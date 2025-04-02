Samsung's largest tablets yet, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, are now official

Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, aiming to deliver a more premium experience to a broader range of users. The standout feature? The Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ boasts the largest screen ever on a Fan Edition model at 13.1 inches – 12% larger than its predecessor.



Both new tablets come powered by Samsung's Exynos 1580 chipset, promising a notable leap in performance. According to the company, users can expect up to 45% better CPU power and an 80% boost in GPU performance compared to earlier FE models. The upgraded hardware fuels a suite of AI-powered features designed to make both work and creativity smoother than ever.



Key Specifications



Display:

Tab S10 FE: 10.9-inch LCD, 90Hz refresh rate



Tab S10 FE+: 13.1-inch LCD, 90Hz refresh rate

Processor : Samsung Exynos 1580

: Samsung Exynos 1580 RAM: 8 GB or 12 GB

8 GB or 12 GB Storage: 128 GB or 256 GB, expandable up to 2 TB via microSD

128 GB or 256 GB, expandable up to 2 TB via microSD Front camera: 12MP ultra-wide

12MP ultra-wide Rear camera: 13MP

13MP Battery:

Tab S10 FE: 8,000mAh with 45W fast charging



Tab S10 FE+: 10,900mAh with 45W fast charging

Operating system: Android 15 with One UI 7

Android 15 with One UI 7 Other features: IP68 water and dust resistance, Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, S Pen support, Samsung Knox security Samsung is expanding its tablet lineup with the launch of theFE andFE+, aiming to deliver a more premium experience to a broader range of users. The standout feature? TheFE+ boasts the largest screen ever on a Fan Edition model at 13.1 inches – 12% larger than its predecessor.Both new tablets come powered by Samsung's Exynos 1580 chipset, promising a notable leap in performance. According to the company, users can expect up to 45% better CPU power and an 80% boost in GPU performance compared to earlier FE models. The upgraded hardware fuels a suite of AI-powered features designed to make both work and creativity smoother than ever.

Thin bezels is the name of the game! Not just that, but the Galaxy Tab S10 FE duo's display panels promise smooth visuals thanks to the 90Hz refresh rate.





Portability and highlights









The famous Circle to Search feature is here, and you'll be able to find information while multitasking – no need to take a break and get distracted.





Next, there are the Solve Math and Handwriting Help features in Samsung Notes. The former, as its name suggests, helps with calculations, while the latter assists users by providing guidelines, aligning text, and correcting letter shapes for improved handwriting input.





Galaxy Tab S10 FE duo will be heavy on AI and the promise is that AI assistants will be customized based on users' preferences and could be launched with a single tap of the Galaxy AI Key As you could've guessed, theFE duo will be heavy on AI and the promise is that AI assistants will be customized based on users' preferences and could be launched with a single tap of theon the Book Cover Keyboard.





Of course, there's also the Object Eraser feature available (for removing unwanted objects from photos) and the fresh Best Face feature (this one selects and combines the best expressions of group photos for a perfect result).



Recommended Stories

There's also Auto Trim (it makes highlight reels of your videos), LumaFusion, Goodnotes, Clip Studio Paint (and more) for Galaxy Tab S10 FE owners to unleash their creativity and channel the inner artist.





All of this in a lighter package – the standard-sized tablet is 4% lighter than its predecessor at 497 g!





Availability and competitors









The tablets will be available starting April 10 (Thursday) in three color options – Gray, Silver, and Blue. While US pricing hasn't been officially confirmed yet, European pricing places the Tab S10 FE starting at €579 and the FE+ at €749.









Best value-for-money?



Samsung's FE lineup has often walked the line between affordability and premium performance. Looking back at the Galaxy Tab S9 FE series, the experience was solid but not without compromises – slightly sluggish processing power and limited display brightness, for instance. With the upgraded chipset and enhanced display tech, the S10 FE and FE+ could finally close that gap.

If these upgrades translate well into real-world performance, the Tab S10 FE+ in particular could become a go-to recommendation for students, artists, and productivity users who want flagship features without flagship prices. It's shaping up to be more than just a bigger screen – it might be the best value-for-money This latest launch arrives at a time when Samsung's main tablet competitors, like Apple's iPad lineup and the recently refreshed Pad series by OnePlus, are also pushing harder into the productivity space. Apple's base iPad and iPad Air models have long dominated this category, but Samsung is clearly aiming to claim more ground by bringing high-end tools and experiences to the mid-range segment.If these upgrades translate well into real-world performance, the Tab S10 FE+ in particular could become a go-to recommendation for students, artists, and productivity users who want flagship features without flagship prices. It's shaping up to be more than just a bigger screen – it might be the best value-for-money Samsung tablet yet.



