Latest Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch Active 4 leak tips new sizes

Different sizes for the Galaxy Watch 4 & Watch Active 4

Galaxy Watch 4 (42mm) SM-R880

Galaxy Watch 4 (46mm) SM-R890

Galaxy Watch Active 4 (40mm) SM-R860

Galaxy Watch Active 4 (42mm) SM-R870

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 & Watch Active 4 announcement, expected features

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch Active 4 are rumored to arrive this summer with Google’s Wear OS on board instead of Tizen. Now, a new leak sheds some additional light on the smartwatches. Nils Ahrensmeier has revealed that Samsung is planning some changes to the sizing of its next wearables. The Galaxy Watch 4 will be sold in 42mm and 46mm sizes, both a little larger than the current 41mm and 45mm models.The larger body better explains recent rumors of a bigger 350mAh battery inside the 46mm version, which at the time was believed to be a 45mm model. The smaller 42mm could offer a 240mAh cell.Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active 4 , on the other hand, looks set to be available in 40mm and 42mm models. The current-gen Galaxy Watch Active 2 is sold in 40mm and 44mm sizes, so it looks like Samsung is shrinking the biggest model.Also revealed in the leak was each models’ codename, which look as follows:Both the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4 could be unveiled at an Unpacked event in July alongside the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 . An earlier announcement in June can't be ruled out, though.Feature-wise, not much is known now However, there are rumors of a non-invasive glucose monitor making the cut on the high-end Galaxy Watch 4. The usual ECG and heart rate monitors are expected too.The Galaxy Watch Active 4 will likely be positioned as a more affordable wearables, perhaps one designed to compete with the Apple Watch SE . If that’s the case, it could lack some of the Watch 4’s main features.It goes without saying that both the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch Active 4 are strong contenders for the title of best smartwatch in 2021