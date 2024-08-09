Weekly deals roundup: Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold, Apple Watch, and iPad offers galore!

Are you sad that your summer is nearly over? Nervous for your upcoming return to the classroom? Need something to help you leave your exhausting work behind as you head into the weekend? Our latest week-ending list of the best mobile tech deals from around the web might be just what the doctor ordered, including hot bargains and steals across all the industry's major categories.





These are this week's top three promotions

Google Pixel Fold 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Primary Foldable OLED Display with 2208 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5.8-Inch Cover OLED Screen with 2092 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 48 + 10.8 + 10.8MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Inner Selfie Camera, 9.5MP Cover Shooter, 4,821mAh Battery, Obsidian Color $550 off (31%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 8 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.7-Inch LTPO OLED Screen with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Temperature Sensor, Multiple Color Options $300 off (30%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Colors $100 off (25%) Buy at Amazon





Pixel Fold and Pixel 8 Pro at massive discounts right before Google is expected to finally release the already thoroughly detailed It's obviously no coincidence that Amazon is selling last year'sandat massive discounts right before Google is expected to finally release the already thoroughly detailed Pixel 9 family . But as excited as we are about the impending arrival of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Pixel 9 Pro XL , we can also totally understand if some of you would rather pick up a 2023 Pixel device than wait for the 2024 models to be officially priced.





Pixel 8 duo in the non-foldable space right now. There's clearly a very good chance that the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Fold will be discontinued once their costlier sequels are unveiled, so if you're on a tight budget, today might be the best day to act. Google's rookie foldable effort is virtually unrivaled in terms of value for your money at its latest and greatest discount, mind you, and the same arguably goes for the largest member of theduo in the non-foldable space right now.





The Apple Watch Series 9 , meanwhile, may feel like an odd presence on our newest top three list at a reduced price that's not exactly a novelty. But we are talking about probably the best smartwatch for (most) iPhone users out there available for one of its greatest ever prices. What more could you possibly want from a top three deal?

How about these spectacular smartphone offers?

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 6.6-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Exynos 1380 Processor, 50 + 8 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Awesome Navy Color $70 off (18%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 8a 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, 6.1-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,492mAh Battery with Wireless Charging Support, Three Color Options $100 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Razr 2023 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch P-OLED Foldable Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 1.5-Inch OLED External Screen with 368 x 194 Pixel Resolution, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Shooter, 4,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options $300 off (43%) $399 99 $699 99 Buy at Motorola Motorola Edge (2024) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.6-Inch P-OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Vegan Leather, Midnight Blue Color, Free Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II Included Gift $549 99 Buy at Motorola Motorola razr Plus (2024) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor, 6.9-Inch Main Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, Android 14, 4,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, Free Bose QuietComfort II Earbuds Included Gift $999 99 Buy at Motorola Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Violet Color, $200 Amazon Gift Card Included $333 off (22%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus Open 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.82-Inch Foldable AMOLED Display with 2440 x 2268 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.31-Inch AMOLED Cover Screen with 2484 x 1116 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Android 13, 48 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 20MP Front-Facing Shooter, 32MP Cover Camera, 4,805mAh Battery with 67W Charging Capabilities, Voyager Black and Emerald Dusk Color Options, Extra $100 Discount Available with Any Device Trade-In, Free Keyboard 81 Pro or OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Included $300 off (18%) Gift $1399 99 $1699 99 Buy at OnePlus



Pixel 8 Pro ? The Pixel 9a model on the horizon just yet. Meanwhile, the Pixel Fold today, with the Still can't afford the deeply discounted? The Pixel 8a mid-ranger just so happens to be sold at its lowest ever price as well... despite there obviously not being amodel on the horizon just yet. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Open is probably your number one alternative to the aforementionedtoday, with the Motorola Razr Plus (2024) looking like the top choice for flip phone fans with a complimentary pair of super-premium Bose earbuds included.









Last but surely not least, Samsung's state-of-the-art Galaxy S24 Ultra is no longer as affordable as it's recently been, still selling for a lot less than usual with a nice and handy $200 Amazon gift card bundled in.

We've also got tablet bargains for all users and budgets!

