Weekly deals roundup: Get the Galaxy S25, Pixel 9, Pixel Watch 2, and many more at killer prices!

Who said that you need a special occasion to save big on the best phones , tablets, smartwatches, and wireless earbuds available right now in the US?





Well, today is not Black Friday or Amazon Prime Day, Samsung's next big Discover event is scheduled for next week, and even Memorial Day is in the rearview mirror, but that's not stopping some of the nation's biggest retailers from heavily discounting many of the top tech products you probably already had on your summer shopping lists.





We're talking state-of-the-art foldables, humbler foldables, ultra-affordable mid-range handsets (with non-foldable designs), some of the best Android tablets in the world, two exquisite iPads, the most popular Apple Watch around, and... more great stuff like that.

This week's top three deals are for the history books

Samsung Galaxy S25 $175 off (22%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.2-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Mint Color Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 9 $200 off (25%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Android 15, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch OLED Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Obsidian and Wintergreen Color Options Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Watch 2 $100 off (40%) 41mm, Wear OS, GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, Active Band, Multiple Colors, Circular AMOLED Display with Up to 1000 Nits Brightness, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, Safety Check, Skin Temperature, Stress Management, Compass, Altimeter, Built-in Microphone and Speaker, Enhanced 24-Hour Battery Life Buy at Amazon





Of course, the Pixel Watch 2 has an improved sequel around, the S25 has two or three bigger and arguably better brothers you can buy, and the same obviously goes for the Pixel 9 too. But sometimes, a smaller, cheaper, and/or older gadget is a wiser choice, and if you ask me, all three of these bad boys fall in that category today.

These other smartphone offers are also pretty epic

Motorola razr+ $349 99 $999 99 $650 off (65%) 2023 Edition, 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Shooter, 3,800mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Infinite Black Color Buy at BestBuy Motorola Edge+ (2023) $399 99 $799 99 $400 off (50%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.67-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 60MP Selfie Shooter, 5,100mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Interstellar Black Color Buy at Motorola Motorola razr (2024) $599 99 $699 99 $100 off (14%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 14, MediaTek Dimensity 7300X Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Snapper, 4,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options Buy at Motorola Samsung Galaxy S25+ $250 off (25%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Silver Shadow Color Buy at Amazon Gift OnePlus 13 $849 99 $899 99 $50 off (6%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.82-Inch AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP69 Water and Dust Resistance, Ceramic Guard Glass, 50 + 50 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 6,000mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Black Eclipse Color, Free OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro Included Buy at OnePlus Motorola razr Plus (2024) $799 99 $999 99 $200 off (20%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor, 6.9-Inch Main Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, Free Matching Razr Strap Case Included Buy at Motorola Google Pixel 9 Pro XL $200 off (18%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Android 15, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.8-Inch LTPO OLED Display with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 +48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 5,060mAh Battery, Hazel Color Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra $250 off (19%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.9-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Protection, 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge $120 off (9%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 Protection, Android 15, 200 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 3,900mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Titanium Construction, Three Color Options, $50 Amazon Gift Card Included Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 $600 off (30%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 7.6-Inch Main Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2160 x 1856 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.3-Inch Secondary Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Screen with 2376 x 968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4MP Under-Display Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery, Android 15, Galaxy AI, Pink Color, US 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included Buy at Amazon





The still-gorgeous Motorola Razr+ is followed by an equally old, similarly attractive, and similarly affordable non-foldable Edge+ (2023) variant, while the newer and obviously better Razr (2024) and Razr Plus (2024) models are themselves sold at hefty discounts for a presumably limited time.







Time for tablets to step into the limelight!

Lenovo Tab Plus $219 99 $349 99 $130 off (37%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 11.5-Inch LCD Screen with 90Hz Refresh Rate Support and 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Helio G99 Processor, Built-in Kickstand, Eight JBL Speakers with Dolby Atmos Enhancements, 8,600mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Luna Grey Color Buy at Lenovo Lenovo Idea Tab Pro $289 99 $389 99 $100 off (26%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 12.7-Inch LCD Screen with 2944 x 1840 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Processor, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Quad JBL Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Luna Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Plus Included Buy at Lenovo Gift OnePlus Pad 2 $449 99 $549 99 $100 off (18%) 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 12.1-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 3000 x 2120 Pixel Resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, AI Toolbox, Android 14, 9,510mAh Battery with 67W Charging Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Nimbus Gray Color, Free OnePlus Stylo 2 Included Buy at OnePlus Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 $449 99 $549 99 $100 off (18%) 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 8.8-Inch LTPS Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Android 14, 6,550mAh Battery, 65W Charging, Two Superlinear Speakers with Stereo Audio and Dual X-Axis Haptics, 13 + 2MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, ColdFront Vapor Chamber Tech, Eclipse Black Color Buy at Lenovo Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3, 2025) $70 off (12%) 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M3 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Blue and Space Gray Color Options Buy at Amazon Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M3, 2025) $100 off (13%) 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M3 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2732 x 2048 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Space Gray Color Buy at Amazon









Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a silky smooth 12.1-inch screen, and a bundled stylus, the That's where the latest and greatest iPad Airs come in, fetching a very cool $70 and $100 less than usual in 11 and 13-inch sizes respectively with Apple M3 power and 128 gigs of internal storage space (each). With 256GB storage, a zippyprocessor, a silky smooth 12.1-inch screen, and a bundled stylus, the OnePlus Pad 2 is yet another amazing iPad Air (2025) alternative, especially at a nicely reduced price of $450. Tough decision to make, eh?

How can you choose between these three awesomely discounted smartwatches?

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE $50 off (20%) 40mm, GPS, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, 5 ATM Water Resistance, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Sleep Coaching, Body Composition, Three Color Options, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm) $110 off (33%) GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Display with 432 x 432 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 300mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green and Cream Colors, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty, Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 Included Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm) $70 off (18%) GPS, Bluetooth, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Faster Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Colors and Band Options Buy at Amazon





Apple Watch Ultra 2 , the "classic" Well, it's actually pretty simple. If you're an iPhone owner and can't afford the rough and tough, the "classic" Apple Watch Series 10 is your best bet at a solid $70 discount.





If instead you use an Android smartphone, you can go for either the high-end Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 at its biggest discount to date in combination with an always handy Galaxy SmartTag 2 or a theoretically humbler but definitely not bad Galaxy Watch FE (with 4G LTE) at a slightly lower price. Yup, that's another hard choice.

Phenomenal earbuds for every budget!

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE $35 off (35%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound, New Wingtip Design, Auto Switch, IPX2 Water Resistance, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included, White and Graphite Color Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro $60 off (24%) True Wireless Earbuds with Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, Galaxy AI, Sound Optimization, Adaptive Equalizer, Real-Time Interpreter, Intuitive Touch Control, 360 Audio, Bluetooth 5.4 Connectivity, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 6 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 26 Hours of Battery Life with Case, Silver and White Color Options, US Version, Two-Year Warranty Buy at Amazon





Wait, that statement can't possibly be true for a "list" with only two options on it. And yet it (mostly) is, with cost-conscious buyers looking very likely to be satisfied by the first-of-a-kind Samsung Galaxy Buds FE and more demanding audiophiles getting everything they need from the higher-end Galaxy Buds 3 Pro





Granted, it would have been nice to add a third product somewhere between these two (both in terms of capabilities and pricing) on this list, but the Galaxy Buds FE simultaneously cover the low and mid-end categories, so whatever your preferences (and budget) might be, you probably have everything you need here.