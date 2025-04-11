OnePlus is the first victim of Trump's all-out tariff war with China
President Trump continues to wage war with the entire world. After imposing huge tariffs to just about every country that trades with the United States, he decided that China is special and hit it with an even higher tariff.
Currently, the cumulative tariff rate on China is probably 145%. “Probably” because China’s tariff rate was imposed in waves, so no one really knows if the new one is on top of the older one or it’s supposed to replace it.
The first victim of President Trump’s all-out tariff war with China seems to be OnePlus. The Chinese company recently re-launched the OnePlus Watch 3 and surprise, surprise, its price is now much higher.
The OnePlus Watch 3 was recalled after customers notice a typo (“Meda in China”) on its backplate. At the time of the initial launch, the smartwatch was priced to sell for $329.99.
As of now, customers in the United States must pay a whopping $499.99 for the OnePlus Watch 3. It’s safe to say that the 50 percent price increase is happening due to the tariff rate China was hit with by President Trump.
Customers in the US who decide to purchase the OnePlus Watch 3 will have to wait until April 18 at the earliest to get their hands on it. The smartwatch comes in two colors, Obsidian Titanium and Emerald Titanium, and just one size – 46mm.
Usually, OnePlus offers significant discounts to those who buy its latest products, but the OnePlus Watch 3 only gets a 5% discount, which is only available for students or OnePlus employees. However, customers can still use the trade-in option to lower the smartwatch’s price.
For the most part, these tariffs are transferred to customers, so if you’re in the United States and want to buy a product made in China, you’ll have to pay a lot more nowadays.
The OnePlus Watch 3 was initially priced at $350 | Image credit: OnePlus
While we can’t say that this is a prohibitive price, it’s unlikely that US customers would still want to purchase the OnePlus Watch 3 for $500 when there are alternatives from much more popular brands available that cost the same or even slightly less.
