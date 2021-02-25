The aging Samsung Galaxy Watch scores a huge new update packed with Watch 3 features
We're talking about an "enhanced notification" system showing images from various chat apps in addition to good old fashioned text, as well as AR Emoji and Bitmoji support brought directly to your wrist, voice guidance provided through a connected headset while tracking your run and other types of exercises, general system stability and reliability improvements, and a couple of other minor tweaks for screen capture and running/cycling monitoring functionality.
Tipping the scales at a hefty 290MB or so, the latest update comes after a slightly smaller but similarly important OS promotion sent out to the nearly three year-old Galaxy Watch stateside back in February 2020. All this highlights Samsung's remarkable commitment to keeping its Tizen-powered wearable devices up to date longer than Android smartphone users, for instance, are accustomed to.
By the way, the 2018-released Galaxy Watch is still up for grabs at a number of major US retailers, delivering excellent bang for your buck to this day at a discounted $189 price in a 46mm stainless steel model when purchased from Best Buy.