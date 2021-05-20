Facebook launches new video shopping feature on iOS devices
iPhone users should be able to start using Live Shopping every Friday starting this week through July 16. Facebook users will be allowed to tune in to the Live Shopping streams on each brand's Facebook Page or by visiting the Shop tab or bookmark on mobile.
Furthermore, Facebook announced the three brands will go live around a common theme each Friday: Glow Up, New Fashion Finds, and Self Care Spotlight. Here is when you can tune in to watch these presentations:
- Glow Up – May 21, June 11 and July 2 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM PT/3:00 PM – 4:30 PM PT
- New Fashion Finds – May 28, June 18 and July 9 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM PT/3:00 PM – 4:30 PM PT
- Self Care Spotlight – June 4, June 25 and July 16 12:00 PM – 1:30PM PT/3:00 PM – 4:30PM PT
Finally, Facebook revealed the full list of brands that will participate in Live Shopping Fridays until July 16: Abercrombie & Fitch, Alleyoop, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Clinique, Dermalogica, Dolce Vita, Sephora, and ZOX.