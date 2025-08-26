Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

Boost Mobile now belongs to one of the big three, and that’s probably for the better

EchoStar, which operates in the U.S. under its Boost Mobile brand, has agreed to sell spectrum licenses to one of the big three carriers.

It’s finally happened: after lots of pressure from the FCC (Federal Communications Commission), EchoStar has agreed (subscription required) to sell its spectrum licenses for $23 billion. EchoStar’s brand — Boost Mobile — will now primarily use the AT&T network, which is the buyer.

The deal isn’t going to be complete until some time next year, but will very likely go through. EchoStar will continue to operate in the U.S. under Boost, but won’t have nearly as much control anymore. Meanwhile, AT&T’s network will see a jump in reliable coverage across the United States.

Are you happy AT&T bought these licenses?

Vote View Result


Boost Mobile users will still be able to access other networks, but AT&T will remain the default option in most places. AT&T is confident that the deal will help it strengthen its 5G services across the country.

CEO of AT&T — John Stankey — says that regulators shouldn’t consider it alarming that so much wireless spectrum is moving into the ownership of the top three. In his eyes, this move is ultimately a good thing for the end consumer, as more capacity is being put out into the market.



This deal, which has handed over 20 MHz of low-band spectrum and 30 MHz of mid-band spectrum to AT&T, will also likely immediately benefit existing customers of the carrier. Whenever the deal goes through, of course.

There have been multiple reports of extended service outages in some areas over the past couple of months. Users report that the estimated time for service to be restored keeps getting pushed up, and some people have even reported being without coverage for weeks on end. If that is the case, then perhaps this acquisition may help AT&T avoid any such outages in the future. One can hope, I suppose.

In a time when employees are painting a grim future for T-Mobile, and customers are leaving Verizon, such news should bring AT&T’s users some much-needed hope for the future. Americans are fatigued by the big three’s pricing, and anything that could mean better, more affordable service for the average consumer is a ray of sunshine.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless