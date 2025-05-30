Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196

Weekly deals roundup: Get the Galaxy S25, Pixel 9, Pixel Watch 2, and many more at killer prices!

Many of the best phones, tablets, smartwatches, and wireless earbuds are currently on sale at huge discounts.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Android Deals Google Galaxy S Series Google Pixel
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy S25
Who said that you need a special occasion to save big on the best phones, tablets, smartwatches, and wireless earbuds available right now in the US? 

Well, today is not Black Friday or Amazon Prime Day, Samsung's next big Discover event is scheduled for next week, and even Memorial Day is in the rearview mirror, but that's not stopping some of the nation's biggest retailers from heavily discounting many of the top tech products you probably already had on your summer shopping lists.

We're talking state-of-the-art foldables, humbler foldables, ultra-affordable mid-range handsets (with non-foldable designs), some of the best Android tablets in the world, two exquisite iPads, the most popular Apple Watch around, and... more great stuff like that.

This week's top three deals are for the history books

Samsung Galaxy S25

$175 off (22%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.2-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Mint Color
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 9

$200 off (25%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Android 15, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch OLED Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Obsidian and Wintergreen Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel Watch 2

$100 off (40%)
41mm, Wear OS, GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, Active Band, Multiple Colors, Circular AMOLED Display with Up to 1000 Nits Brightness, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, Safety Check, Skin Temperature, Stress Management, Compass, Altimeter, Built-in Microphone and Speaker, Enhanced 24-Hour Battery Life
Buy at Amazon

If you think I'm exaggerating a little there, well, that's actually fair. But Samsung's "vanilla" Galaxy S25 is somehow still available at its lowest ever price with no special requirements and no strings attached, Google's "vanilla" Pixel 9 is (almost) as affordable as it's ever been, and the Pixel Watch 2 might just be the greatest budget smartwatch you can get for your Android phone this summer.

Of course, the Pixel Watch 2 has an improved sequel around, the S25 has two or three bigger and arguably better brothers you can buy, and the same obviously goes for the Pixel 9 too. But sometimes, a smaller, cheaper, and/or older gadget is a wiser choice, and if you ask me, all three of these bad boys fall in that category today.

These other smartphone offers are also pretty epic

Motorola razr+

$349 99
$999 99
$650 off (65%)
2023 Edition, 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Shooter, 3,800mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Infinite Black Color
Buy at BestBuy

Motorola Edge+ (2023)

$399 99
$799 99
$400 off (50%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.67-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 60MP Selfie Shooter, 5,100mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Interstellar Black Color
Buy at Motorola

Motorola razr (2024)

$599 99
$699 99
$100 off (14%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 14, MediaTek Dimensity 7300X Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Snapper, 4,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options
Buy at Motorola

Samsung Galaxy S25+

$250 off (25%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Silver Shadow Color
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 13

$849 99
$899 99
$50 off (6%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.82-Inch AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP69 Water and Dust Resistance, Ceramic Guard Glass, 50 + 50 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 6,000mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Black Eclipse Color, Free OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro Included
Buy at OnePlus

Motorola razr Plus (2024)

$799 99
$999 99
$200 off (20%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor, 6.9-Inch Main Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, Free Matching Razr Strap Case Included
Buy at Motorola

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

$200 off (18%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Android 15, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.8-Inch LTPO OLED Display with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 +48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 5,060mAh Battery, Hazel Color
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

$250 off (19%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.9-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Protection, 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

$120 off (9%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 Protection, Android 15, 200 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 3,900mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Titanium Construction, Three Color Options, $50 Amazon Gift Card Included
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

$600 off (30%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 7.6-Inch Main Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2160 x 1856 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.3-Inch Secondary Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Screen with 2376 x 968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4MP Under-Display Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery, Android 15, Galaxy AI, Pink Color, US 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

Can you believe that the cheapest device in this section of our deals roundup this week is a decidedly high-end foldable from just a couple of years ago available at a completely non-high-end price by both 2025 and 2023 standards? The still-gorgeous Motorola Razr+ is followed by an equally old, similarly attractive, and similarly affordable non-foldable Edge+ (2023) variant, while the newer and obviously better Razr (2024) and Razr Plus (2024) models are themselves sold at hefty discounts for a presumably limited time.

You definitely don't have a lot of time to pick up the jumbo-sized Galaxy S25 Plus at a record low price in a single color option, and I certainly wouldn't be surprised if the latest killer deals on the top-of-the-line OnePlus 13, Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will also go away soon.

Recommended Stories
Then you've got the brand-new Galaxy S25 Edge (in pretty low supply already) at a surprisingly decent launch discount with 512GB storage, and last but certainly not least, a love-it-or-hate-it pink-coated Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 at an incredible $600 off its list price directly from Amazon (rather than some sketchy third-party seller).

Time for tablets to step into the limelight!

