Did Google just reveal the unannounced Pixel Buds A in a cool new color?

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 06, 2021, 4:28 PM
Did Google just reveal the unannounced Pixel Buds A in a cool new color?
While Google's Pixel 6 is undoubtedly still at least a few months away from an official announcement and the Pixel 5a hasn't been in the news enough to break cover very soon either, the search giant may well be gearing up to release an interesting new product any day now.

We're talking about the company's sophomore AirPods-rivaling effort, only instead of upgrading last year's Pixel Buds, Google could look to cut a few (unknown) corners and thus undercut Apple's non-Pro true wireless earbuds with an A-branded model.

The otherwise mysterious Pixel Buds A were rumored last week to come in white and "forest green" hues, and according to Droid-Life, the latter color option may have just been "leaked" by none other than Big G. The company apparently revealed the unannounced buds in an innocuous email sent to Nest device owners to inform them of a new update available for their smart speakers.


Although there's obviously no way to confirm the render inadvertently shared by Google does indeed showcase an impending Pixel Buds A variant, that shade of green sure seems to fit 9To5Google's earlier description. In case you're wondering, the existing $179 Pixel Buds are only sold in a lighter mint color in addition to white, black, and orange paint jobs.

All four of those feature black accents and case interiors too, unlike the Pixel Buds A, which are expected to match the color of the true wireless earbuds themselves with the inside of their charging case, as well as the eartips and wings.

Something tells us the floodgates are officially open now that the first image starring the upcoming product has seemingly come out, so you might want to stay tuned if you're curious how low can Google's "affordable" AirPods alternatives go and at what (metaphorical) cost.

