Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

Your next iPhone could cost $2,300 after Trump's tariffs

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple iPhone
PhoneArena's Vic examines the display of the top-of-the-line iPhone 16 Pro Max.
Thanks to the 54% tariff imposed on U.S. imports from China, Apple has a tough decision to make. It can eat the cost of the higher import tax and drop its profit margins on the device by a substantial amount, or it can pass some or all of the increase on to consumers which would raise the price of Apple's most important product significantly in the U.S. Remember, most of Apple's devices are made in China and are shipped into the U.S.

Analysts working for Rosenblatt Securities say that to expect iPhone prices to rise by 43% in the wake of President Donald Trump's announcement yesterday introducing what he called "reciprocal tariffs" on nearly all of America's trading partners. If the analysts at Rosenblatt Securities are right, the price of the iPhone 16 could rise from the $799 starting price to $1,142. The top-of-the-line iPhone 16 Pro Max, based on Rosenblatt's forecast, would see the price tag of the model with 1TB of storage rise from $1,599 to a staggering price of $2,300.

Of course, these figures are based on what Apple decides to do about the additional import tax it will pay for its products imported from China. Even lower-priced products like the iPhone 16e face a huge price increase thanks to the tariffs. Released by Apple at the end of February, the launch price of the phone, $599, could look much cheaper compared to the after-tariff $856 price tag forecast by Rosenblatt Securities.

Not all analysts believe that Apple will be able to hike iPhone prices by 43% in light of weak sales due to the lack of excitement over Apple's AI initiative, Apple Intelligence. For example, Angelo Zino, equity analyst at CFRA Research, says Apple will have a hard time hiking iPhone prices by more than 5% to 10%.

Apple's shares are reflecting the concern over future iPhone pricing with the stock currently down $21.09 or 9.42% to $202.80. Today's decline wipes out nearly all of the gains made by the stock since it broke out by closing above $200 last summer. Chartists consider the $200 price a key area of support and a close under that level could indicate that further declines are ahead.

Keep in mind that while we are focusing on the iPhone in this article, other Apple products imported into the U.S. from China are also affected by the tariffs.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile subscribers will receive their disappointing data breach settlement checks soon
T-Mobile subscribers will receive their disappointing data breach settlement checks soon
AT&T customers are fed up with what they perceive as shady sales practices by authorized resellers
AT&T customers are fed up with what they perceive as shady sales practices by authorized resellers
T-Mobile is making it harder and harder for customers to hang on to their old, cheap plans
T-Mobile is making it harder and harder for customers to hang on to their old, cheap plans
T-Mobile email reveals whether your phone is eligible for 90 days of free Starlink satellite service
T-Mobile email reveals whether your phone is eligible for 90 days of free Starlink satellite service
T-Mobile user's Starlink experience has some wondering if carrier chose the wrong partner
T-Mobile user's Starlink experience has some wondering if carrier chose the wrong partner
T-Mobile users say upgrading in-store is becoming a thing of the past - and not everyone's happy
T-Mobile users say upgrading in-store is becoming a thing of the past - and not everyone's happy

Latest News

This huge Google Pixel 10 series leak reveals the expected camera specs for all four phones
This huge Google Pixel 10 series leak reveals the expected camera specs for all four phones
You may need to delete Google Messages and download from unofficial source for RCS to work
You may need to delete Google Messages and download from unofficial source for RCS to work
This Android device just did the impossible for Mac users
This Android device just did the impossible for Mac users
New Samsung patent shows the next Galaxy Ring might use a clever trick for wireless charging
New Samsung patent shows the next Galaxy Ring might use a clever trick for wireless charging
This T-Mobile user's horror story is a good reminder of who you should contact if you're in trouble
This T-Mobile user's horror story is a good reminder of who you should contact if you're in trouble
Good iPhone or Galaxy deal? It’s the best time to shop refurbished with Back Market!
Good iPhone or Galaxy deal? It’s the best time to shop refurbished with Back Market!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless