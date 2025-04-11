Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

Weekly deals roundup: Get your Galaxy S25 Ultra, Pixel 9, and more discounts while you still can!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Whether you always feared Trump's unpredictability could negatively impact the prices of the tech devices you care so much about (among so many other products and goods) or you just realized that following all the bleak iPhone-centric forecasts of late, you probably understand this is the time to buy your next phone, tablet, smartwatch, or wireless earbuds. Unless, of course, you were planning to opt for the OnePlus Watch 3, in which case the ideal purchasing moment has clearly passed.

Apart from that, I'm not aware of any gadget that's become more expensive than before... just yet, and even better, I've gathered a few lists of popular products in the aforementioned categories that are (somehow) still available at reduced and even heavily reduced prices. Without further ado, I give you...

This week's top three deals and steals

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

$245 off (19%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.9-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Protection, 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Silverblue Color
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 9

$200 off (22%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Android 15, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch OLED Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Three Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Motorola razr+

$349 99
$999 99
$650 off (65%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Shooter, 3,800mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Infinite Black Color
Buy at BestBuy

I'm not going to lie to you, the state-of-the-art Galaxy S25 Ultra, slightly smaller and humbler but still-super-powerful Pixel 9, and the outdated yet incredibly attractive Motorola Razr Plus (2023) have all been discounted more steeply in the recent past.

But it's hard to imagine any of those record high discounts will return anytime soon, and if you don't hurry, you might miss your current opportunities to save a massive $650 on a stunning Motorola foldable with two large screens, a very solid $200 on a very solid "pure Google" handset with a compact screen and excellent cameras in tow, and a generous 245 bucks on probably the greatest Android phone money can buy right now.

There are technically no expiration dates attached to these three amazing deals, but the Razr+ (2023) is likely to be discontinued soon, while the S25 Ultra and Google Pixel 9 are a bit too good to remain so deeply discounted for long.

How about these seven other sweet smartphone offers?

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G

$60 off (15%)
Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 6.7-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Processor, Android 15, 50 + 8 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 45W Charging Capabilities, Black and Lavender Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Edge+ (2023)

$400 off (50%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.67-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 60MP Selfie Shooter, 5,100mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Interstellar Black Color
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

$699 99
$999 99
$300 off (30%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.7-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 3,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Mint Color
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy S25

$80 off (10%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.2-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 12

$749 99
$899 99
$150 off (17%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.82-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,400mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Two Color Options, SPRING25 Promo Code Required
Buy at OnePlus

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

$949 99
$1099 99
$150 off (14%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Primary Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Cover Super AMOLED Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, Android 14, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, No Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available With Trade-In)
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25+

$999 99
$1119 99
$120 off (11%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, No Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In)
Buy at Samsung

If you're on a far too tight budget to ever consider a member of the Pixel 9 or Galaxy S25 families, Samsung's recently released Galaxy A36 5G mid-ranger might be right for you, especially at an unprecedented (and potentially unbeatable) $60 discount. Meanwhile, both the eye-catching Motorola Edge+ (2023) and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could suffer the same fate as the Razr+ (2023) and go away for good in the near future, currently selling at impossible-to-turn-down prices.

Recommended Stories
I would probably not say the same thing about the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, Z Flip 6, and OnePlus 12 given that all four have been sold at significantly lower prices than right now in the not-so-distant past, but again, the ballgame has been completely reset from last week, so I certainly wouldn't be shocked to see these seemingly humble discounts wiped out by next week.

Who wants a nice and powerful tablet at a nice and reasonable price?

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+

$70 off (26%)
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System, Silver and Graphite Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3

$489 99
$549 99
$60 off (11%)
256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 8.8-Inch LTPS Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Android 14, 6,550mAh Battery, 65W Charging, Two Superlinear Speakers with Stereo Audio and Dual X-Axis Haptics, 13 + 2MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, ColdFront Vapor Chamber Tech, Eclipse Black Color
Buy at Lenovo

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE

$70 off (11%)
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Samsung Exynos 1580 Processor, Android 15 with One UI 7, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 8,000mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Dual Speakers with AKG Technology, Silver and Gray Color Options, US Version, 2-Year Warranty, S Pen Included, Book Cover Keyboard Slim included
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus

$599 99
$699 99
$100 off (14%)
256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 12.7-Inch LTPS Display with 2944 x 1840 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 15, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 6-Speaker Harman Kardon Sound System with Dolby Atmos Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, Seashell Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Pro and Keyboard Stand Included
Buy at Lenovo

Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M3, 2025)

$69 off (9%)
128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M3 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2732 x 2048 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Space Gray Color
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+

$85 off (10%)
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 13.1-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2880 x 1800 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Samsung Exynos 1580 Processor, Android 15 with One UI 7, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 10,090mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Dual Speakers with AKG Technology, Three Color Options, US Version, 2-Year Warranty, S Pen Included, Book Cover Keyboard Slim included
Buy at Amazon

It's probably safe to say that Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE+ launch timing was... not perfect. But at least the company's latest gigantic Android mid-rangers come with a half-off keyboard accessory included right off the bat, which is... better than nothing.

