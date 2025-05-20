Facer is making a big comeback with Wear OS 6. Here’s what’s changing.

What’s new with Facer?

A massive catalog of watch faces: Facer says thousands of faces will be ready for Wear OS 6, using Google’s new Watch Face Format. The goal is to bring back nearly all the most popular designs by this fall. Right now, the platform includes over 500,000 watch faces from top brands and independent creators.

Wear OS 6 adds a new feature called Watch Face Push, which lets you send faces straight to your watch from the Facer app. No more opening the Play Store or downloading extras. Even more to come: Facer says new features, brand partnerships, and special discounts are on the way. You can sign up at hello.facer.io/welcome-back to stay in the loop.

When can you get it?

Here’s a quick look at what to expect once the update goes live:Wear OS 6 is expected to roll out later this year. It will be available on new smartwatches and some older models that get the upgrade. Facer will share more updates once watch brands confirm their release plans.With big updates coming from both Google and Facer, smartwatch users can look forward to a much better experience in 2025.