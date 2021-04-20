Major update turns TicWatch Pro 3 into a beast of a smartwatch
Customers who went for TicWatch's flagship smartwatch will be happy to know that the company is now rolling out a very important update that will make the TicWatch Pro 3 more powerful and stable than ever before.
New features
- Option to disable the long-press power button to activate Google Assistant.
- New screen brightness layout.
- New Weather tile.
- New theater mode.
- Support regular enter and exit the essential mode.
Improvements
- Optimized the media volume and the ringtone volume bar’s display to match the actual volume.
- Optimized the sorting of apps in Mobvoi Launcher.
- Optimized the sliding smoothness of Mobvoi Launcher.
- Optimized the accuracy of off-body detection.
- Improved the performance on Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 platforms.
- Moved the “OK Google” switch from the watch’s settings menu to the Google assistant settings.
- Optimized the shutdown charging animation.
- Updated security patch to 2021-03-05.
Fixes
- Fixed the issue that Auto-DND sometimes cannot take effect.
- Fixed an issue where the screen may not lock when charging.
- Fixed an issue where the Phone app might disappear in Mobvoi Launcher when pairing with an Android phone.
- Fixed other discovered bugs.
According to Mobvoi, the update is now rolling out to about 50% of TicWatch Pro 3 units, but by the end of the week, everyone should be able to download and install it.