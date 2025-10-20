Facebook wants to turn your camera roll into art – but you might not like the catch

Facebook has a new AI collage tool

If you opt in to this feature, the AI will work behind the scenes on an ongoing basis. It will randomly suggest photo and video edits for you to post on your Facebook profile. Suggested edits are private for you, unless you decide to share them, of course.





Right now, Facebook users based in the U.S. and Canada can use the new feature. Sharing recommendations will appear in Stories and in your Feed. If you want to opt in or out, you can do so by going to Facebook's camera roll settings. Select your profile picture, then go to Settings and Privacy, from there, tap on Settings, then Preferences, then Camera Roll Sharing Suggestions.





Would you let Facebook’s AI access your entire camera roll? Yes, sounds fun — I’d love to see what it makes Maybe, if I can control what’s uploaded No way, I don’t want Facebook near my photos I’ve already disabled camera roll access anyway Yes, sounds fun — I’d love to see what it makes 25% Maybe, if I can control what’s uploaded 0% No way, I don’t want Facebook near my photos 50% I’ve already disabled camera roll access anyway 25%

However, if you're not on the privacy-conscious side, that feature may be fun to try out. At least, Meta is giving us the option to choose to opt in or out.