The true standout in this category this week is most likely Apple's latest (and greatest) 13-inch iPad Air at a respectable $70 discount in an entry-level variant, closely followed by a jumbo-sized, surprisingly powerful, and surprisingly stylish Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus bundled with a handy stylus and keyboard at a special price of its own.

The Galaxy Tab A9 Plus, meanwhile, is a total bargain at a $70 discount I've definitely seen before, but that may not stick around for long, and last but not least, the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is ideal for hardcore mobile gamers who want something compact and not very expensive to satisfy their need for speed.

These three smartwatch promotions are to die for

Apple Watch SE (2022)

$79 off (32%)
40mm, GPS Only, Apple S8 Processor, Retina LTPO OLED Display with 1000 Nits of Brightness, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Compass, Always-on Altimeter, Built-in Speaker, Third-generation Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Aluminum Case, Multiple Colors and Band Options
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

$394 78
$669 98
$275 off (41%)
GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 47mm, 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Titanium Construction, Wear OS, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Customizable Quick Button, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Titanium Gray Color, 25W Power Adapter Included
Buy at Samsung

Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm)

$100 off (19%)
GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Faster Charging, Silver Aluminum Case, Denim Sport Band
Buy at Amazon

No asterisks here, mind you, as the low-cost Apple Watch SE 2 is on sale at a pretty much unbeatable price (pre- or post-Trump tariffs), the Apple Watch Series 10 is also discounted by a rare $100 (at least in one specific model at one specific US retailer), and the rugged Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is somehow cheaper than the non-rugged Apple Watch Series 10

That last one is a simply epic deal you cannot miss... if you're an Android phone user, especially with Amazon throwing in a complimentary fast charger with your ultra-robust and reasonably elegant Galaxy Watch Ultra.

These wireless earbuds deals are also surprisingly great

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE

$30 off (30%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound, New Wingtip Design, Auto Switch, IPX2 Water Resistance, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included, White and Graphite Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Beats Studio Buds+

$70 off (41%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, IPX4 Water Resistance, Class 1 Bluetooth, Up to 9 Hours of Uninterrupted Music Listening, 36 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Pocket-Sized Charging Case with USB-C Connector, Two Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3

$80 off (44%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Sound Optimization, Real-Time Interpreter, Adaptive Equalizer, Galaxy AI, Touch Control, Bluetooth 5.4, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours of Battery Life with Case, Silver and White Color Options, US Version, Amazon-Exclusive Two-Year Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

How great? Let's just say the powerful Beats Studio Buds Plus and Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 have never been cheaper than today. And yes, that $70 discount on Apple's Beats-branded powerhouses is even good for a transparent "colorway."

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Buds FE have been available at a slightly heftier discount than the current $30 once or twice before, but those are among the very few true wireless earbuds on the market today that I'd probably recommend even at their regular price, so clearly, you should push the "buy" button on Amazon while you can save the aforementioned 30 bucks.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
T-Mobile is raising prices yet again with the oldest and dirtiest trick in the book
T-Mobile is raising prices yet again with the oldest and dirtiest trick in the book
T-Mobile's free line offer is giving some customers a very expensive surprise
T-Mobile's free line offer is giving some customers a very expensive surprise
Some Google Pixel phones are getting a mid-cycle single-feature drop that supercharges Gemini
Some Google Pixel phones are getting a mid-cycle single-feature drop that supercharges Gemini
Verizon gets a green light to get rid of yet another dead zone
Verizon gets a green light to get rid of yet another dead zone
This is the coolest flip phone this year and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
This is the coolest flip phone this year and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7

Latest News

This future smart ring might adjust itself until it gets the perfect reading
This future smart ring might adjust itself until it gets the perfect reading
Verizon’s new My Biz Plan offers maximum flexibility, valuable add-ons
Verizon’s new My Biz Plan offers maximum flexibility, valuable add-ons
Best laptop deals this week: Save up to 73% on a new laptop with these hot offers
Best laptop deals this week: Save up to 73% on a new laptop with these hot offers
Google Pixel 9a first impressions: flat on its back but not flat on value
Google Pixel 9a first impressions: flat on its back but not flat on value
Walmart launches yet another JBL Flip 6 promo you don't want miss
Walmart launches yet another JBL Flip 6 promo you don't want miss
The Oppo Find X8 Ultra is official now: another déjà vu, but with a clever twist here and there
The Oppo Find X8 Ultra is official now: another déjà vu, but with a clever twist here and there
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless