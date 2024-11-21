Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
The top-shelf Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE version) is not to be missed this Black Friday

0comments
Samsung Deals Wearables
The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra on a person's hand.
Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra – the 47mm, LTE version – is another amazing Black Friday deal that you should not miss out this Black Friday.

Just look at this smartwatch: it's the very definition of premium!

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 47mm LTE is almost a third off its regular price!

Calling all smartwatch aficionados! Black Friday is here with this amazing offer for the Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE). It looks premium, it feels premium, it IS premium. Get it while it's hot!
$190 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch Ultra at the Samsung Store: save $160

You can now save $160 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra with this great deal at the Samsung Store. Also, get up to $250 in instant trade-in credit with eligible device.
$160 off (25%)
$489 99
$649 99
Buy at Samsung


Sure, one could say that it's "too big", but the sheer size of this thing is exactly what many are after.

Overall, it's got a vivid and bright display, top battery life, snappy performance (to say the least), numerous health-related metrics and trackers, and so much more.

It's obvious (by the looks of it) that this bad boy is positioned as a direct competitor to the Apple Watch Ultra 2; many consider it to be the best Wear OS smartwatch today. While the Galaxy Watch Ultra prioritizes familiar trends over bold innovation, it still delivers impressive hardware and functionality.

The device introduces a fresh "squircle" titanium design with a 47mm size, featuring a circular display that boasts 3,000 nits of peak brightness and a durable sapphire screen. A customizable button adds versatility, while its IP68 and 10ATM water resistance enhance durability for various environments.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra runs on One UI 6.0 Watch, layered over Google’s Wear OS 5. This hybrid operating system takes full advantage of the smartwatch’s power, offering an intuitive and user-friendly experience. It also provides extensive customization options, allowing users to personalize their watch by downloading apps and watch faces to suit their preferences.

At its core, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is powered by the new 3nm Exynos W1000 SiP, delivering exceptional performance. The interface feels incredibly responsive, with smooth navigation and lightning-fast app launches. There’s no sign of lag or stutters – everything runs seamlessly, making it a joy to use.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Loading Comments...

