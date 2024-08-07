Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

More Google Pixel 9 Series leaked images surface showcasing models, colors, and some accessories
Images credit — @evleaks

The upcoming Google Pixel 9 series has been leaked again, just one week before Google's Made by Google event. High-resolution images of all four models in the lineup have surfaced online. Tipster Evan Blass, also known as @evleaks on X (formerly Twitter), has shared the images, which show the Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, along with some more promotional material. The images also reveal the colors that will be available at launch and a few first-party accessories.

Google Pixel 9 series promotional images | Images credit — @evleaks

The images not only confirm all the color options available at launch but also provide a visual comparison of the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL, highlighting their size difference. We also get a good look at the displays of the Pixel 9 Pro XL, which feature symmetrical bezels and a centrally placed hole-punch cutout for the front-facing camera.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold promotional images | Images credit — @evleaks

Additionally, the leak reveals three official cases and a leather folio designed for the upcoming Pixel 9 models. These accessories are likely to be available alongside the phones at launch, offering users a way to personalize and protect their devices.

Google Pixel 9 series cases | Images credit — @evleaks

While this latest leak leaves little to the imagination, there are still some details we don't know. Google may have some software surprises in store for us, and we'll have to wait for the official launch event to get confirmation on pricing and availability.

The Pixel 9 series promises to be a major contender in the smartphone market, building upon the success of its predecessors. With a focus on camera capabilities, powerful performance, and a user-friendly experience, the Pixel 9 is expected to appeal to a wide range of users. As we get closer to the Made by Google event, anticipation is building for what could be one of the most exciting smartphone launches of the year.

Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie'

