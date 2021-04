Major update turns TicWatch Pro 3 into a beast of a smartwatch

New features

Option to disable the long-press power button to activate Google Assistant.

New screen brightness layout.

New Weather tile.

New theater mode.

Support regular enter and exit the essential mode.

Improvements

Optimized the media volume and the ringtone volume bar’s display to match the actual volume.

Optimized the sorting of apps in Mobvoi Launcher.

Optimized the sliding smoothness of Mobvoi Launcher.

Optimized the accuracy of off-body detection.

Improved the performance on Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 platforms.

Moved the “OK Google” switch from the watch’s settings menu to the Google assistant settings.

Optimized the shutdown charging animation.

Updated security patch to 2021-03-05.

Fixes

Fixed the issue that Auto-DND sometimes cannot take effect.

Fixed an issue where the screen may not lock when charging.

Fixed an issue where the Phone app might disappear in Mobvoi Launcher when pairing with an Android phone.

Fixed other discovered bugs.

The TicWatch Pro 3 is one of the few smartwatches powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 4100 . Although it doesn't come cheap, it costs less than the top-tier smartwatches coming from Apple and Samsung.Customers who went for TicWatch's flagship smartwatch will be happy to know that the company is now rolling out a very important update that will make the TicWatch Pro 3 more powerful and stable than ever before.The official changelog posted on Facebook (thanks Reddit ) lists a bunch of new features and improvements that are included in the update, as well as several fixes that address some issues with the smartwatch.According to Mobvoi, the update is now rolling out to about 50% of TicWatch Pro 3 units, but by the end of the week, everyone should be able to download and install it.