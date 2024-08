Probably the best Motorola Edge (2024) deal yet bundles the mid-range phone with free Bose earbuds

That may sound like an inferior offer, but these are not just any buds bundled with an unlocked 256GB Edge (2024) at no additional cost. Normally available for a whopping $299.99 by themselves, the That may sound like an inferior offer, but these are not just any buds bundled with an unlocked 256GB Edge (2024) at no additional cost. Normally available for a whopping $299.99 by themselves, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are for a lot of people better than the massively popular Apple AirPods Pro 2 and Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Motorola Edge (2024) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.6-Inch P-OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Vegan Leather, Midnight Blue, Free Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II Included $549 99 Buy at Motorola









The Motorola Edge (2024), meanwhile, is certainly not the greatest Android phone money can buy right now, but thanks to this incredibly appealing (and typically expensive) freebie, its value proposition is bumped up to a whole new level.





If supplies last, you have until Sunday, August 11, to take advantage of this (oddly named) "Moto Games" deal and enjoy the rest of your summer playing with a new vegan leather-backed device rocking a gorgeous "Endless Edge" OLED display with silky smooth 144Hz refresh rate technology. For many prospective buyers of this budget 5G phone, a $300-worth gift will undoubtedly beat an outright $100 discount, making Motorola's limited-time Edge (2024) offer impossible to resist.





As its spec sheet suggests and our in-depth Motorola Edge (2024) review confirms, that Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor is a bit of a problem, and in the long run, the software support may also fail to impress. But the battery life, charging speeds, and the aforementioned screen are very hard to beat in today's mid-range segment, so all in all, the handset's pros seem to outweigh its cons... when sold alongside gratis Bose earbuds.

Released in the US less than two months ago, the Motorola Edge (2024) is remarkably discounted for the second or third time already. While the first deal slashed a very cool $100 off the handset's list price outright, this new promotion sees the 6.6-inch mid-ranger go back up to $549.99... with a complimentary pair of wireless earbuds included.