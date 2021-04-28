Third time's a charm, Fossil resumes Wear OS H-MR2 rollout for Gen 5 smartwatches
The Wear OS H-MR2 update comes in tandem with another smaller update that adds the February 2021 security patch, so don't be scared if your smartwatch notifies you about a second update after installing Wear OS H-MR2. Here are some of the changes included in this update:
- Ability to turn off long press Power button to activate Google Assistant
- Ability to set the screen off time limit
- New screen brightness layout
- Increased tile limit
- Persistent Theater/Cinema Mode (until turned off)
More importantly, the update should heavily improve battery life and speed up app launch by up to 20%. Let's hope Fossil will finish the Wear OS H-MR2 rollout sooner rather than later, as Google recently teased another major Wear OS update.