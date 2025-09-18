Premium Bose QuietComfort headphones with top-notch ANC get sweet discount

Bose QuietComfort headphones: Save $79! $79 off (23%) Amazon is offering a lovely $79 discount on the premium Bose QuietComfort headphones, bringing their price below the $270 mark. The cans deliver top-quality sound and have a comfy design, allowing you to immerse yourself for hours without fatigue. They also have high-end ANC. So, act fast and save now! Buy at Amazon



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!





Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

Granted, the headphones were discounted by $120 a few weeks ago, so we can’t tell you that this is the absolute best deal we’ve ever seen. However, we also believe that every chance to save on a pair of top-quality headphones is unmissable. That’s why we decided to present you with this offer.Plus, the cans are absolutely worth the investment. Sure, they don’t have an ‘Ultra’ in their moniker and aren’t the flagship model, but they sit just below that, missing only head-tracking and surround sound. This means you still get to enjoy Bose’s phenomenal audio and comfort, but at a cheaper price. You can also tailor the sound to your taste via the built-in EQ in the Bose Music companion app for an even more immersive experience.But the bells and whistles don’t stop there. As premium Bose cans, these puppies also come with its high-end ANC, stopping pesky noises from ruining your listening sessions, which will surely be quite long thanks to a solid battery life of up to 24 hours per charge. Additionally, they support fast charging, with a 15-minute top-up delivering up to an additional two and a half hours of playtime.All in all, the Bose QuietComfort are worth the money, so don’t miss out! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and score a pair for less now!