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System, Silver and Graphite Color Options $50 off (23%) Buy at Amazon Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) 11.5-Inch Tablet with Android 12L, Upgradable to Android 14, IPS Touchscreen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G99 Processor, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, 7,700mAh Battery, 20W Charging Capabilities, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, MicroSD Card Slot, Four Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, Storm Grey Color $90 off (33%) $179 99 $269 99 Buy at BestBuy Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2021) Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, Apple A13 Bionic Processor, Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2160 x 1620 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear Camera, 12MP Front Camera, Front-Mounted Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor, All-Day Battery Life, Space Gray and Silver Color Options $105 off (32%) Buy at Amazon Apple iPad mini 6 Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, Apple A15 Bionic Processor, 8.3-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2266 x 1488 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Front Camera, Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor, USB Type-C Port, All-Day Battery Life, Multiple Color Options $119 off (24%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Tablet Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 10.95-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, 7,020mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, Charging Speaker Dock Included $101 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Apple iPad Air (2022) 5th Generation, Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 10.9-Inch Liquid Retina Display with True Tone, Apple M1 Chip, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Ultra Wide Front Camera with Center Stage, Stereo Landscape Speakers, Purple Color $200 off (33%) $399 $599 Buy at Walmart Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022) Wi-Fi Only, 1TB Storage, Apple M2 Processor, Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12 + 10MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Shooter, Face ID, USB Type-C Port, Space Gray and Silver Color Options $600 off (33%) $1199 $1799 Buy at BestBuy





It's not every day (or every week) that you see a grand total of four different iPads score monumental discounts of between $105 and $600 (!!!), so hardcore Apple fans may face some tough decisions (in all the good ways) this weekend.





Don't count on all those deals lasting through the very end of the week, though, with that deeply discounted iPad Air (2022) in a single storage variant and single color option in particular looking like a possible goner in a matter of hours (tops).





Google Pixel Tablet We also have you covered if you're an Android tablet enthusiast, mind you, with the second-gen Lenovo Tab P11, Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus, and(with charging speaker dock) looking more than capable of going head-to-head against the best iPads out there... as far as bang-for-buck is concerned. Of course, the 2021-released "vanilla" iPad and the latest iPad mini generation are absolute value champions too, so regardless of your OS allegiance, you might have trouble making the best (informed) buying decision this week.

Two of the best smartwatches in the world are also on sale at excellent prices!

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Sapphire Crystal Display, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Always-on Heart Rate Monitoring, ECG, Fall Detection, Infrared Temperature Sensor, Body Composition, Cycle Tracking, Irregular Heart Rate Notification, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Two Color Options $70 off (18%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Ultra 2 GPS, Bluetooth, Cellular Connectivity, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 1000m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Temperature Sensing, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Siren, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, 49mm Titanium Case, Multiple Color and Band Options $99 off (12%) Buy at Amazon









Are you looking at the greatest ever discounts offered by Amazon for these two products? Not quite, but close enough, which makes the deals good enough for a non-promotional window like Prime Day, Black Friday, or Cyber Monday.

Would you like some affordable headphones to go with your cheap new phone?

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound, New Wingtip Design, Auto Switch, IPX2 Water Resistance, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included, White Color $25 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Beats Solo 4 Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Personalized Spatial Audio, Dynamic Head Tracking, Custom Acoustic Architecture, Lossless Audio, UltraPlush Ear Cushions, Up to 50 Hours of Battery Life, Fast Fuel Charging, Dual Beam-forming Microphones for Crystal Clear Calls, Class 1 Bluetooth Connectivity, USB-C, 3.5mm Analog Input, On-Device Controls, iOS and Android Compatibility, Three Color Options $70 off (35%) Buy at Amazon Beats Studio Pro Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, Lossless Audio, Up to 40 Hours of Battery Life, Fast Fuel, Dual Beam-forming Microphones for Crystal Clear Calls, Class 1 Bluetooth Connectivity, USB-C, 3.5mm Analog Input, On-Device Controls, iOS and Android Compatibility, Multiple Color Options $170 off (49%) Buy at Amazon Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, Digital Crown for Volume Control, Apple H1 Chip, Up to 20 Hours of Battery Life, Multiple Color Options $149 off (27%) Buy at Amazon





Who wouldn't, right? Well, you're unlikely to find better wireless earbuds than the noise-cancelling Samsung Galaxy Buds FE at a comparable price today, and the same goes for Apple's Beats Solo 4 and Studio Pro in the over-ear high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones segment.



