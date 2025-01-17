Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy S24 Ultra, OnePlus 13, iPad mini, and more sizzling hot offers!

While I realize that many of you fine folks reading me right now might have a certain unreleased family of ultra-high-end smartphones on your mind and little else at the end of this week, I am here today to do what I do best (or so a lot of people seem to believe) and bring to your attention some other mobile devices you can buy at the kind of discounts the Galaxy S25 series is unlikely to receive anytime soon.





As always, I've got phones, tablets, smartwatches, and headphones to recommend, and while the vast majority of these products are sold at lower prices than the S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra will be following next week's big Samsung Unpacked event , a few are actually costlier.





What's more important is that every single gadget included in our latest weekly deals roundup offers amazing value at the time of this writing, looking to tempt you into making a purchase that you probably didn't plan so soon after the end of the holiday shopping season.

These top three deals are absolutely epic!

Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, Apple A17 Pro Processor, 8.3-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2266 x 1488 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Ultra-Wide Front Camera with Center Stage, Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor, USB Type-C Port, All-Day Battery Life, Apple Intelligence Support, Wi-Fi 6E Connectivity, Three Color Options $100 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Three Color Options, No Trade-In Required $500 off (38%) $799 99 $1299 99 Buy at Samsung OnePlus 13 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.82-Inch AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP69 Water and Dust Resistance, Ceramic Guard Glass, 50 + 50 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 6,000mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Two Color Options, $100 Gift Card Included $100 off (10%) Gift $899 99 $999 99 Buy at BestBuy



Apple A17 Pro-based That's no exaggeration, mind you, as the very young and very powerfulPro-based iPad mini (2024) has never been cheaper than today, the even younger OnePlus 13 handset is incredibly both discounted and bundled with a nice little gift card right off the bat, and the slightly older Galaxy S24 Ultra is somehow on sale at a new record low price with no strings attached.





and Christmas, requiring no device trade-in to go down to a very hard-to-resist $799.99 from an original list price of $1,299.99. That makes it painfully difficult to be patient and wait for a Yes, Samsung's S Pen-wielding 6.8-inch giant released around a year ago is more affordable right now than it was on Black Friday, Cyber Monday,Christmas, requiring no device trade-in to go down to a very hard-to-resist $799.99 from an original list price of $1,299.99. That makes it painfully difficult to be patient and wait for a Galaxy S25 Ultra that you know won't radically change much, eh?

So many other awesome smartphone promotions!

Motorola Edge+ (2023) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.67-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 60MP Selfie Shooter, 5,100mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Interstellar Black Color $400 off (50%) $399 99 $799 99 Buy at Motorola Google Pixel 8 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.7-Inch LTPO OLED Screen with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Temperature Sensor, Two Color Options $400 off (40%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus 13R 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.78-Inch AMOLED Display with 2780 x 1264 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP65 Water and Dust Resistance, 50 + 50 + 8MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Front-Facing Camera, 6,000mAh Battery with 80W Charging Support, Nebula Noir and Astral Trail Color Options, $100 Gift Card Included Gift $599 99 Pre-order at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy S24 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Construction, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options $150 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S24+ 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Construction, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options $250 off (25%) $749 99 $999 99 Buy at Samsung Motorola razr Plus (2024) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor, 6.9-Inch Main Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, Android 14, 4,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, Free Strap Case Included $200 off (20%) Gift $799 99 $999 99 Buy at Motorola Google Pixel 9 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Android 14, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch LTPO OLED Display with 2856 x 1280 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 +48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Three Color Options $150 off (15%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Primary Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Cover Super AMOLED Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, Galaxy AI, Four Color Options $250 off (23%) $849 99 $1099 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 7.6-Inch Main Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2160 x 1856 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.3-Inch Secondary Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Screen with 2376 x 968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4MP Under-Display Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery, Android 14, Galaxy AI, Crafted Black and White Color Options $500 off (26%) $1399 99 $1899 99 Buy at Samsung Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Google Tensor G4 Processor, Android 15, Gemini, 8-Inch Foldable LTPO OLED Display with 2152 x 2076 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.3-Inch OLED Cover Screen with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate, 48 + 10.8 + 10.5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,650mAh Battery, Obsidian Color $300 off (17%) Buy at Amazon





Look, our week-ending deals roundups are typically focused on quality rather than quantity, but if you can have them both, that's clearly even better. And it's really hard to think of something better than ten, count'em, ten different phones available at massively reduced prices... in addition to the aforementioned Galaxy S24 Ultra and OnePlus 13 .



