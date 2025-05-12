Tremendous new deal makes the jumbo-sized Lenovo Idea Tab Pro (with pen) simply irresistible





Released just a little over a month ago at a reasonable price of $389.99 , the 12.7-inch Lenovo Idea Tab Pro is incredibly available for less than three Benjamins now. For an undoubtedly limited time, you can use a special "TABLETSAVE" e-coupon on the device manufacturer's official US website and end up paying $296.99.

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro $296 99 $389 99 $93 off (24%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 12.7-Inch LCD Screen with 2944 x 1840 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Processor, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Quad JBL Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Luna Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Plus Included, TABLETSAVE E-Coupon Required Buy at Lenovo





right now. Samsung's newest mid-range slates are available for a whopping $500 and $650 in 10.9 and 13.1-inch screen sizes respectively, and while they do hold a number of key strengths, it's hard to understand why anyone would ever favor them over Lenovo's value-packed 12.7-incher. That's lower than the recently reduced price of $329.99 , and the latest and greatest Idea Tab Pro discount makes it virtually impossible to recommend the purchase of something like the Galaxy Tab S10 FE or Tab S10 FE+ right now. Samsung's newest mid-range slates are available for a whopping $500 and $650 in 10.9 and 13.1-inch screen sizes respectively, and while they do hold a number of key strengths, it's hard to understand why anyone would ever favor them over Lenovo's value-packed 12.7-incher.

Believe it or not, your 297 bucks will get you a handy Lenovo Tab Pen Plus in addition to the affordable Lenovo tablet itself, which cancels the stylus advantage the Tab S10 FE duo has over the best Apple iPads out there, for instance.





What's perhaps even more impressive about the steeply discounted Idea Tab Pro is that its IPS LCD panel is not only large and sharp, but silky smooth too, supporting 144Hz refresh rate technology for an exceptionally fluid mobile gaming experience.





Then you've got a hefty 10,200mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 45W charging capabilities that promises to "last all day", keeping you both busy and entertained during your travels, daily commute to the office, and even at your actual workplace. That wouldn't be possible without a reasonably frugal (and respectably powerful) MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor, and somehow, the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro also manages to be remarkably stylish, measuring a slender 6.9mm.





Because there's no such thing as a perfect tablet (especially in the sub-$300 price bracket), the long-term software support could definitely prove to be a problem, as Lenovo can only promise two major OS upgrades (on top of Android 14 ) and four years of security patches. Small inconvenience for certain potential buyers? Probably. Absolute dealbreaker at $296.99? I don't think so.

