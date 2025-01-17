Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy S24 Ultra, OnePlus 13, iPad mini, and more sizzling hot offers!
While I realize that many of you fine folks reading me right now might have a certain unreleased family of ultra-high-end smartphones on your mind and little else at the end of this week, I am here today to do what I do best (or so a lot of people seem to believe) and bring to your attention some other mobile devices you can buy at the kind of discounts the Galaxy S25 series is unlikely to receive anytime soon.
As always, I've got phones, tablets, smartwatches, and headphones to recommend, and while the vast majority of these products are sold at lower prices than the S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra will be following next week's big Samsung Unpacked event, a few are actually costlier.
What's more important is that every single gadget included in our latest weekly deals roundup offers amazing value at the time of this writing, looking to tempt you into making a purchase that you probably didn't plan so soon after the end of the holiday shopping season.
These top three deals are absolutely epic!
That's no exaggeration, mind you, as the very young and very powerful Apple A17 Pro-based iPad mini (2024) has never been cheaper than today, the even younger OnePlus 13 handset is incredibly both discounted and bundled with a nice little gift card right off the bat, and the slightly older Galaxy S24 Ultra is somehow on sale at a new record low price with no strings attached.
Yes, Samsung's S Pen-wielding 6.8-inch giant released around a year ago is more affordable right now than it was on Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Christmas, requiring no device trade-in to go down to a very hard-to-resist $799.99 from an original list price of $1,299.99. That makes it painfully difficult to be patient and wait for a Galaxy S25 Ultra that you know won't radically change much, eh?
So many other awesome smartphone promotions!
Look, our week-ending deals roundups are typically focused on quality rather than quantity, but if you can have them both, that's clearly even better. And it's really hard to think of something better than ten, count'em, ten different phones available at massively reduced prices... in addition to the aforementioned Galaxy S24 Ultra and OnePlus 13.
Oh, and what great devices we have on our list of mobile bargains this week! The newly unveiled OnePlus 13R with a $100 Best Buy gift card included in a very reasonable price! A half-off Motorola Edge Plus from two years ago with a stunning screen and almost surprisingly powerful processor in tow!! A seemingly ageless Pixel 8 Pro colossus at a hard-to-beat $400 discount!!!
And how about the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus as alternatives to Samsung's undoubtedly pricier and not much better S25 and S25 Plus coming out next week? Or perhaps the company can interest you in a 2024-released foldable at a $250 or $500 discount with no special requirements. The Motorola Razr Plus (2024) is probably your best Galaxy Z Flip 6 alternative right now, while the Pixel 9 Pro Fold can definitely replace the Galaxy Z Fold 6 if you're not "feeling" the latter's design for whatever reason.
Who wants a powerful tablet at a non-flagship price?
Something tells me many of you instinctively raised your hands upon reading that question, but now you're going to have to make a tough decision between three of the best budget tablets available in (early) 2025. Apple's latest "vanilla" iPad (from 2022) is objectively great... if you don't mind its 2022 A14 Bionic processor, while Google's Pixel Tablet is... not too bad for something that's unlikely to ever receive a sequel.
Then you have the significantly costlier (and significantly better) OnePlus Pad 2, which is on sale at an almost shockingly low price for what it brings to the table at the time of this writing. We're talking a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, silky smooth 144Hz refresh rate-capable 12.1-inch display, hefty battery equipped with insanely fast charging, and on top of everything, a complimentary keyboard to maximize your productivity on the go. There's no such thing as a perfect tablet deal, but this comes really, really close to that title.
How about an affordable smartwatch with plenty of features?
No, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Apple Watch Series 9 are not the latest and greatest intelligent timepieces from their industry-leading manufacturers. But they're certainly still good enough to warrant their freshly discounted prices, which may however not stick around much longer.
Yes, the Galaxy Watch 6 is in pretty low supply at Best Buy, while the Apple Watch Series 9 is on "clearance" at Walmart, which strongly (and unsubtly) suggests that you don't have a lot of time to act before these killer deals will go away, possibly for good. Of course, you could always opt for door number three, behind which you'll find an undeniably premium-looking Garmin wearable with a towering set of health monitoring tools at an excellent price of its own.
This week's top headphones offers are not to be ignored
Yes, you've seen Apple's AirPods Max at a lower price than right now a number of times before. But not with USB Type-C charging support. Meanwhile, probably the best wireless earbuds to buy this week don't come from Apple or Samsung, but rather JBL and Anker sub-brand Soundcore, delivering amazing bang for your buck... for a presumably limited time only.
