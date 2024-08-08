Probably the best Motorola Edge (2024) deal yet bundles the mid-range phone with free Bose earbuds
Released in the US less than two months ago, the Motorola Edge (2024) is remarkably discounted for the second or third time already. While the first deal slashed a very cool $100 off the handset's list price outright, this new promotion sees the 6.6-inch mid-ranger go back up to $549.99... with a complimentary pair of wireless earbuds included.
That may sound like an inferior offer, but these are not just any buds bundled with an unlocked 256GB Edge (2024) at no additional cost. Normally available for a whopping $299.99 by themselves, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are for a lot of people better than the massively popular Apple AirPods Pro 2 and Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.
The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are probably too new (and too controversial) for a head-to-head comparison with these bad boys, which are at worst among the best true wireless earbuds in the world in every key department from active noise cancellation to overall audio performance, battery life, connectivity, and style.
The Motorola Edge (2024), meanwhile, is certainly not the greatest Android phone money can buy right now, but thanks to this incredibly appealing (and typically expensive) freebie, its value proposition is bumped up to a whole new level.
For many prospective buyers of this budget 5G phone, a $300-worth gift will undoubtedly beat an outright $100 discount, making Motorola's limited-time Edge (2024) offer impossible to resist. If supplies last, you have until Sunday, August 11, to take advantage of this (oddly named) "Moto Games" deal and enjoy the rest of your summer playing with a new vegan leather-backed device rocking a gorgeous "Endless Edge" OLED display with silky smooth 144Hz refresh rate technology.
As its spec sheet suggests and our in-depth Motorola Edge (2024) review confirms, that Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor is a bit of a problem, and in the long run, the software support may also fail to impress. But the battery life, charging speeds, and the aforementioned screen are very hard to beat in today's mid-range segment, so all in all, the handset's pros seem to outweigh its cons... when sold alongside gratis Bose earbuds.
