Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Verizon Samsung Software updates Tizen Wearables

The latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 update includes a bunch of cool new health features

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 29, 2021, 4:34 PM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 update includes a bunch of cool new health features
Samsung may or may not load its in-house Tizen platform onto its next-gen Galaxy Watches, but either way, owners of the company's existing wearable devices should rest assured knowing their software support will remain nothing short of stellar for quite some time to come.

The latest (and arguably greatest) Apple Watch alternative from the world's second-largest smartwatch vendor, for instance, has received more updates than a human can count on the fingers of one hand during its brief existence of less than eight months so far, and yes, you've guessed it, we're here today to report on and celebrate yet another sweet goodie pack delivered over-the-air to the powerful Galaxy Watch 3.

This time around, we're talking specifically about Verizon's LTE-enabled variant, which seems to be scoring a similar but not identical OS promotion to the one rolled out for Bluetooth-only models in a number of different countries starting early last month. Interestingly, Big Red appears to have added the SmartThings Find functionality in a previous update, focusing primarily on "Samsung Health improvements" as part of its newest OTA rollout.

An aptly named and eerily familiar "Sleep score" feature undoubtedly headlines the carrier's "System Update 4" changelog, expanding on the general (and rather generic) monitoring of your sleep patterns to help you better understand all that contributes to a good night's rest. The reason this technology might sound familiar is that Samsung advertised it back when unveiling the Galaxy Watch 3... while Fitbit's devices have offered an identically named feature for a pretty long time now.

Of course, the update is about more than just your sleep, making it easier for Verizon subscribers to track their workouts by reducing the auto workout recognition time from 10 to 3 minutes for several different types of activities and adding a "Together" section to the aforementioned Samsung Health app to (virtually) walk alongside up to 9 friends and compare your progress in real time.

Meanwhile, the "Fitness" section of the same app includes a "variety" of programs to help you get in shape, lose weight, or simply stay fit, with the Always On Display functionality ready for a small but notable change of its own as well and a Hand Wash app now available for download from the official Galaxy Store to not only detect and monitor said action but also provide reminders throughout the day to maintain and improve your hygiene and thus keep a dreaded COVID-19 infection at bay.

Related phones

Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm) View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.8
$450 Special Samsung $450 Special T-Mobile $450 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 1.2 inches 360 x 360 pixels
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 9110 1GB RAM
  • Storage 8GB, not expandable
  • Battery 247 mAh
  • OS Tizen
Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm) View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.8
$480 Special Samsung $480 Special T-Mobile $480 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 1.4 inches 360 x 360 pixels
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 9110 1GB RAM
  • Storage 8GB, not expandable
  • Battery 340 mAh
  • OS Tizen

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy A72 review
Popular stories
New iPhone 13 Pro 5G report: matte black color, better Portrait mode, more
Popular stories
OnePlus 9 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, a price war
Popular stories
Who is Justin Long and why the internet is on fire thanks to Intel’s campaign against Apple

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple fined $2M for not including charger with iPhone 12
Popular stories
T-Mobile leaks the full OnePlus 9 5G and 9 Pro specs sheet
Popular stories
Android apps keep crashing? This solution has helped many fix the problem
Popular stories
Apple explains why the App Store is not a monopoly
Popular stories
T-Mobile's cheapest 5G plans are getting even better with a surprising data upgrade
Popular stories
Galaxy Note 9 to receive March security patch

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless