Walmart is selling every single second-gen Apple Watch SE model at a solid $70 discount

Released back in the fall of 2022 with the same S8 processor under the hood as the high-end Apple Watch Series 8 but a number of key sensors missing, the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is clearly not the best smartwatch an iPhone user can buy in 2024.

But what if you have less than $200 to spend on such a device and don't want to opt for an outdated Series 6 model or a refurbished Series 8? Well, in that case, the newest Apple Watch SE edition is definitely the way to go, especially when you can get it at a hefty $70 discount from a retailer like Walmart.

Apple Watch SE (2022)

40mm, GPS Only, Apple S8 Processor, Retina LTPO OLED Display with 1000 Nits of Brightness, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Compass, Always-on Altimeter, Built-in Speaker, Third-generation Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Color Options
$70 off (28%)
$179
$249
Buy at Walmart

Apple Watch SE (2022)

44mm, GPS Only, Apple S8 Processor, Retina LTPO OLED Display with 1000 Nits of Brightness, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Compass, Always-on Altimeter, Built-in Speaker, Third-generation Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Color Options
$70 off (25%)
$209
$279
Buy at Walmart

Apple Watch SE (2022)

40mm, GPS + Cellular, Apple S8 Processor, Retina LTPO OLED Display with 1000 Nits of Brightness, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Compass, Always-on Altimeter, Built-in Speaker, Third-generation Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Color Options
$70 off (23%)
$229
$299
Buy at Walmart

Apple Watch SE (2022)

44mm, GPS + Cellular, Apple S8 Processor, Retina LTPO OLED Display with 1000 Nits of Brightness, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Compass, Always-on Altimeter, Built-in Speaker, Third-generation Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Color Options
$70 off (21%)
$259
$329
Buy at Walmart

That may not sound like a super-deep price cut by Series 9 or Apple Watch Ultra standards, but it's actually a pretty rare occurrence for the Apple Watch SE 2. Believe it or not, you can currently save at Walmart more money than you could on Amazon a couple of months back for Black Friday 2023.

That makes this somewhat random new deal pretty much impossible to turn down for a cash-strapped Apple fan, and perhaps the greatest thing about it is that it's good for all Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) versions and models. We're talking 40 and 44mm sizes, with and without standalone cellular connectivity, and regardless of your chromatic preferences, odds are you'll find exactly what you like and need at a cool 70 bucks less than usual.

Of course, you may have to hurry to be able to take advantage of this extensive sale, particularly if you're keen on owning a specific Apple Watch SE 2 model in your colorway of choice and the case size that fits your wrist best. 

Keep in mind that this thing does not come with ECG monitoring or a blood oxygen sensor, which may actually be a blessing in disguise given the legal troubles encountered by Apple due to the latter component present on its latest premium smartwatches.

For a budget smartwatch, the Apple Watch SE 2 definitely offers plenty of ways to keep an eye on your health, fitness, and general wellbeing, from a fancy second-gen optical heart sensor to sleep tracking, fall detection, crash detection, Emergency SOS, and irregular rhythm notifications. 

Then you have a beautiful Retina display with up to 1000 nits of brightness adding great value to this low-cost package, as well as a battery that's... not that bad for $179 and up. 

