Samsung Android Wearables

Latest Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch Active 4 leak tips new sizes

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
May 06, 2021, 11:42 AM
Latest Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch Active 4 leak tips new sizes
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch Active 4 are rumored to arrive this summer with Google’s Wear OS on board instead of Tizen. Now, a new leak sheds some additional light on the smartwatches.

Different sizes for the Galaxy Watch 4 & Watch Active 4 


Nils Ahrensmeier has revealed that Samsung is planning some changes to the sizing of its next wearables. The Galaxy Watch 4 will be sold in 42mm and 46mm sizes, both a little larger than the current 41mm and 45mm models.

The larger body better explains recent rumors of a bigger 350mAh battery inside the 46mm version, which at the time was believed to be a 45mm model. The smaller 42mm could offer a 240mAh cell.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active 4, on the other hand, looks set to be available in 40mm and 42mm models. The current-gen Galaxy Watch Active 2 is sold in 40mm and 44mm sizes, so it looks like Samsung is shrinking the biggest model.

Also revealed in the leak was each models’ codename, which look as follows:

  • Galaxy Watch 4 (42mm) SM-R880
  • Galaxy Watch 4 (46mm) SM-R890
  • Galaxy Watch Active 4 (40mm) SM-R860
  • Galaxy Watch Active 4 (42mm) SM-R870

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 & Watch Active 4 announcement, expected features


Both the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4 could be unveiled at an Unpacked event in July alongside the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3. An earlier announcement in June can't be ruled out, though.

Feature-wise, not much is known now However, there are rumors of a non-invasive glucose monitor making the cut on the high-end Galaxy Watch 4. The usual ECG and heart rate monitors are expected too.

The Galaxy Watch Active 4 will likely be positioned as a more affordable wearables, perhaps one designed to compete with the Apple Watch SE. If that’s the case, it could lack some of the Watch 4’s main features.

It goes without saying that both the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch Active 4 are strong contenders for the title of best smartwatch in 2021.

