Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

OnePlus is the first victim of Trump's all-out tariff war with China

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
OnePlus
OnePlus logo
President Trump continues to wage war with the entire world. After imposing huge tariffs to just about every country that trades with the United States, he decided that China is special and hit it with an even higher tariff.

Currently, the cumulative tariff rate on China is probably 145%. “Probably” because China’s tariff rate was imposed in waves, so no one really knows if the new one is on top of the older one or it’s supposed to replace it.

For the most part, these tariffs are transferred to customers, so if you’re in the United States and want to buy a product made in China, you’ll have to pay a lot more nowadays.

The first victim of President Trump’s all-out tariff war with China seems to be OnePlus. The Chinese company recently re-launched the OnePlus Watch 3 and surprise, surprise, its price is now much higher.

The OnePlus Watch 3 was recalled after customers notice a typo (“Meda in China”) on its backplate. At the time of the initial launch, the smartwatch was priced to sell for $329.99.

OnePlus is the first victim of Trump&#039;s all-out tariff war with China
The OnePlus Watch 3 was initially priced at $350 | Image credit: OnePlus

As of now, customers in the United States must pay a whopping $499.99 for the OnePlus Watch 3. It’s safe to say that the 50 percent price increase is happening due to the tariff rate China was hit with by President Trump.

While we can’t say that this is a prohibitive price, it’s unlikely that US customers would still want to purchase the OnePlus Watch 3 for $500 when there are alternatives from much more popular brands available that cost the same or even slightly less.

Customers in the US who decide to purchase the OnePlus Watch 3 will have to wait until April 18 at the earliest to get their hands on it. The smartwatch comes in two colors, Obsidian Titanium and Emerald Titanium, and just one size – 46mm.

Usually, OnePlus offers significant discounts to those who buy its latest products, but the OnePlus Watch 3 only gets a 5% discount, which is only available for students or OnePlus employees. However, customers can still use the trade-in option to lower the smartwatch’s price.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
Read the latest from Cosmin Vasile

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
T-Mobile is raising prices yet again with the oldest and dirtiest trick in the book
T-Mobile is raising prices yet again with the oldest and dirtiest trick in the book
T-Mobile's free line offer is giving some customers a very expensive surprise
T-Mobile's free line offer is giving some customers a very expensive surprise
Some Google Pixel phones are getting a mid-cycle single-feature drop that supercharges Gemini
Some Google Pixel phones are getting a mid-cycle single-feature drop that supercharges Gemini
Verizon gets a green light to get rid of yet another dead zone
Verizon gets a green light to get rid of yet another dead zone
This is the coolest flip phone this year and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
This is the coolest flip phone this year and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7

Latest News

This future smart ring might adjust itself until it gets the perfect reading
This future smart ring might adjust itself until it gets the perfect reading
Verizon’s new My Biz Plan offers maximum flexibility, valuable add-ons
Verizon’s new My Biz Plan offers maximum flexibility, valuable add-ons
Best laptop deals this week: Save up to 73% on a new laptop with these hot offers
Best laptop deals this week: Save up to 73% on a new laptop with these hot offers
Google Pixel 9a first impressions: flat on its back but not flat on value
Google Pixel 9a first impressions: flat on its back but not flat on value
Walmart launches yet another JBL Flip 6 promo you don't want miss
Walmart launches yet another JBL Flip 6 promo you don't want miss
The Oppo Find X8 Ultra is official now: another déjà vu, but with a clever twist here and there
The Oppo Find X8 Ultra is official now: another déjà vu, but with a clever twist here and there
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless