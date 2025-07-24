Facer's big update adds Wear OS 6 support and battery-smart watch faces
New social tools, licensed designs, and strap shopping bring Facer closer to a full smartwatch makeover experience
Facer is rolling out a major update to its smartwatch customization platform, bringing full support for Google's Wear OS 6 and a suite of new personalization tools. The latest update aims to make smartwatch styling more seamless, social, and power-efficient.
For those unfamiliar, Facer is one of the most popular watch face apps on the market, offering hundreds of thousands of free and premium designs for Apple Watch, Wear OS, Tizen, and other platforms. It is also the only major platform to feature licensed faces from major brands and independent creators. With this new release, Facer is leaning into Google’s new Watch Face Format (WFF) and simplifying how faces are applied on Wear OS 6.
Wear OS 6 users will benefit from:
One of the standout additions is the new "Power Impact" label, which helps users select faces based on battery efficiency. Designs marked with a green lightning bolt are optimized for minimal power usage, helping extend watch battery life, especially with Always On Display enabled.
To add to the visual appeal, Facer is expanding its catalog with new faces featuring SpongeBob SquarePants. These join a growing list of licensed collections including Fallout, Star Trek, Barbie, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Call of Duty. Upcoming releases will tie in with Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and Borderlands 4.
The update also introduces "Looks," a social feature that lets users showcase and explore complete watch setups, including face-and-band combos. This is rolling out gradually across platforms and regions. Alongside this, Facer now offers a curated store of premium watch bands, many of which appear directly in shared Looks. Premium subscribers get discounts on both faces and bands.
For designers, Facer Creator is receiving significant upgrades as well. The platform now offers improved tools for building cross-platform faces, and a refreshed creation environment for more professional results. More details on Creator updates can be found on Facer's blog.
With this release, Facer is positioning itself as more than just a watch face app. It is building a complete customization ecosystem for smartwatches, now better optimized for Google's evolving Wear OS platform.
Facer is now fully compatible with Wear OS 6. | Image credit — Facer
To celebrate the launch, Facer is offering its Premium plan at a discounted rate. New users can get a full year for $14.99 (normally $39.99), with additional promo codes for free faces on Google Play and 50 percent off bands. This offer runs through September 30, 2025.
