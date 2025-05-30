Weekly deals roundup: Get the Galaxy S25, Pixel 9, Pixel Watch 2, and many more at killer prices!
Many of the best phones, tablets, smartwatches, and wireless earbuds are currently on sale at huge discounts.
Who said that you need a special occasion to save big on the best phones, tablets, smartwatches, and wireless earbuds available right now in the US?
Well, today is not Black Friday or Amazon Prime Day, Samsung's next big Discover event is scheduled for next week, and even Memorial Day is in the rearview mirror, but that's not stopping some of the nation's biggest retailers from heavily discounting many of the top tech products you probably already had on your summer shopping lists.
We're talking state-of-the-art foldables, humbler foldables, ultra-affordable mid-range handsets (with non-foldable designs), some of the best Android tablets in the world, two exquisite iPads, the most popular Apple Watch around, and... more great stuff like that.
This week's top three deals are for the history books
If you think I'm exaggerating a little there, well, that's actually fair. But Samsung's "vanilla" Galaxy S25 is somehow still available at its lowest ever price with no special requirements and no strings attached, Google's "vanilla" Pixel 9 is (almost) as affordable as it's ever been, and the Pixel Watch 2 might just be the greatest budget smartwatch you can get for your Android phone this summer.
Of course, the Pixel Watch 2 has an improved sequel around, the S25 has two or three bigger and arguably better brothers you can buy, and the same obviously goes for the Pixel 9 too. But sometimes, a smaller, cheaper, and/or older gadget is a wiser choice, and if you ask me, all three of these bad boys fall in that category today.
These other smartphone offers are also pretty epic
Can you believe that the cheapest device in this section of our deals roundup this week is a decidedly high-end foldable from just a couple of years ago available at a completely non-high-end price by both 2025 and 2023 standards? The still-gorgeous Motorola Razr+ is followed by an equally old, similarly attractive, and similarly affordable non-foldable Edge+ (2023) variant, while the newer and obviously better Razr (2024) and Razr Plus (2024) models are themselves sold at hefty discounts for a presumably limited time.
You definitely don't have a lot of time to pick up the jumbo-sized Galaxy S25 Plus at a record low price in a single color option, and I certainly wouldn't be surprised if the latest killer deals on the top-of-the-line OnePlus 13, Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will also go away soon.
Then you've got the brand-new Galaxy S25 Edge (in pretty low supply already) at a surprisingly decent launch discount with 512GB storage, and last but certainly not least, a love-it-or-hate-it pink-coated Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 at an incredible $600 off its list price directly from Amazon (rather than some sketchy third-party seller).
Time for tablets to step into the limelight!
No Galaxy Tab deals? No problem, as the next best Android tablets are sold by Lenovo at simply unbeatable prices for cash-strapped mobile entertainment and mobile gaming consumers. Yes, the Lenovo Tab Plus, Idea Tab Pro, and Legion Tab Gen 3 are virtually impossible to eclipse in terms of value for money... unless, of course, you're a die-hard Apple fan.
That's where the latest and greatest iPad Airs come in, fetching a very cool $70 and $100 less than usual in 11 and 13-inch sizes respectively with Apple M3 power and 128 gigs of internal storage space (each). With 256GB storage, a zippy Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a silky smooth 12.1-inch screen, and a bundled stylus, the OnePlus Pad 2 is yet another amazing iPad Air (2025) alternative, especially at a nicely reduced price of $450. Tough decision to make, eh?
How can you choose between these three awesomely discounted smartwatches?
Well, it's actually pretty simple. If you're an iPhone owner and can't afford the rough and tough Apple Watch Ultra 2, the "classic" Apple Watch Series 10 is your best bet at a solid $70 discount.
If instead you use an Android smartphone, you can go for either the high-end Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 at its biggest discount to date in combination with an always handy Galaxy SmartTag 2 or a theoretically humbler but definitely not bad Galaxy Watch FE (with 4G LTE) at a slightly lower price. Yup, that's another hard choice.
Phenomenal earbuds for every budget!
Wait, that statement can't possibly be true for a "list" with only two options on it. And yet it (mostly) is, with cost-conscious buyers looking very likely to be satisfied by the first-of-a-kind Samsung Galaxy Buds FE and more demanding audiophiles getting everything they need from the higher-end Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.
Granted, it would have been nice to add a third product somewhere between these two (both in terms of capabilities and pricing) on this list, but the Galaxy Buds FE simultaneously cover the low and mid-end categories, so whatever your preferences (and budget) might be, you probably have everything you need here.
