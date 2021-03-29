The latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 update includes a bunch of cool new health features

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.













An aptly named and eerily familiar "Sleep score" feature undoubtedly headlines the carrier's "System Update 4" changelog, expanding on the general (and rather generic) monitoring of your sleep patterns to help you better understand all that contributes to a good night's rest. The reason this technology might sound familiar is that Samsung advertised it back when unveiling the Galaxy Watch 3 ... while Fitbit's devices have offered an identically named feature for a pretty long time now.





Of course, the update is about more than just your sleep, making it easier for Verizon subscribers to track their workouts by reducing the auto workout recognition time from 10 to 3 minutes for several different types of activities and adding a "Together" section to the aforementioned Samsung Health app to (virtually) walk alongside up to 9 friends and compare your progress in real time.





Meanwhile, the "Fitness" section of the same app includes a "variety" of programs to help you get in shape, lose weight, or simply stay fit, with the Always On Display functionality ready for a small but notable change of its own as well and a Hand Wash app now available for download from the official Galaxy Store to not only detect and monitor said action but also provide reminders throughout the day to maintain and improve your hygiene and thus keep a dreaded COVID-19 infection at bay.



