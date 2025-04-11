Weekly deals roundup: Get your Galaxy S25 Ultra, Pixel 9, and more discounts while you still can!

Whether you always feared Trump's unpredictability could negatively impact the prices of the tech devices you care so much about (among so many other products and goods) or you just realized that following all the bleak iPhone-centric forecasts of late, you probably understand this is the time to buy your next phone, tablet, smartwatch, or wireless earbuds. Unless, of course, you were planning to opt for the OnePlus Watch 3, in which case the ideal purchasing moment has clearly passed





Apart from that, I'm not aware of any gadget that's become more expensive than before... just yet, and even better, I've gathered a few lists of popular products in the aforementioned categories that are (somehow) still available at reduced and even heavily reduced prices. Without further ado, I give you...

This week's top three deals and steals

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra $245 off (19%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.9-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Protection, 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Silverblue Color Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 9 $200 off (22%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Android 15, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch OLED Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Three Color Options Buy at Amazon Motorola razr+ $349 99 $999 99 $650 off (65%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Shooter, 3,800mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Infinite Black Color Buy at BestBuy





But it's hard to imagine any of those record high discounts will return anytime soon, and if you don't hurry, you might miss your current opportunities to save a massive $650 on a stunning Motorola foldable with two large screens, a very solid $200 on a very solid "pure Google" handset with a compact screen and excellent cameras in tow, and a generous 245 bucks on probably the greatest Android phone money can buy right now.





There are technically no expiration dates attached to these three amazing deals, but the Razr+ (2023) is likely to be discontinued soon, while the S25 Ultra and Google Pixel 9 are a bit too good to remain so deeply discounted for long.

How about these seven other sweet smartphone offers?

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G $60 off (15%) Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 6.7-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Processor, Android 15, 50 + 8 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 45W Charging Capabilities, Black and Lavender Color Options Buy at Amazon Motorola Edge+ (2023) $400 off (50%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.67-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 60MP Selfie Shooter, 5,100mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Interstellar Black Color Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 $699 99 $999 99 $300 off (30%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.7-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 3,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Mint Color Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy S25 $80 off (10%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.2-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options Buy at Amazon OnePlus 12 $749 99 $899 99 $150 off (17%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.82-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,400mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Two Color Options, SPRING25 Promo Code Required Buy at OnePlus Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 $949 99 $1099 99 $150 off (14%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Primary Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Cover Super AMOLED Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, Android 14, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, No Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available With Trade-In) Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy S25+ $999 99 $1119 99 $120 off (11%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, No Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In) Buy at Samsung







Galaxy S25 S25 Plus, I would probably not say the same thing about the Z Flip 6 , and OnePlus 12 given that all four have been sold at significantly lower prices than right now in the not-so-distant past, but again, the ballgame has been completely reset from last week, so I certainly wouldn't be shocked to see these seemingly humble discounts wiped out by next week.

Who wants a nice and powerful tablet at a nice and reasonable price?

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ $70 off (26%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System, Silver and Graphite Color Options Buy at Amazon Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 $489 99 $549 99 $60 off (11%) 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 8.8-Inch LTPS Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Android 14, 6,550mAh Battery, 65W Charging, Two Superlinear Speakers with Stereo Audio and Dual X-Axis Haptics, 13 + 2MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, ColdFront Vapor Chamber Tech, Eclipse Black Color Buy at Lenovo Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE $70 off (11%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Samsung Exynos 1580 Processor, Android 15 with One UI 7, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 8,000mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Dual Speakers with AKG Technology, Silver and Gray Color Options, US Version, 2-Year Warranty, S Pen Included, Book Cover Keyboard Slim included Buy at Amazon Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus $599 99 $699 99 $100 off (14%) 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 12.7-Inch LTPS Display with 2944 x 1840 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 15, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 6-Speaker Harman Kardon Sound System with Dolby Atmos Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, Seashell Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Pro and Keyboard Stand Included Buy at Lenovo Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M3, 2025) $69 off (9%) 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M3 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2732 x 2048 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Space Gray Color Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ $85 off (10%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 13.1-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2880 x 1800 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Samsung Exynos 1580 Processor, Android 15 with One UI 7, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 10,090mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Dual Speakers with AKG Technology, Three Color Options, US Version, 2-Year Warranty, S Pen Included, Book Cover Keyboard Slim included Buy at Amazon





was... not perfect. But at least the company's latest gigantic Android mid-rangers come with a half-off keyboard accessory included right off the bat, which is... better than nothing. It's probably safe to say that Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE+ launch timing was... not perfect. But at least the company's latest gigantic Android mid-rangers come with a half-off keyboard accessory included right off the bat, which is... better than nothing.





and keyboard at a special price of its own. The true standout in this category this week is most likely Apple's latest (and greatest) 13-inch iPad Air at a respectable $70 discount in an entry-level variant, closely followed by a jumbo-sized, surprisingly powerful, and surprisingly stylish Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus bundled with a handy styluskeyboard at a special price of its own.





The Galaxy Tab A9 Plus , meanwhile, is a total bargain at a $70 discount I've definitely seen before, but that may not stick around for long, and last but not least, the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is ideal for hardcore mobile gamers who want something compact and not very expensive to satisfy their need for speed.

These three smartwatch promotions are to die for

Apple Watch SE (2022) $79 off (32%) 40mm, GPS Only, Apple S8 Processor, Retina LTPO OLED Display with 1000 Nits of Brightness, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Compass, Always-on Altimeter, Built-in Speaker, Third-generation Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Aluminum Case, Multiple Colors and Band Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra $394 78 $669 98 $275 off (41%) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 47mm, 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Titanium Construction, Wear OS, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Customizable Quick Button, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Titanium Gray Color, 25W Power Adapter Included Buy at Samsung Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm) $100 off (19%) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Faster Charging, Silver Aluminum Case, Denim Sport Band Buy at Amazon









That last one is a simply epic deal you cannot miss... if you're an Android phone user, especially with Amazon throwing in a complimentary fast charger with your ultra-robust and reasonably elegant Galaxy Watch Ultra.

These wireless earbuds deals are also surprisingly great

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE $30 off (30%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound, New Wingtip Design, Auto Switch, IPX2 Water Resistance, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included, White and Graphite Color Options Buy at Amazon Beats Studio Buds+ $70 off (41%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, IPX4 Water Resistance, Class 1 Bluetooth, Up to 9 Hours of Uninterrupted Music Listening, 36 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Pocket-Sized Charging Case with USB-C Connector, Two Color Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 $80 off (44%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Sound Optimization, Real-Time Interpreter, Adaptive Equalizer, Galaxy AI, Touch Control, Bluetooth 5.4, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours of Battery Life with Case, Silver and White Color Options, US Version, Amazon-Exclusive Two-Year Warranty Included Buy at Amazon





How great? Let's just say the powerful Beats Studio Buds Plus and Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 have never been cheaper than today. And yes, that $70 discount on Apple's Beats-branded powerhouses is even good for a transparent "colorway."



