Software updates Wearables

Major update turns TicWatch Pro 3 into a beast of a smartwatch

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 20, 2021, 11:11 PM
Major update turns TicWatch Pro 3 into a beast of a smartwatch
The TicWatch Pro 3 is one of the few smartwatches powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 4100. Although it doesn't come cheap, it costs less than the top-tier smartwatches coming from Apple and Samsung.

Customers who went for TicWatch's flagship smartwatch will be happy to know that the company is now rolling out a very important update that will make the TicWatch Pro 3 more powerful and stable than ever before.

The official changelog posted on Facebook (thanks Reddit) lists a bunch of new features and improvements that are included in the update, as well as several fixes that address some issues with the smartwatch.

New features
  • Option to disable the long-press power button to activate Google Assistant.
  • New screen brightness layout.
  • New Weather tile.
  • New theater mode.
  • Support regular enter and exit the essential mode.

Improvements
  • Optimized the media volume and the ringtone volume bar’s display to match the actual volume.
  • Optimized the sorting of apps in Mobvoi Launcher.
  • Optimized the sliding smoothness of Mobvoi Launcher.
  • Optimized the accuracy of off-body detection.
  • Improved the performance on Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 platforms.
  • Moved the “OK Google” switch from the watch’s settings menu to the Google assistant settings.
  • Optimized the shutdown charging animation.
  • Updated security patch to 2021-03-05.

Fixes
  • Fixed the issue that Auto-DND sometimes cannot take effect.
  • Fixed an issue where the screen may not lock when charging.
  • Fixed an issue where the Phone app might disappear in Mobvoi Launcher when pairing with an Android phone.
  • Fixed other discovered bugs.

According to Mobvoi, the update is now rolling out to about 50% of TicWatch Pro 3 units, but by the end of the week, everyone should be able to download and install it.

