Hurry up and get the Lenovo Tab Plus at an unbeatable price before this flash sale expires!





Lenovo Tab Plus $219 99 $349 99 $130 off (37%) Premium Entertainment Tablet with Android 14, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 11.5-Inch LCD Screen with 90Hz Refresh Rate Support and 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Helio G99 Processor, Built-in Kickstand, Eight JBL Speakers with Dolby Atmos Enhancements, 8,600mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Luna Grey Color Buy at Lenovo





This is an 11.5-inch mid-range soldier through and through, with not just a reasonably powerful MediaTek Helio G99 processor under its hood, but a hefty 8GB RAM count and generous 256 gigs of internal storage space as well. The IPS screen is definitely not bad either, especially for that heavily reduced $219.99 price.





We're talking about a smooth 90Hz refresh rate-capable affair here with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels, which pairs nicely with a JBL sound system composed of no less than eight speakers for a surprisingly premium mobile entertainment experience.

and the you can buy at any price right now, which is equally exciting and unexpected. Yes, ladies and gents, the ultra-affordable Lenovo Tab Plus packs significantly more powerful sound than pretty much all the best Apple iPads the greatest Android tablets you can buy atprice right now, which is equally exciting and unexpected.





The rest of the key specs are also pretty decent (especially by sub-$250 standards), including a large 8,600mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 45W charging support, two 8MP cameras (one on the front and one on the back), and a razor-thin 7.7mm profile (speaker bump notwithstanding).





Long story short, you should probably throw your caution to the wind and push that buy button before the $219.99 price point inevitably goes up. You're looking at a flash sale here technically scheduled to run until Thursday, mind you, but depending on your demand, Lenovo could run out of (deeply discounted) inventory far sooner than that.