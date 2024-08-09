Weekly deals roundup: Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold, Apple Watch, and iPad offers galore!
Are you sad that your summer is nearly over? Nervous for your upcoming return to the classroom? Need something to help you leave your exhausting work behind as you head into the weekend? Our latest week-ending list of the best mobile tech deals from around the web might be just what the doctor ordered, including hot bargains and steals across all the industry's major categories.
Some of the greatest back to school offers on many of the best phones, tablets, smartwatches, earbuds, and headphones out there are detailed below, letting you save the big bucks exactly when you need to keep your expenses in check.
These are this week's top three promotions
It's obviously no coincidence that Amazon is selling last year's Pixel Fold and Pixel 8 Pro at massive discounts right before Google is expected to finally release the already thoroughly detailed Pixel 9 family. But as excited as we are about the impending arrival of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Pixel 9 Pro XL, we can also totally understand if some of you would rather pick up a 2023 Pixel device than wait for the 2024 models to be officially priced.
There's clearly a very good chance that the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Fold will be discontinued once their costlier sequels are unveiled, so if you're on a tight budget, today might be the best day to act. Google's rookie foldable effort is virtually unrivaled in terms of value for your money at its latest and greatest discount, mind you, and the same arguably goes for the largest member of the Pixel 8 duo in the non-foldable space right now.
The Apple Watch Series 9, meanwhile, may feel like an odd presence on our newest top three list at a reduced price that's not exactly a novelty. But we are talking about probably the best smartwatch for (most) iPhone users out there available for one of its greatest ever prices. What more could you possibly want from a top three deal?
How about these spectacular smartphone offers?
Still can't afford the deeply discounted Pixel 8 Pro? The Pixel 8a mid-ranger just so happens to be sold at its lowest ever price as well... despite there obviously not being a Pixel 9a model on the horizon just yet. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Open is probably your number one alternative to the aforementioned Pixel Fold today, with the Motorola Razr Plus (2024) looking like the top choice for flip phone fans with a complimentary pair of super-premium Bose earbuds included.
The same gift happens to sweeten the latest Motorola Edge (2024) deal as well, and then you have the nearly half-off Razr (2023) for the most cash-strapped foldable buyers around. If you're looking for something even cheaper than that (and the Pixel 8a), the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G might be the best budget 5G phone available today.
Last but surely not least, Samsung's state-of-the-art Galaxy S24 Ultra is no longer as affordable as it's recently been, still selling for a lot less than usual with a nice and handy $200 Amazon gift card bundled in.
We've also got tablet bargains for all users and budgets!
It's not every day (or every week) that you see a grand total of four different iPads score monumental discounts of between $105 and $600 (!!!), so hardcore Apple fans may face some tough decisions (in all the good ways) this weekend.
Don't count on all those deals lasting through the very end of the week, though, with that deeply discounted iPad Air (2022) in a single storage variant and single color option in particular looking like a possible goner in a matter of hours (tops).
We also have you covered if you're an Android tablet enthusiast, mind you, with the second-gen Lenovo Tab P11, Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus, and Google Pixel Tablet (with charging speaker dock) looking more than capable of going head-to-head against the best iPads out there... as far as bang-for-buck is concerned. Of course, the 2021-released "vanilla" iPad and the latest iPad mini generation are absolute value champions too, so regardless of your OS allegiance, you might have trouble making the best (informed) buying decision this week.
Two of the best smartwatches in the world are also on sale at excellent prices!
We'll be honest with you, the rugged Apple Watch Ultra 2 and the super-stylish Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic are not among the cheapest smartwatches around. But that's because they're simply too good, too tough, and yes, too handsome to rival the affordability of the Apple Watch Series 9 and "normal" Galaxy Watch 6.
Are you looking at the greatest ever discounts offered by Amazon for these two products? Not quite, but close enough, which makes the deals good enough for a non-promotional window like Prime Day, Black Friday, or Cyber Monday.
Would you like some affordable headphones to go with your cheap new phone?
Who wouldn't, right? Well, you're unlikely to find better wireless earbuds than the noise-cancelling Samsung Galaxy Buds FE at a comparable price today, and the same goes for Apple's Beats Solo 4 and Studio Pro in the over-ear high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones segment.
The ancient AirPods Max, meanwhile, are still not what we'd call conventionally affordable headphones, but they are relatively accessible to the masses by their standards, which is unfortunately all that Apple fanatics can hope to get... before a sequel is finally released at some point in the future.
