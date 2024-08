More Google Pixel 9 Series leaked images surface showcasing models, colors, and some accessories

Images credit — @evleaks





Pixel 9 Pro Fold, along with some more promotional material. The images also reveal the colors that will be available at launch and a few first-party accessories.



The upcoming Google Pixel 9 series has been leaked again, just one week before Google's Made by Google event. High-resolution images of all four models in the lineup have surfaced online. Tipster Evan Blass, also known as @evleaks on X (formerly Twitter) , has shared the images, which show the Pixel 9 Pro XL andFold, along with some more promotional material. The images also reveal the colors that will be available at launch and a few first-party accessories.

Google Pixel 9 series promotional images | Images credit — @evleaks





The images not only confirm all the color options available at launch but also provide a visual comparison of the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL, highlighting their size difference. We also get a good look at the displays of the Pixel 9 Pro XL , which feature symmetrical bezels and a centrally placed hole-punch cutout for the front-facing camera.





Google Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold promotional images | Images credit — @evleaks





Additionally, the leak reveals three official cases and a leather folio designed for the upcoming Pixel 9 models. These accessories are likely to be available alongside the phones at launch, offering users a way to personalize and protect their devices.





Google Pixel 9 series cases | Images credit — @evleaks