Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Probably the best Motorola Edge (2024) deal yet bundles the mid-range phone with free Bose earbuds

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Probably the best Motorola Edge (2024) deal yet bundles the mid-range phone with free Bose earbuds
Released in the US less than two months ago, the Motorola Edge (2024) is remarkably discounted for the second or third time already. While the first deal slashed a very cool $100 off the handset's list price outright, this new promotion sees the 6.6-inch mid-ranger go back up to $549.99... with a complimentary pair of wireless earbuds included.

That may sound like an inferior offer, but these are not just any buds bundled with an unlocked 256GB Edge (2024) at no additional cost. Normally available for a whopping $299.99 by themselves, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are for a lot of people better than the massively popular Apple AirPods Pro 2 and Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

Motorola Edge (2024)

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.6-Inch P-OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Vegan Leather, Midnight Blue, Free Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II Included
$549 99
Buy at Motorola
 

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are probably too new (and too controversial) for a head-to-head comparison with these bad boys, which are at worst among the best true wireless earbuds in the world in every key department from active noise cancellation to overall audio performance, battery life, connectivity, and style.

The Motorola Edge (2024), meanwhile, is certainly not the greatest Android phone money can buy right now, but thanks to this incredibly appealing (and typically expensive) freebie, its value proposition is bumped up to a whole new level.

For many prospective buyers of this budget 5G phone, a $300-worth gift will undoubtedly beat an outright $100 discount, making Motorola's limited-time Edge (2024) offer impossible to resist. If supplies last, you have until Sunday, August 11, to take advantage of this (oddly named) "Moto Games" deal and enjoy the rest of your summer playing with a new vegan leather-backed device rocking a gorgeous "Endless Edge" OLED display with silky smooth 144Hz refresh rate technology.

As its spec sheet suggests and our in-depth Motorola Edge (2024) review confirms, that Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor is a bit of a problem, and in the long run, the software support may also fail to impress. But the battery life, charging speeds, and the aforementioned screen are very hard to beat in today's mid-range segment, so all in all, the handset's pros seem to outweigh its cons... when sold alongside gratis Bose earbuds.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Motorola Edge - Deals History
34 stories
08 Aug, 2024
Probably the best Motorola Edge (2024) deal yet bundles the mid-range phone with free Bose earbuds
06 Aug, 2024
The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is $300 cheaper and a delight at the official store
28 Jul, 2024
At 50% off, the sleek Motorola Edge (2023) sells for under $300 and is absolutely unmissable
24 Jul, 2024
Brilliant Motorola Edge+ (2023) deal keeps it under the $500 mark on Amazon
23 Jul, 2024
The Motorola Edge (2024) is still available at its best price on Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users will want to delete one app from their phones after latest update
T-Mobile users will want to delete one app from their phones after latest update
Rep fired from T-Mobile authorized retailer says he has collected evidence of fraudulent activities
Rep fired from T-Mobile authorized retailer says he has collected evidence of fraudulent activities
T-Mobile reveals why chat option is not working for some users
T-Mobile reveals why chat option is not working for some users
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever
iPhone 16: The 10 best features we're excited about
iPhone 16: The 10 best features we're excited about
iPhone 16 launch date leak says it will be announced a few days earlier than last year
iPhone 16 launch date leak says it will be announced a few days earlier than last year

Latest News

Google announces new Gemini integrations and a new Assistant voice for its smart home products
Google announces new Gemini integrations and a new Assistant voice for its smart home products
Google unveils redesigned Nest Thermostat with advanced AI and energy-saving features
Google unveils redesigned Nest Thermostat with advanced AI and energy-saving features
Google tests a solution for YouTube live stream ads that could also work with regular videos
Google tests a solution for YouTube live stream ads that could also work with regular videos
Click back: The iPhone 16 Pro starts the Smartphone Button Renaissance
Click back: The iPhone 16 Pro starts the Smartphone Button Renaissance
The Google TV Streamer (4K) that replaces the old dongle is now available to pre-order
The Google TV Streamer (4K) that replaces the old dongle is now available to pre-order
Let's talk about $$$: will the iPhone 16 price go up, down… or sideways?
Let's talk about $$$: will the iPhone 16 price go up, down… or sideways?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless