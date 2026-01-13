Latest iOS 26.3 Beta suggests end-to-end encryption for RCS is getting closer

The tweet from Tiino-X83 notes that the new code has only been seen in the individual carrier settings files for four French carriers (Bouygues, Orange, SFR and Free). These files are found inside the iOS filesystem on iOS 26 .3 Beta 2. The tweet importantly notes that "no other carrier, regardless of the country" has these bundle settings inside an iPhone.





Have you installed iOS 26.3 Beta 2? Of course I did! 15.69% No. I will get around to doing this later. 7.84% I will not install the Beta. 43.14% I don't own an iPhone. 33.33% Vote 51 Votes





Even though the new carrier bundle settings are mentioned in the latest iOS 26 .3 Beta 2 release, there is no guarantee that when stable iOS 26 .3 is released, E2EE will be available on RCS. Apple could merely be laying the railroad tracks for the RCS-E2EE train with iOS 26 .3 and the capability actually won't be available until a future version of iOS is released.



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This is how you will know if you have E2EE enabled on RCS





If the new line of code in the carrier configuration file that surfaces in iOS 26 .3 Beta 2 is set to "true," the Messages app will try to perform an encrypted handshake with the recipient's phone using the GSMA Universal Profile (UP) 3.0 standard. That is the version of the UP that offers E2EE. Currently, Apple is using UP 2.4.









You'll know if you have E2EE on your RCS platform because the text input box will say RCS Chat instead of just "RCS" or "Text Message." Also, a small Lock Icon will appear on the "Send" button or next to the message status, similar to Google Messages.