OnePlus 13R Oh, and what great devices we have on our list of mobile bargains this week! The newly unveiledwith a $100 Best Buy gift card included in a very reasonable price! A half-off Motorola Edge Plus from two years ago with a stunning screen and almost surprisingly powerful processor in tow!! A seemingly ageless Pixel 8 Pro colossus at a hard-to-beat $400 discount!!!





Who wants a powerful tablet at a non-flagship price?

Apple iPad (2022) Wi-Fi Only, 10.9-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, Apple A14 Bionic Processor, 64GB Storage, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, USB Type-C Port, Multiple Color Options $70 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Tablet Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 10.95-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, 7,020mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Hazel and Porcelain Color Options, No Speaker Dock Included $120 off (24%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus Pad 2 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 12.1-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 3000 x 2120 Pixel Resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, AI Toolbox, Android 14, 9,510mAh Battery with 67W Charging Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Nimbus Gray Color, Free Smart Keyboard or Stylus Included $50 off (9%) Gift $499 99 $549 99 Buy at OnePlus





Something tells me many of you instinctively raised your hands upon reading that question, but now you're going to have to make a tough decision between three of the best budget tablets available in (early) 2025. Apple's latest "vanilla" iPad (from 2022) is objectively great... if you don't mind its 2022 A14 Bionic processor, while Google's Pixel Tablet is... not too bad for something that's unlikely to ever receive a sequel.





Then you have the significantly costlier (and significantly better) OnePlus Pad 2 , which is on sale at an almost shockingly low price for what it brings to the table at the time of this writing. We're talking a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, silky smooth 144Hz refresh rate-capable 12.1-inch display, hefty battery equipped with insanely fast charging, and on top of everything, a complimentary keyboard to maximize your productivity on the go. There's no such thing as a perfect tablet deal, but this comes really, really close to that title.

How about an affordable smartwatch with plenty of features?

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, 1.5-Inch Super AMOLED Touchscreen with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, Exynos W930 Processor, 2GB RAM, 5ATM Water Resistance, ECG Technology, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Fall Detection, Temperature Sensor, 425mAh Battery, Graphite Color $160 off (48%) $169 99 $329 99 Buy at BestBuy Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Midnight Aluminum Case, Midnight Sport Band $150 off (35%) $279 $429 Buy at Walmart Garmin Venu 3S GPS Smartwatch with 1.2-Inch AMOLED Touchscreen, Optional Always-On Mode, 390 x 390 Pixel Resolution, 5 ATM Water Resistance, Built-in Microphone and Speaker, ECG, Body Battery Energy Monitoring, Sleep Coach, Nap Detection, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Stress Tracking, Wheelchair Mode, VO2 Max, Android and iOS Compatibility, On-Wrist Texting, Up to 10 Days of Battery Life, Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case, 41mm Size, Stainless Steel Bezel, Gorilla Glass 3 Lens, Silicone Band, Two Color Options $100 off (22%) Buy at Amazon









Yes, the Galaxy Watch 6 is in pretty low supply at Best Buy, while the Apple Watch Series 9 is on "clearance" at Walmart, which strongly (and unsubtly) suggests that you don't have a lot of time to act before these killer deals will go away, possibly for good. Of course, you could always opt for door number three, behind which you'll find an undeniably premium-looking Garmin wearable with a towering set of health monitoring tools at an excellent price of its own.

This week's top headphones offers are not to be ignored

Anker Soundcore Space A40 True Wireless Earbuds with Auto-Adjustable Active Noise Cancelling, Hi-Res Sound, LDAC, HearID, Bluetooth 5.2, Six Microphones with AI Algorithm for Crystal Clear Calls, Multipoint Connection, Fast Charging, Up to 10 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 50 Hours of Combined Battery Life with Charging Case, Three Color Options $35 off (44%) Buy at Amazon JBL Tune 235NC True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancelation, Smart Ambient, JBL Pure Bass Sound Technology, 6mm Drivers, Four Microphones for Superior Call Quality, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 32 Hours of Total Battery Life with Charging Case, Fast Charging, IPX4 Water Resistance, Black $40 off (40%) $59 99 $99 99 Buy at BestBuy JBL Tour Pro Plus True Wireless Earbuds with Adaptive Noise Cancelling Technology, Smart Ambient, JBL Pro Sound, 6.8mm Dynamic Drivers, Six Microphones for Superior Call Quality, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 32 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Fast Pair, Fast Charging, Black $129 off (65%) $70 99 $199 99 Buy at BestBuy Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, Digital Crown for Volume Control, Apple H1 Chip, Up to 20 Hours of Battery Life, USB-C Charging Port, Five Color Options $100 off (18%) Buy at Amazon



