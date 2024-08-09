Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Walmart brings back one of the most epic ever iPad Air (2022) deals for a limited time

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Walmart brings back one of the most epic ever iPad Air (2022) deals for a limited time
Should you buy the 2022-released iPad Air in 2024? Definitely not if you can afford one of the two vastly improved models from this year. But if that's not the case or simply don't want to spend north of $500 for undeniably one of the best tablets available today, you should probably take a look at Walmart's latest deal on the previous-generation 10.9-incher.

Powered by an Apple M1 processor, the iPad Air 5 is still unquestionably faster, smoother, and overall more convenient than many of the greatest Android tablets out there, thus delivering pretty much unrivaled value at a reduced price of $399 right now.

Apple iPad Air (2022)

5th Generation, Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 10.9-Inch Liquid Retina Display with True Tone, Apple M1 Chip, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Ultra Wide Front Camera with Center Stage, Stereo Landscape Speakers, Purple Color
$200 off (33%)
$399
$599
Buy at Walmart

This is a device that used to cost at least $599 back in the day, mind you, although in the spirit of full disclosure, we should mention that hasn't actually been the case in a fairly long time. Instead, major US retailers like Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy have sold the iPad Air (2022) at $100, $150, and yes, $200 discounts in an entry-level 64GB storage variant a bunch of times in recent months, giving bargain hunters plenty of opportunities to save big bucks before discontinuing the two-year-old slate.

That being said, $200 discounts have been pretty rare sights, typically disappearing extremely quickly after popping up at one or several of the aforementioned retailers. Right now, Walmart is the only one charging $399 for a fifth-generation iPad Air in a single purple colorway, which strongly suggests you have but a few hours (at most) to score this exceptional deal before it inevitably goes away (possibly, for good).

Our iPad Air 5 review from 2022, of course, is no longer 100 percent true and relevant in today's tablet market, but many of this bad boy's strengths remain worthy of your praise, attention, and hard-earned money... at $399. We're talking about things like an undeniably sharp Liquid Retina IPS LCD screen, a decidedly premium construction, solid speakers, excellent battery life, and at the right additional cost, a couple of phenomenal productivity-enhancing accessories too.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Apple iPad - Deals History
33 stories
09 Aug, 2024
Walmart brings back one of the most epic ever iPad Air (2022) deals for a limited time
05 Aug, 2024
Don't let this exciting iPad mini 6 promo at Amazon slip through your fingers
30 Jul, 2024
Best Buy makes the budget iPad 7 a deal too good to pass up, if you can overlook one thing
16 Jul, 2024
Apple's ancient sixth-gen iPad mini lives on to seize the Prime Day 2024 spotlight at $140 discount Apple's forever young iPad 10 scores an unbeatable Prime Day discount on top of permanent price cut
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Rep fired from T-Mobile authorized retailer says he has collected evidence of fraudulent activities
Rep fired from T-Mobile authorized retailer says he has collected evidence of fraudulent activities
T-Mobile reveals why chat option is not working for some users
T-Mobile reveals why chat option is not working for some users
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever
iPhone 16 launch date leak says it will be announced a few days earlier than last year
iPhone 16 launch date leak says it will be announced a few days earlier than last year
The iPhone 16 series will be the most Android Apple series ever
The iPhone 16 series will be the most Android Apple series ever
The hot new Motorola Razr+ (2024) flagship now comes with free Bose earbuds as killer deal sweetener
The hot new Motorola Razr+ (2024) flagship now comes with free Bose earbuds as killer deal sweetener

Latest News

Instagram extends carousel capacity for summer "photo dumps"
Instagram extends carousel capacity for summer "photo dumps"
Google TV Streamer is their first to bring the benefits of the new Android 14 for TVs
Google TV Streamer is their first to bring the benefits of the new Android 14 for TVs
Chrome, Firefox, and Safari users need to beware of this security vulnerability
Chrome, Firefox, and Safari users need to beware of this security vulnerability
New OxygenOS update is now rolling out to OnePlus devices
New OxygenOS update is now rolling out to OnePlus devices
Pixel 9's launch ruined thanks to price hikes? Maybe Google made a bad call this time
Pixel 9's launch ruined thanks to price hikes? Maybe Google made a bad call this time
Probably the best Motorola Edge (2024) deal yet bundles the mid-range phone with free Bose earbuds
Probably the best Motorola Edge (2024) deal yet bundles the mid-range phone with free Bose earbuds
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless