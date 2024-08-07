Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Pixel 9 Pro pricing leaks: Google wants to gaslight you into thinking you aren't paying more

Pixel 9 Pro pricing has leaked: Google wants to gaslight you into thinking you aren't paying more
A Redditor has posted the prices for the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL and it looks like you will be paying more this year for the Pixel 8 Pro's true successor.

According to what looks like a T-Mobile listing, the Pixel 9 Pro will start at $999.99 while the 9 XL Pro will start at $1,1999.99. 

Since the base Pixel 8 Pro also costs $999, you might get the impression that the price has not gone up. Except that is seemingly not the case, considering the Pixel 9 XL Pro, and not Pixel 9 Pro, is the actual Pixel 8 Pro successor.



That's because the Pixel 8 Pro sports a 6.7-inch screen and the Pixel 9 Pro XL is rumored to flaunt a 6.8-inch display. The regular Pixel 9 Pro will allegedly feature a 6.3-inch screen. Thus, the Pixel 9 Pro, and not 9 Pro XL, will be the real new entrant this year.

This essentially makes the Pixel 8 Pro's direct successor $200 more expensive. The listing suggests that the Pixel 9 XL Pro will start with 256GB of storage, whereas previous rumors had suggested that the base model will have 128GB of storage.

If the phone will indeed start with 256GB of storage, Google may be thinking that this, along with a slightly larger screen, a new chipset, updated design, and improved camera hardware, will justify the price increase.

The 512GB Pixel 9 XL Pro will also cost $1,199 according to the listing, but this is probably the pre-order period pricing, during which users will allegedly get free storage upgrades. This is a strategy that Samsung employs and it has apparently been adopted by Google now. In addition to that, early adopters will also get 12 free months of Google One AI Premium for Gemini Advanced, but there will be no physical freebies such as earbuds or a smartwatch.

Pre-order gifts are often seen as a means to subsidise smartphone purchases but with Google now shifting to digital perks, users might not show much enthusiasm during the pre-order period.
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

