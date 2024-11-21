The top-shelf Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE version) is not to be missed this Black Friday
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra – the 47mm, LTE version – is another amazing Black Friday deal that you should not miss out this Black Friday.
Just look at this smartwatch: it's the very definition of premium!
Sure, one could say that it's "too big", but the sheer size of this thing is exactly what many are after.
It's obvious (by the looks of it) that this bad boy is positioned as a direct competitor to the Apple Watch Ultra 2; many consider it to be the best Wear OS smartwatch today. While the Galaxy Watch Ultra prioritizes familiar trends over bold innovation, it still delivers impressive hardware and functionality.
The Galaxy Watch Ultra runs on One UI 6.0 Watch, layered over Google’s Wear OS 5. This hybrid operating system takes full advantage of the smartwatch’s power, offering an intuitive and user-friendly experience. It also provides extensive customization options, allowing users to personalize their watch by downloading apps and watch faces to suit their preferences.
Just look at this smartwatch: it's the very definition of premium!
Sure, one could say that it's "too big", but the sheer size of this thing is exactly what many are after.
Overall, it's got a vivid and bright display, top battery life, snappy performance (to say the least), numerous health-related metrics and trackers, and so much more.
It's obvious (by the looks of it) that this bad boy is positioned as a direct competitor to the Apple Watch Ultra 2; many consider it to be the best Wear OS smartwatch today. While the Galaxy Watch Ultra prioritizes familiar trends over bold innovation, it still delivers impressive hardware and functionality.
The device introduces a fresh "squircle" titanium design with a 47mm size, featuring a circular display that boasts 3,000 nits of peak brightness and a durable sapphire screen. A customizable button adds versatility, while its IP68 and 10ATM water resistance enhance durability for various environments.
The Galaxy Watch Ultra runs on One UI 6.0 Watch, layered over Google’s Wear OS 5. This hybrid operating system takes full advantage of the smartwatch’s power, offering an intuitive and user-friendly experience. It also provides extensive customization options, allowing users to personalize their watch by downloading apps and watch faces to suit their preferences.
At its core, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is powered by the new 3nm Exynos W1000 SiP, delivering exceptional performance. The interface feels incredibly responsive, with smooth navigation and lightning-fast app launches. There’s no sign of lag or stutters – everything runs seamlessly, making it a joy to use.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: