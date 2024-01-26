Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy S24 Ultra, OnePlus 12, and more discounted bestsellers in the spotlight

Following Samsung's big Galaxy S24 series announcement event a little over a week ago and the long overdue global launch of the OnePlus 12 this week, we can say that 2024 has kicked off in earnest for the mobile industry as a whole.





That also means it's time to get out of the 2023 holiday shopping mindset at long last and enter an entirely new era of mobile tech deals headlined by none other than the two aforementioned next-gen Android super-flagships.





Of course, it's still far too early in the year to put together a list of bargains and steals composed entirely of 2024-released devices, and because they're so fresh and so cool, the likes of the Galaxy S24 Ultra and OnePlus 12 are not yet discounted deeply enough to earn those labels. But any buck saved on possibly the Of course, it's still far too early in the year to put together a list of bargains and steals composed entirely of 2024-released devices, and because they're so fresh and so cool, the likes of theandare not yet discounted deeply enough to earn those labels. But any buck saved on possibly the best phones out there right now will feel like an irresistible offer for plenty of early adopters, while everyone else can feast on a bunch of affordable alternatives and nice companion devices.

These are your top three deals of this week

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options, $200 Gift Card Included $120 off (8%) Gift Pre-order at Amazon OnePlus 12 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.82-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,400mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Speeds, Two Color Options, Extra $100 Guaranteed Credit with Any Trade-In, Up to $700 Credit with Eligible Trade-In $100 off (11%) $799 99 $899 99 Pre-order at OnePlus Motorola Edge (2022) 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 1050 Processor, 6.6-Inch OLED Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 13 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging, Mineral Gray Color $290 off (58%) Buy at Amazon





and a complimentary $200 Amazon gift card, then absolutely, as this introductory promotion is likely to go away and not return (at least for a while) in just a few days. Should you hurry and pre-order the S Pen-wielding Galaxy S24 Ultra giant before it actually starts shipping next week alongside its slightly smaller and humbler brothers? If you want to get a 512GB storage variant for the price of an entry-level 256 gig configurationa complimentary $200 Amazon gift card, then absolutely, as this introductory promotion is likely to go away and not return (at least for a while) in just a few days.





OnePlus 12 Alternatively, you could take advantage of a weirdly similarpre-order deal that helps digital hoarders save $100 with no strings attached while throwing in an extra $100 discount for any phone traded in (even a "dumb" and broken one) and of course bumping up that price cut significantly for folks willing to give up something good... and functional.





have to own a new state-of-the-art smartphone. The Motorola Edge (2022) is naturally a totally different kettle of fish, both due to its advanced age and non-flagship specifications, but at a new record low price, the 6.6-inch mid-ranger is pretty much impossible to resist.. as long as you don'tto own a new state-of-the-art smartphone.

These other smartphone discounts are also pretty sweet

Motorola ThinkPhone 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, Android 13, 6.6-Inch P-OLED Display with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistant, MIL STD 810H-Tested for Durability, 50 + 13 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Volcanic Gray Color $300 off (43%) $399 99 $699 99 Buy at Motorola OnePlus 12R 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.78-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 2780 x 1264 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Shooter, 5,500mAh Battery with 80W Charging Capabilities, Iron Gray Color, $100 Guaranteed Credit with Any Trade-In, Up to $450 Instant Credit with Eligible Trade-In, $30 Coupon for OnePlus Buds 3 Trade-in Gift $499 99 Pre-order at OnePlus Motorola Razr 2023 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch P-OLED Foldable Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 1.5-Inch OLED External Screen with 368 x 194 Pixel Resolution, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Shooter, 4,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options $200 off (29%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S24+ 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Construction, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, $150 Gift Card Included $120 off (11%) Gift Pre-order at Amazon OnePlus Open 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.82-Inch Foldable AMOLED Display with 2440 x 2268 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.31-Inch AMOLED Cover Screen with 2484 x 1116 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Android 13, 48 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 20MP Front-Facing Shooter, 32MP Cover Camera, 4,805mAh Battery with 67W Charging Capabilities, Voyager Black and Emerald Dusk Color Options $200 off (12%) Buy at Amazon





It's hard to imagine a sweeter deal for a security-minded business user than a robust and decidedly feature-packed It's hard to imagine a sweeter deal for a security-minded business user than a robust and decidedly feature-packed Motorola ThinkPhone at $300 under its regular price... even though the same handset has been marked down even lower in the not-so-distant past.









Technically, the hot new OnePlus 12R is not available at a special price, but $499.99 already feels pretty "special" for such an uber-powerful and premium-looking device, and on top of that, you can save a cool $100 with any and all trade-ins for a limited time.

Check out these awesome tablet deals for all budgets and users!

Lenovo Tab M9 Android 12, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Dual Tone Metal Design, MediaTek Helio G80 Processor, 9-Inch IPS Screen with 1340 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 5,100mAh Battery, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 2MP Front Camera, microSD Card Slot, Arctic Grey Color $55 off (37%) $94 99 $149 99 Buy at Lenovo Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) Latest Model, 64GB Storage, 3GB RAM, Octa-Core 2.0 GHz Processor, 10.1-Inch Touchscreen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Up to 13 Hours of Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, 5MP Rear-Facing Camera with 1080p Video Recording, 5MP Front-Facing Camera with 1080p Video Recording, Black, Multiple Color Options, With Lockscreen Ads $75 off (42%) Buy at Amazon Lenovo Tab P12 12.7-Inch Tablet with Android 13, LTPS Touchscreen with 2944 x 1840 (3K) Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 Processor, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, Four Dolby Atmos-Optimized JBL Speakers, 10,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, microSD Card Slot, Storm Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Plus Included $70 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Wi-Fi Only, 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Intel Evo Core i7 Processor, 13-Inch PixelSense Flow Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 Software, Up to 15.5 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Autofocus Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Forest Color, Device Only $502 off (31%) Buy at Amazon





Do you only have around $100 to spend on a new Android tablet with... not-too-bad specs and a reasonably high-quality construction? Then you're facing a pretty tough decision between a more compact Lenovo device with full Play Store support and a larger and overall better Amazon Fire that may lack access to many of your favorite apps.





The more money you're willing to cough up right now, of course, the better your tablet's specifications will be and the closer you'll get to replacing your full-blown laptop with a product that's easier to carry around but similarly powerful and productive. Granted, that Lenovo Tab P12 is not exactly a dream workhorse (even with a handy stylus bundled in), but that Intel Core i7-powered Surface Pro 9 is an absolute beast... that still costs a pretty penny even after a huge $502 markdown. The more money you're willing to cough up right now, of course, the better your tablet's specifications will be and the closer you'll get to replacing your full-blown laptop with a product that's easier to carry around but similarly powerful and productive. Granted, that Lenovo Tab P12 is not exactly a dream workhorse (even with a handy stylus bundled in), but that Intel Core i7-powered Surface Pro 9 is an absolute beast... that still costs a pretty penny even after a huge $502 markdown.

There's nothing better than an ultra-affordable smartwatch

Apple Watch SE (2022) 40mm, GPS Only, Apple S8 Processor, Retina LTPO OLED Display with 1000 Nits of Brightness, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Compass, Always-on Altimeter, Built-in Speaker, Third-generation Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Midnight Aluminum Case, Midnight Sport Band $70 off (28%) $179 $249 Buy at Walmart Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, Rotating Bezel, 1.2-Inch Circular Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, ECG, Fall Detection, Body Composition Analysis, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Stainless Steel, Black $201 off (53%) $179 $379 99 Buy at Walmart





If you agree with that statement, the only other question you need to ask yourselves is what mobile operating system you prefer. If you're an Android person, then the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is all but guaranteed to deliver unrivaled value at a killer price at the time of this writing.





absolutely good enough for their heavily reduced prices, and they check most of the health and lifestyle boxes most users truly care about. Meanwhile, iPhone users on tight budgets should definitely at the very least consider buying a second-gen Apple Watch SE at a rare $70 discount before Walmart's latest deals inevitably go away. Are these the absolute best smartwatches money can buy in 2024? Certainly not. But they'regood enough for their heavily reduced prices, and they check most of the health and lifestyle boxes most users truly care about.

And these are your top audio deals right now

Skullcandy Rail ANC True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Personal Sound Technology, Skull-IQ Integration, IPX4 Water Resistance, Music, Bass Boost, and Podcast EQ Modes, Touch Controls, Up to 7 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 27 Hours of Combined Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Multipoint Pairing, Black $30 off (30%) Buy at Amazon Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Adjustable Stay-Aware Mode, Custom Sound, Skull-IQ Technology, Adjustable Sensory Bass, Up to 50 Hours of Battery Life, Rapid Charge, Multipoint Pairing, Bluetooth 5.2 Connectivity, Black $57 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Bose QuietComfort 45 Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Personalized Noise Cancellation, High-Fidelity Audio, Volume-Optimized Active EQ, Quiet and Aware Modes, Up to 22 Hours of Battery Life, Bluetooth 5.1, Triple Black and White Smoke Color Options $100 off (30%) $229 $329 Buy at BestBuy Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) 2023 Release, Smart Display with Alexa, 2-Inch Full Range Neodymium Drivers with Passive Bass Radiator, Spatial Audio, 8-Inch Touchscreen, with 1280 x 800 Pixel Resolution, 13MP Centered Camera with Built-in Shutter and Auto-Framing, Octa-Core SoC with Amazon AZ2 Neural Network Engine, Multiple Layers of Privacy Protection, Built-in Zigbee Smart Home Hub, Charcoal and Glacier White Color Options $60 off (40%) Buy at Amazon





While our weekly deals roundups traditionally end with a (smaller or larger) collection of earbuds deals and steals, this week's list concludes with a more eclectic group of audio products sold at extraordinary discounts. We've got a pair of ultra-low-cost noise-cancelling earbuds, two reasonably affordable over-ear headphone models from two brands that are not Apple or Sony, and last but definitely not least, one of the world's While our weekly deals roundups traditionally end with a (smaller or larger) collection of earbuds deals and steals, this week's list concludes with a more eclectic group of audio products sold at extraordinary discounts. We've got a pair of ultra-low-cost noise-cancelling earbuds, two reasonably affordable over-ear headphone models from two brands that are not Apple or Sony, and last but definitely not least, one of the world's best smart speakers (with a touchscreen!) available at a new record low price.





Those are some pretty solid reasons to break with tradition, don't you think?