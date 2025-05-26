Hurry up and get the Lenovo Tab Plus at an unbeatable price before this flash sale expires!
Yet another excellent mid-range Lenovo tablet goes down to yet another crazy low price.
If you're looking for a top Memorial Day 2025 tablet bargain, the best place to go is most likely Lenovo's official US website, where you can find a whole slew of budget-friendly Android devices at lower-than-ever prices.
At an unprecedented 37 percent discount, the Lenovo Tab Plus is ideal for folks who still can't afford the 2025-released Yoga Tab Plus or Legion Tab Gen 3 and who don't want to settle for the low to mid-end Tab M9.
This is an 11.5-inch mid-range soldier through and through, with not just a reasonably powerful MediaTek Helio G99 processor under its hood, but a hefty 8GB RAM count and generous 256 gigs of internal storage space as well. The IPS screen is definitely not bad either, especially for that heavily reduced $219.99 price.
We're talking about a smooth 90Hz refresh rate-capable affair here with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels, which pairs nicely with a JBL sound system composed of no less than eight speakers for a surprisingly premium mobile entertainment experience.
Yes, ladies and gents, the ultra-affordable Lenovo Tab Plus packs significantly more powerful sound than pretty much all the best Apple iPadsand the greatest Android tablets you can buy at any price right now, which is equally exciting and unexpected.
The rest of the key specs are also pretty decent (especially by sub-$250 standards), including a large 8,600mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 45W charging support, two 8MP cameras (one on the front and one on the back), and a razor-thin 7.7mm profile (speaker bump notwithstanding).
Long story short, you should probably throw your caution to the wind and push that buy button before the $219.99 price point inevitably goes up. You're looking at a flash sale here technically scheduled to run until Thursday, mind you, but depending on your demand, Lenovo could run out of (deeply discounted) inventory far sooner than that.
