Facebook wants to turn your camera roll into art – but you might not like the catch
Meta is rolling out an AI collage and photo-editing tool that scans your gallery for your best shots — and automatically creates stuff. But using it could also mean giving Facebook more data than you think.
There's a new AI-based collage and photo editing tool that Meta is offering to Facebook users now. It's an opt-in feature that basically scans your entire camera roll for your best photos and videos and feeds them to an AI for collages.
The tool scans your library, uploads the best images and videos to the cloud, and then uses generative AI to make collages and edits for you. Facebook will suggest collages, recaps, AI restyling, or themes like birthdays, graduation, or trips.
If you decide to share one of the things that the AI has made for you, your friends will see it. But there's also a catch: Facebook will use that content for AI training. Meta says that the media from your camera roll won't be used to train AI, unless you share suggested content or edit something with Meta's AI tools.
If you don't want your images used for AI training, though, avoid enabling this feature at all. It's also good, for extra security, to restrict Facebook's access to the camera roll entirely. You can do that from the Facebook section of your phone settings app.
On top of that, there's reportedly more to come. In December, Meta seems to be planning to use generative AI conversations to personalize content and tailor ad recommendations. Basically, text exchanges and voice conversations with AI will be used (in the United States, for now) to personalize posts, reels, ads, and more stuff across Facebook. And there may not be a way to opt out.
I'm personally on the more privacy-oriented side, but that's just me. I am the type of person who does not let many apps have access to my gallery unless it's completely required, and I generally dislike sharing way too much of my phone with random social media platforms. So there's that, and you can already guess whether or not I personally am going to be playing around with AI collages.
Right now, Facebook users based in the U.S. and Canada can use the new feature. Sharing recommendations will appear in Stories and in your Feed. If you want to opt in or out, you can do so by going to Facebook's camera roll settings. Select your profile picture, then go to Settings and Privacy, from there, tap on Settings, then Preferences, then Camera Roll Sharing Suggestions.
Meta and AI training
If you don't want your images used for AI training, though, avoid enabling this feature at all. It's also good, for extra security, to restrict Facebook's access to the camera roll entirely. You can do that from the Facebook section of your phone settings app.
Unfortunately, privacy-conscious individuals won't like Meta's new approach to AI training. Apparently, Meta has been loosening its privacy policies with the aim of improving Meta AI and offering AI interactions to its users.
On top of that, there's reportedly more to come. In December, Meta seems to be planning to use generative AI conversations to personalize content and tailor ad recommendations. Basically, text exchanges and voice conversations with AI will be used (in the United States, for now) to personalize posts, reels, ads, and more stuff across Facebook. And there may not be a way to opt out.
I feel like all that is starting to annoy me
I'm personally on the more privacy-oriented side, but that's just me. I am the type of person who does not let many apps have access to my gallery unless it's completely required, and I generally dislike sharing way too much of my phone with random social media platforms. So there's that, and you can already guess whether or not I personally am going to be playing around with AI collages.
However, if you're not on the privacy-conscious side, that feature may be fun to try out. At least, Meta is giving us the option to choose to opt in or out.
