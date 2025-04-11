Weekly deals roundup: Get your Galaxy S25 Ultra, Pixel 9, and more discounts while you still can!
Whether you always feared Trump's unpredictability could negatively impact the prices of the tech devices you care so much about (among so many other products and goods) or you just realized that following all the bleak iPhone-centric forecasts of late, you probably understand this is the time to buy your next phone, tablet, smartwatch, or wireless earbuds. Unless, of course, you were planning to opt for the OnePlus Watch 3, in which case the ideal purchasing moment has clearly passed.
Apart from that, I'm not aware of any gadget that's become more expensive than before... just yet, and even better, I've gathered a few lists of popular products in the aforementioned categories that are (somehow) still available at reduced and even heavily reduced prices. Without further ado, I give you...
This week's top three deals and steals
I'm not going to lie to you, the state-of-the-art Galaxy S25 Ultra, slightly smaller and humbler but still-super-powerful Pixel 9, and the outdated yet incredibly attractive Motorola Razr Plus (2023) have all been discounted more steeply in the recent past.
But it's hard to imagine any of those record high discounts will return anytime soon, and if you don't hurry, you might miss your current opportunities to save a massive $650 on a stunning Motorola foldable with two large screens, a very solid $200 on a very solid "pure Google" handset with a compact screen and excellent cameras in tow, and a generous 245 bucks on probably the greatest Android phone money can buy right now.
There are technically no expiration dates attached to these three amazing deals, but the Razr+ (2023) is likely to be discontinued soon, while the S25 Ultra and Google Pixel 9 are a bit too good to remain so deeply discounted for long.
How about these seven other sweet smartphone offers?
If you're on a far too tight budget to ever consider a member of the Pixel 9 or Galaxy S25 families, Samsung's recently released Galaxy A36 5G mid-ranger might be right for you, especially at an unprecedented (and potentially unbeatable) $60 discount. Meanwhile, both the eye-catching Motorola Edge+ (2023) and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could suffer the same fate as the Razr+ (2023) and go away for good in the near future, currently selling at impossible-to-turn-down prices.
I would probably not say the same thing about the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, Z Flip 6, and OnePlus 12 given that all four have been sold at significantly lower prices than right now in the not-so-distant past, but again, the ballgame has been completely reset from last week, so I certainly wouldn't be shocked to see these seemingly humble discounts wiped out by next week.
Who wants a nice and powerful tablet at a nice and reasonable price?
It's probably safe to say that Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE+ launch timing was... not perfect. But at least the company's latest gigantic Android mid-rangers come with a half-off keyboard accessory included right off the bat, which is... better than nothing.
The true standout in this category this week is most likely Apple's latest (and greatest) 13-inch iPad Air at a respectable $70 discount in an entry-level variant, closely followed by a jumbo-sized, surprisingly powerful, and surprisingly stylish Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus bundled with a handy stylus and keyboard at a special price of its own.
The Galaxy Tab A9 Plus, meanwhile, is a total bargain at a $70 discount I've definitely seen before, but that may not stick around for long, and last but not least, the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is ideal for hardcore mobile gamers who want something compact and not very expensive to satisfy their need for speed.
These three smartwatch promotions are to die for
No asterisks here, mind you, as the low-cost Apple Watch SE 2 is on sale at a pretty much unbeatable price (pre- or post-Trump tariffs), the Apple Watch Series 10 is also discounted by a rare $100 (at least in one specific model at one specific US retailer), and the rugged Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is somehow cheaper than the non-rugged Apple Watch Series 10.
That last one is a simply epic deal you cannot miss... if you're an Android phone user, especially with Amazon throwing in a complimentary fast charger with your ultra-robust and reasonably elegant Galaxy Watch Ultra.
These wireless earbuds deals are also surprisingly great
How great? Let's just say the powerful Beats Studio Buds Plus and Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 have never been cheaper than today. And yes, that $70 discount on Apple's Beats-branded powerhouses is even good for a transparent "colorway."
Meanwhile, the Galaxy Buds FE have been available at a slightly heftier discount than the current $30 once or twice before, but those are among the very few true wireless earbuds on the market today that I'd probably recommend even at their regular price, so clearly, you should push the "buy" button on Amazon while you can save the aforementioned 30 bucks.
