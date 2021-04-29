Uber app now allows you to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment and get there in time
Thanks to a collaboration between Uber and Walgreens, you’re now able to book a vaccine appointment and get an Uber to take you there straight from the Uber smartphone app. The new feature was unveiled today in a global announcement from Uber.
Starting today, people should begin to see a new “Vaccine” option in their Uber app, allowing them to book a vaccine appointment in a Walgreens pharmacy center in their area. You type in your zip code and then select the time and you’re ready to go.
“We’re committed to helping ensure that transportation is not a barrier to getting vaccinated. We know that by making it easier to get to an appointment, more people will get vaccinated,” said Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. “By partnering with Walgreens, our goal is to make getting that shot as easy as booking a ride with Uber.”