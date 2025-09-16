Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
Even if you skip iOS 26, Apple's got you covered with updates for iOS 18, macOS Sonoma and others

Even if you don't jump to iOS 26, your iPhone and Mac aren't left behind.

Even if you skip iOS 26, Apple's got you covered with updates for iOS 18, macOS Sonoma and others
iOS 26 is now officially released to supported iPhones, and at the same time, Apple is not forgetting about iPhones running older operating systems

Updates for iOS 18, macOS Sonoma, macOS Sequoia and others available at the same time as iOS 26


There are updates now available for Apple's older operating systems, such as iOS 18, which is now getting iOS 18.7, macOS Sonoma, macOS Sequoia, and others. The main focus is obviously on the latest Os, which is iOS 26, but Apple also issues updates for previous generations at the same time. 

The new release of macOS Sonoma 14.7 comes with build number 23J21, while the macOS Sequoia 15.7 one comes with build number 24G222. 

For iPhones, the update for iOS 18.7 comes with build number 22H20. 

These updates for older operating systems happen here and there, but usually include tweaks for product compatibility, bug fixes, and security patches.

To install these updates, you follow the usual update process. On Mac, open System Settings, then go to General, then go to Software Update. If the update is available for your device, you will see it in the menu, and you can install it from there.

On iPhone, go to the Settings app, then General, then Software Update. Tap on the update and follow the instructions to install it on your iPhone. 

There's an update for you, even if you don't upgrade to iOS 26 right away



Apple is known for updating its devices for quite some time, and it doesn't neglect phones or Macs using older operating systems even when a new one is available. 

Thanks to this, people who don't or can't upgrade to the very latest version still get important fixes and security updates. This means their devices stay safe, stable, and usable for longer. It's also good for people who are using older iPhones or Macs as secondary devices, since they don't feel left behind.

Which is closer to your setup?

Vote View Result

Apple wants your iPhone safe, and I like that


It's always nice to see Apple supporting older versions of iOS and macOS, even when a shiny new update has just launched. Not everyone upgrades right away (some even worry about bugs in the initial stages of the stable release), and some people can't update because their devices aren't compatible. For them, having these smaller updates is a reassuring thing, I believe.

On top of that, this shows that the Cupertino tech giant takes device longevity seriously. iPhones and Macs are expensive, and being able to keep using them securely for years is something people value a lot, and so do I. It's one of the reasons why Apple devices keep their resale value high and why users tend to stick with the brand for the long run.

Even if you skip iOS 26, Apple&#039;s got you covered with updates for iOS 18, macOS Sonoma and others

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless