Facer's big update adds Wear OS 6 support and battery-smart watch faces

For designers, Facer Creator is receiving significant upgrades as well. The platform now offers improved tools for building cross-platform faces, and a refreshed creation environment for more professional results. More details on Creator updates can be found on Facer's blog.To celebrate the launch, Facer is offering its Premium plan at a discounted rate. New users can get a full year for $14.99 (normally $39.99), with additional promo codes for free faces on Google Play and 50 percent off bands. This offer runs through September 30, 2025.With this release, Facer is positioning itself as more than just a watch face app. It is building a complete customization ecosystem for smartwatches, now better optimized for Google's evolving Wear OS platform.

To add to the visual appeal, Facer is expanding its catalog with new faces featuring SpongeBob SquarePants. These join a growing list of licensed collections including Fallout, Star Trek, Barbie, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Call of Duty. Upcoming releases will tie in with Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and Borderlands 4.The update also introduces "Looks," a social feature that lets users showcase and explore complete watch setups, including face-and-band combos. This is rolling out gradually across platforms and regions. Alongside this, Facer now offers a curated store of premium watch bands, many of which appear directly in shared Looks. Premium subscribers get discounts on both faces and bands.