Lenovo Tab Plus

$219 99
$349 99
$130 off (37%)
Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 11.5-Inch LCD Screen with 90Hz Refresh Rate Support and 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Helio G99 Processor, Built-in Kickstand, Eight JBL Speakers with Dolby Atmos Enhancements, 8,600mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Luna Grey Color
Buy at Lenovo

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro

$289 99
$389 99
$100 off (26%)
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 12.7-Inch LCD Screen with 2944 x 1840 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Processor, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Quad JBL Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Luna Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Plus Included
Buy at Lenovo

OnePlus Pad 2

$449 99
$549 99
$100 off (18%)
256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 12.1-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 3000 x 2120 Pixel Resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, AI Toolbox, Android 14, 9,510mAh Battery with 67W Charging Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Nimbus Gray Color, Free OnePlus Stylo 2 Included
Buy at OnePlus

Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3

$449 99
$549 99
$100 off (18%)
256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 8.8-Inch LTPS Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Android 14, 6,550mAh Battery, 65W Charging, Two Superlinear Speakers with Stereo Audio and Dual X-Axis Haptics, 13 + 2MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, ColdFront Vapor Chamber Tech, Eclipse Black Color
Buy at Lenovo

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3, 2025)

$70 off (12%)
128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M3 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Blue and Space Gray Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M3, 2025)

$100 off (13%)
128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M3 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2732 x 2048 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Space Gray Color
Buy at Amazon

No Galaxy Tab deals? No problem, as the next best Android tablets are sold by Lenovo at simply unbeatable prices for cash-strapped mobile entertainment and mobile gaming consumers. Yes, the Lenovo Tab Plus, Idea Tab Pro, and Legion Tab Gen 3 are virtually impossible to eclipse in terms of value for money... unless, of course, you're a die-hard Apple fan.

That's where the latest and greatest iPad Airs come in, fetching a very cool $70 and $100 less than usual in 11 and 13-inch sizes respectively with Apple M3 power and 128 gigs of internal storage space (each). With 256GB storage, a zippy Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a silky smooth 12.1-inch screen, and a bundled stylus, the OnePlus Pad 2 is yet another amazing iPad Air (2025) alternative, especially at a nicely reduced price of $450. Tough decision to make, eh?

How can you choose between these three awesomely discounted smartwatches?

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE

$50 off (20%)
40mm, GPS, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, 5 ATM Water Resistance, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Sleep Coaching, Body Composition, Three Color Options, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm)

$110 off (33%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Display with 432 x 432 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 300mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green and Cream Colors, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty, Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 Included
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm)

$70 off (18%)
GPS, Bluetooth, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Faster Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Colors and Band Options
Buy at Amazon

Well, it's actually pretty simple. If you're an iPhone owner and can't afford the rough and tough Apple Watch Ultra 2, the "classic" Apple Watch Series 10 is your best bet at a solid $70 discount.

If instead you use an Android smartphone, you can go for either the high-end Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 at its biggest discount to date in combination with an always handy Galaxy SmartTag 2 or a theoretically humbler but definitely not bad Galaxy Watch FE (with 4G LTE) at a slightly lower price. Yup, that's another hard choice.

Phenomenal earbuds for every budget!

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE

$35 off (35%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound, New Wingtip Design, Auto Switch, IPX2 Water Resistance, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included, White and Graphite Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

$60 off (24%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, Galaxy AI, Sound Optimization, Adaptive Equalizer, Real-Time Interpreter, Intuitive Touch Control, 360 Audio, Bluetooth 5.4 Connectivity, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 6 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 26 Hours of Battery Life with Case, Silver and White Color Options, US Version, Two-Year Warranty
Buy at Amazon

Wait, that statement can't possibly be true for a "list" with only two options on it. And yet it (mostly) is, with cost-conscious buyers looking very likely to be satisfied by the first-of-a-kind Samsung Galaxy Buds FE and more demanding audiophiles getting everything they need from the higher-end Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

Granted, it would have been nice to add a third product somewhere between these two (both in terms of capabilities and pricing) on this list, but the Galaxy Buds FE simultaneously cover the low and mid-end categories, so whatever your preferences (and budget) might be, you probably have everything you need here.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Consumers are beginning to turn away from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, new data shows
Consumers are beginning to turn away from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, new data shows
T-Mobile customers are only now finding that T-Life records their screen [UPDATED]
T-Mobile customers are only now finding that T-Life records their screen [UPDATED]
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are reminded why they may be better off with iPhones and Pixels
Verizon customers are reminded why they may be better off with iPhones and Pixels
Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T are cooling off on the idea of 5G small cells and instead, they're focused on this
Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T are cooling off on the idea of 5G small cells and instead, they're focused on this
T-Mobile TPR reportedly turns away customers seeking plans "not profitable enough"
T-Mobile TPR reportedly turns away customers seeking plans "not profitable enough"

Latest News

Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
OnePlus redefines flagship killers with the new Ace 5 Ultra and Ace 5 Racing Edition
OnePlus redefines flagship killers with the new Ace 5 Ultra and Ace 5 Racing Edition
Now's your chance to save $230 on the iPad Pro M2 with this limited-time deal
Now's your chance to save $230 on the iPad Pro M2 with this limited-time deal
Galaxy Z Flip 7 could be Samsung’s first foldable with dual chip strategy, but US users will still get the better deal
Galaxy Z Flip 7 could be Samsung’s first foldable with dual chip strategy, but US users will still get the better deal
iPhone leak hints at a massive camera upgrade – but when will it drop?
iPhone leak hints at a massive camera upgrade – but when will it drop?
T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T under fire for lack of transparency on surveillance [UPDATED]
T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T under fire for lack of transparency on surveillance [UPDATED]
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless