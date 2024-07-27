Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Check out this hands-on video starring the Pixel 9 Pro XL

By
0comments
Check out this hands-on video starring the Pixel 9 Pro XL
On August 13th, the next Made by Google event will take place and the new handsets we expect to see unveiled include the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Google itself has teased some of the phones even releasing a promotional video for the Pixel 9 Pro. Google has been known to release legitimate images of its Pixel phones well before the date of the unveiling event in an effort to minimize the importance of leaks posted online by third parties.

Back in 2019, Google released information about its version of a biometric facial recognition system for the Pixel 4 line that used many of the same cameras and lighting components as Apple's Face ID. At the same time, Google revealed information about its Soli-powered Motion Sense gesture recognition system that helped users navigate through the device. By releasing all of this information about an upcoming phone itself, Google was able to reduce the number of leaks and rumors about the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

Today, however, we have something different to show you. A YouTube subscriber in Ukraine obtained a design sample of the Pixel 9 Pro XLand filmed a hands-on video. Even though the device couldn't boot up, the video lasted nearly 20 minutes giving us a good look at the device. One thing that you might notice is how rounded the corners are. I compared the Pixel 9 Pro XL with my Pixel 6 Pro which has squared-off corners.

Video Thumbnail


Another difference is that the edges of the Pixel 9 Pro XL are flat similar to the iPhone. The Pixel 6 Pro had a curved screen with the sides draping down to create a waterfall effect. Rounded edges fit this design better. Now that the last two top-of-the-line Pixel models (Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL) have moved away from a curved display, flat edges might tend to feel better in the hand. The change in design gives the Pixel 9 Pro XL an iPhone 15 Pro Max appearance although the camera bar is obviously nothing like the rear camera module used by Apple.

Recommended Stories
The temperature sensor returns on the Pixel 9 Pro XL and the bezels are not only symmetrical on all sides, according to the video's host, the Pixel 9 Pro XL's bezels are thinner than the ones on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Compared to the Pixel 8 Pro, the upcoming model cuts off the sides of the rear camera bar before they reach the end of the rear panel. The video goes on to compare the Pixel 9 Pro XL with current high-end handsets such as the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Based on leaked specs, the Pixel 9 Pro XL will feature a 6.8-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1344 x 2992 resolution. The 4nm Tensor G4 application processor (AP) is under the hood along with as much as 16GB RAM. The rear camera bar will feature a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide camera, and a 48MP telephoto sensor. The front-facing camera weighs in at 42MP.

We're a little more than two weeks away from the Made by Google event and with four new Pixel handsets ready to be announced, August 13th is going to be an exciting day.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
Latest T-Mobile freebie is waiting to be picked up by you but be careful
Latest T-Mobile freebie is waiting to be picked up by you but be careful
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
Some T-Mobile stores repackaged returned phones and sold them off as new
Some T-Mobile stores repackaged returned phones and sold them off as new

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy A06 support page goes live ahead of official announcement
Samsung Galaxy A06 support page goes live ahead of official announcement
WhatsApp set to introduce a new album picker for a faster way to share photos
WhatsApp set to introduce a new album picker for a faster way to share photos
Google Discover now has quirky polls to participate in daily
Google Discover now has quirky polls to participate in daily
The Galaxy Z Fold mania got a 40-foot London bus folded at 90-degree angle
The Galaxy Z Fold mania got a 40-foot London bus folded at 90-degree angle
OnePlus Nord 4 gets its first major update since launch, here is what's new
OnePlus Nord 4 gets its first major update since launch, here is what's new
Google adds new features in Gmail and Chat apps on Android foldables and tablets
Google adds new features in Gmail and Chat apps on Android foldables and tablets
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless