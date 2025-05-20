Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Facer is making a big comeback with Wear OS 6. Here’s what’s changing.

Watch face fans, your favorite customization platform is getting a major refresh later this year

Image with Facer logo
Facer is getting ready for a big return. The popular watch face platform just announced a major update that will roll out later this year, timed with the launch of Wear OS 6.

As we recently covered, Google is bringing new tools and performance upgrades to smartwatches with Wear OS 6. Facer plans to take full advantage of these changes to bring back fan-favorite features and introduce a smoother, more powerful experience.



What’s new with Facer?


Here’s a quick look at what to expect once the update goes live:

  • A massive catalog of watch faces: Facer says thousands of faces will be ready for Wear OS 6, using Google’s new Watch Face Format. The goal is to bring back nearly all the most popular designs by this fall. Right now, the platform includes over 500,000 watch faces from top brands and independent creators.
  • Flexible pricing options: Whether you like trying out free faces, buying a few premium ones, or going for a full subscription, Facer will support it. Everything will be built into the Facer app, so you won't need to install separate apps for each face.
  • Instant syncing: Wear OS 6 adds a new feature called Watch Face Push, which lets you send faces straight to your watch from the Facer app. No more opening the Play Store or downloading extras.
  • Even more to come: Facer says new features, brand partnerships, and special discounts are on the way. You can sign up at hello.facer.io/welcome-back to stay in the loop.

When can you get it?


Wear OS 6 is expected to roll out later this year. It will be available on new smartwatches and some older models that get the upgrade. Facer will share more updates once watch brands confirm their release plans.

With big updates coming from both Google and Facer, smartwatch users can look forward to a much better experience in 2025.
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless