more, while the S24 FE uses UFS 4.0 storage, the Galaxy S25 Plus and the rest of the S25 lineup is said to come with UFS 4.04 storage, which is nearly twice as fast — a first for the industry.





The software update situation is the same for both phones, with up to 7 years of major Android upgrades and security patches. That said, the S24 FE launched with Android 14 and One UI 6.1, while the S25 Plus will launch with Android 15 and One UI 7 , so the latter will take you further into the update cycle.





Galaxy S24 FE got the same ones available for the flagship models from 2024, we expect it will also receive those that come with the S25 series. Of course, that is unless any of the upcoming As for AI features, since thegot the same ones available for the flagship models from 2024, we expect it will also receive those that come with the S25 series. Of course, that is unless any of the upcoming Galaxy AI features require some of the new hardware that the S25 Plus will come with.





Camera

Only a small difference in image quality





Galaxy S25 Plus camera specs will be as follows:



Main (wide) —50 MP, f/1.8 aperture, 24mm, 1/1.56", 1.0µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS

—50 MP, f/1.8 aperture, 24mm, 1/1.56", 1.0µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS Ultra-wide —12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚, 1/2.55" 1.4µm, Super Steady video

—12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚, 1/2.55" 1.4µm, Super Steady video Telephoto —10 MP, 3x optical zoom, f/2.4, 67mm, 1/3.94", 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS While next year's Galaxy Ultra is slated to get a brand new ultra-wide camera, so far there has been no news of any camera upgrades coming to the S25 Plus (or the regular S25 for that matter). If this does not change, then thewill be as follows:





Galaxy S24 FE camera specs : This should mean that there won't be too big of a difference in image quality between the two phones, as we already determined during our Galaxy S24 FE review that it delivers very close results to those of the S24 flagship series. Here are the





Main (wide) —50 MP, f/1.8 aperture, 24mm, 1/1.56", 1.0µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS

—50 MP, f/1.8 aperture, 24mm, 1/1.56", 1.0µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS Ultra-wide —12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 123˚, 1/3.0" 1.12µm, Super Steady video

—12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 123˚, 1/3.0" 1.12µm, Super Steady video Telephoto —8 MP, 3x optical zoom, f/2.4, 75mm, 1/4.4", 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS





Battery Life and Charging

Where the S24 FE falls short





The rumors so far are saying that the Galaxy S25 Plus will get the same 4,900 mAh battery capacity as its predecessor. That's about the standard for current flagship phones, and it helped the S24 Plus get a battery life estimate of 7 hours and 31 minutes in our battery tests.





In comparison, the Galaxy S24 FE and its 4,700 mAh battery scored 6 hours and 20 minutes in our tests. So, suffice it to say, at the very least we expect the Galaxy S25 Plus to have a similar lead on this front.





However, it is very likely that the difference would be even more stark with the S25 Plus, as the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip from Qualcomm comes with several improvements to power efficiency. Not to mention that Samsung is rumored to be working on a Battery AI feature, which could further improve the phone's battery life.





The S25 Plus is expected to outshine the S24 FE in charging capabilities. The current S24 Plus already boasts nearly double the wired charging speed of its predecessor. Now, rumors suggest that the S25 Ultra may leap from 15W to 25W wireless charging. Given the historical trend of shared charging speeds between Ultra and Plus models, it's highly likely that the S25 Plus will also benefit from this significant wireless charging upgrade.





The S24 FE has wireless charging, but most likely the S25 Plus will have that feature too, just like the S24 Plus.





Specs Comparison





Below is a quick comparison of the specs. The main visible differences are the newer and more advanced processor of the S25 Plus, its higher RAM, and faster charging. For a deeper dive you can check our Galaxy S25 Plus vs Galaxy S24 FE specs page.





*rumored specs





Summary





Galaxy S25 Plus and S24 FE offer similar design aesthetics and display technologies, making it challenging to distinguish between the two at first glance. However, the S25 Plus is expected to edge out the FE in terms of performance, thanks to its more powerful processor and additional RAM.



While both phones are likely to offer comparable camera performance, the S25 Plus might have a slight advantage due to potential software optimizations and the superior processing power of its chipset.



When it comes to battery life and charging, the S25 Plus is expected to outperform the S24 FE. Its larger battery capacity, more efficient processor, and potentially faster charging speeds should provide a significant lead.



In terms of pricing and availability, the S24 FE is generally positioned as a more affordable option. The S25 Plus, while featuring newer hardware, might have a tough time justifying its higher price tag. The S24 FE is already a top-tier phone and offers arguably the best value for most users. Theand S24 FE offer similar design aesthetics and display technologies, making it challenging to distinguish between the two at first glance. However, the S25 Plus is expected to edge out the FE in terms of performance, thanks to its more powerful processor and additional RAM.While both phones are likely to offer comparable camera performance, the S25 Plus might have a slight advantage due to potential software optimizations and the superior processing power of its chipset.When it comes to battery life and charging, the S25 Plus is expected to outperform the S24 FE. Its larger battery capacity, more efficient processor, and potentially faster charging speeds should provide a significant lead.In terms of pricing and availability, the S24 FE is generally positioned as a more affordable option. The S25 Plus, while featuring newer hardware, might have a tough time justifying its higher price tag. The S24 FE is already a top-tier phone and offers arguably the best value for most users.