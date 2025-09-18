Premium Bose QuietComfort headphones with top-notch ANC get sweet discount

Just below the flagship model, these cans deliver Bose’s top-quality sound and comfort at a bargain price.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of a woman wearing a set of Bose QuietComfort headphones.
Bose is among the top manufacturers in the audio segment, and right now, you have yet another opportunity to snag high-end Bose headphones at a sweet discount.

Amazon is currently selling the regular QuietComfort wireless cans at a 23% discount, slashing $79 off their price. This allows you to treat yourself to a pair for just under $270, which is not bad at all.

Bose QuietComfort headphones: Save $79!

$79 off (23%)
Amazon is offering a lovely $79 discount on the premium Bose QuietComfort headphones, bringing their price below the $270 mark. The cans deliver top-quality sound and have a comfy design, allowing you to immerse yourself for hours without fatigue. They also have high-end ANC. So, act fast and save now!
Buy at Amazon


Granted, the headphones were discounted by $120 a few weeks ago, so we can’t tell you that this is the absolute best deal we’ve ever seen. However, we also believe that every chance to save on a pair of top-quality headphones is unmissable. That’s why we decided to present you with this offer.

Plus, the cans are absolutely worth the investment. Sure, they don’t have an ‘Ultra’ in their moniker and aren’t the flagship model, but they sit just below that, missing only head-tracking and surround sound. This means you still get to enjoy Bose’s phenomenal audio and comfort, but at a cheaper price. You can also tailor the sound to your taste via the built-in EQ in the Bose Music companion app for an even more immersive experience.

But the bells and whistles don’t stop there. As premium Bose cans, these puppies also come with its high-end ANC, stopping pesky noises from ruining your listening sessions, which will surely be quite long thanks to a solid battery life of up to 24 hours per charge. Additionally, they support fast charging, with a 15-minute top-up delivering up to an additional two and a half hours of playtime.

All in all, the Bose QuietComfort are worth the money, so don’t miss out! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and score a pair for less now!

Premium Bose QuietComfort headphones with top-notch ANC get sweet discount

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I think iPhone Air will become the go-to iPhone in a few years, let me explain

by Abdullah Asim • 2

iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max camera glitch causes black boxes on photos

by Ilia Temelkov • 3

Garmin's new kid smartwatch doubles the price, but not the value

by Johanna Romero • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

A court document T-Mobile didn't want customers to see has been made public
A court document T-Mobile didn't want customers to see has been made public
12 times its battery life, half the price? Apple Watch Ultra 3 better brace itself, if rumors about its rival are true
12 times its battery life, half the price? Apple Watch Ultra 3 better brace itself, if rumors about its rival are true
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Comcast is doing for its customers what T-Mobile and Verizon are increasingly reluctant to do
Comcast is doing for its customers what T-Mobile and Verizon are increasingly reluctant to do
Verizon gives customers another reason to be angry
Verizon gives customers another reason to be angry
Samsung's current One UI 8 update schedule is super-ambitious, but can it be pulled off?
Samsung's current One UI 8 update schedule is super-ambitious, but can it be pulled off?

Latest News

M4-powered iPad Pro 11-Inch is still selling like crazy after hefty discount
M4-powered iPad Pro 11-Inch is still selling like crazy after hefty discount
Walmart sweetens the deal on the JBL Boombox 3, making it an even better bargain
Walmart sweetens the deal on the JBL Boombox 3, making it an even better bargain
With iOS 26, Siri can do five things that it couldn't before
With iOS 26, Siri can do five things that it couldn't before
You may need a new USB charger to use the iPhone 17 fast-charging
You may need a new USB charger to use the iPhone 17 fast-charging
T-Mobile subscribers don't really care what free lines might cost them
T-Mobile subscribers don't really care what free lines might cost them
Apple may help you ditch your physical credit cards with this new Wallet feature on iOS 26
Apple may help you ditch your physical credit cards with this new Wallet feature on iOS 26
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless