Level up your mobile gaming with a cheaper-than-ever Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 powerhouse

One of the best gaming tablets out there is now available at its greatest discount yet.

Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3
Released at a price of $500 back in January, marked up to $550 rather than down a couple of months later, and then sold at a few different discounts in the last few weeks, the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is today more affordable than ever before.

Yes, you can now pay just $449.99 for one of the best tablets for on-the-go gaming out there, and obviously, you don't have to meet any special requirements or jump through any hoops at all to take advantage of Lenovo's unprecedented $100 discount (over the Legion Tab Gen 3's revised price).

Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3

$449 99
$549 99
$100 off (18%)
256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 8.8-Inch LTPS Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Android 14, 6,550mAh Battery, 65W Charging, Two Superlinear Speakers with Stereo Audio and Dual X-Axis Haptics, 13 + 2MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, ColdFront Vapor Chamber Tech, Eclipse Black Color, Folio Case and Rapid Charge Adapter Included
Buy at Lenovo

You may need to hurry, though, as these kinds of offers rarely last long, and you are looking at a device like few others on the market right now. Its exquisite gaming chops, mind you, derive from not only a blazing fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor equipped with Elite Gaming tech and Ray Tracing support, but also an ultra-advanced proprietary Legion ColdFront cooling system.

Then you have a pair of superlinear speakers promising pretty much unrivaled sound for both mobile gaming and movie watching, especially by sub-$500 standards. And let's not forget about the silky smooth 165Hz refresh rate-capable 8.8-inch "PureSight" screen with 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution.

All of that (and more) is crammed into a lightweight 350-gram package made entirely from premium metal, and believe it or not, Lenovo will also throw in a handy folio case and rapid charge adapter at no extra cost. 

Is this the absolute best Android tablet money can buy in 2025? Probably not, especially if that 8.8-inch display doesn't satisfy you from a sheer size standpoint, but at 450 bucks, it's hard to find a more powerful, prettier, sharper, or more versatile device anywhere in the US. 

Samsung's recently released Galaxy Tab S10 FE, for instance, might come close in terms of affordability, fetching $500 in an entry-level 128GB storage variant, but the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 packs twice as much local digital hoarding room, four more gigs of memory, more processing power, and a significantly better screen. Kind of sounds like a no-brainer, eh?
