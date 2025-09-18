Premium Bose QuietComfort headphones with top-notch ANC get sweet discount
Just below the flagship model, these cans deliver Bose’s top-quality sound and comfort at a bargain price.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Bose is among the top manufacturers in the audio segment, and right now, you have yet another opportunity to snag high-end Bose headphones at a sweet discount.
Amazon is currently selling the regular QuietComfort wireless cans at a 23% discount, slashing $79 off their price. This allows you to treat yourself to a pair for just under $270, which is not bad at all.
Granted, the headphones were discounted by $120 a few weeks ago, so we can’t tell you that this is the absolute best deal we’ve ever seen. However, we also believe that every chance to save on a pair of top-quality headphones is unmissable. That’s why we decided to present you with this offer.
Plus, the cans are absolutely worth the investment. Sure, they don’t have an ‘Ultra’ in their moniker and aren’t the flagship model, but they sit just below that, missing only head-tracking and surround sound. This means you still get to enjoy Bose’s phenomenal audio and comfort, but at a cheaper price. You can also tailor the sound to your taste via the built-in EQ in the Bose Music companion app for an even more immersive experience.
All in all, the Bose QuietComfort are worth the money, so don’t miss out! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and score a pair for less now!
Amazon is currently selling the regular QuietComfort wireless cans at a 23% discount, slashing $79 off their price. This allows you to treat yourself to a pair for just under $270, which is not bad at all.
Granted, the headphones were discounted by $120 a few weeks ago, so we can’t tell you that this is the absolute best deal we’ve ever seen. However, we also believe that every chance to save on a pair of top-quality headphones is unmissable. That’s why we decided to present you with this offer.
Plus, the cans are absolutely worth the investment. Sure, they don’t have an ‘Ultra’ in their moniker and aren’t the flagship model, but they sit just below that, missing only head-tracking and surround sound. This means you still get to enjoy Bose’s phenomenal audio and comfort, but at a cheaper price. You can also tailor the sound to your taste via the built-in EQ in the Bose Music companion app for an even more immersive experience.
But the bells and whistles don’t stop there. As premium Bose cans, these puppies also come with its high-end ANC, stopping pesky noises from ruining your listening sessions, which will surely be quite long thanks to a solid battery life of up to 24 hours per charge. Additionally, they support fast charging, with a 15-minute top-up delivering up to an additional two and a half hours of playtime.
All in all, the Bose QuietComfort are worth the money, so don’t miss out! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and score a pair for less now!
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: