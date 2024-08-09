Walmart brings back one of the most epic ever iPad Air (2022) deals for a limited time
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Should you buy the 2022-released iPad Air in 2024? Definitely not if you can afford one of the two vastly improved models from this year. But if that's not the case or simply don't want to spend north of $500 for undeniably one of the best tablets available today, you should probably take a look at Walmart's latest deal on the previous-generation 10.9-incher.
Powered by an Apple M1 processor, the iPad Air 5 is still unquestionably faster, smoother, and overall more convenient than many of the greatest Android tablets out there, thus delivering pretty much unrivaled value at a reduced price of $399 right now.
This is a device that used to cost at least $599 back in the day, mind you, although in the spirit of full disclosure, we should mention that hasn't actually been the case in a fairly long time. Instead, major US retailers like Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy have sold the iPad Air (2022) at $100, $150, and yes, $200 discounts in an entry-level 64GB storage variant a bunch of times in recent months, giving bargain hunters plenty of opportunities to save big bucks before discontinuing the two-year-old slate.
That being said, $200 discounts have been pretty rare sights, typically disappearing extremely quickly after popping up at one or several of the aforementioned retailers. Right now, Walmart is the only one charging $399 for a fifth-generation iPad Air in a single purple colorway, which strongly suggests you have but a few hours (at most) to score this exceptional deal before it inevitably goes away (possibly, for good).
Our iPad Air 5 review from 2022, of course, is no longer 100 percent true and relevant in today's tablet market, but many of this bad boy's strengths remain worthy of your praise, attention, and hard-earned money... at $399. We're talking about things like an undeniably sharp Liquid Retina IPS LCD screen, a decidedly premium construction, solid speakers, excellent battery life, and at the right additional cost, a couple of phenomenal productivity-enhancing accessories too.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
09 Aug, 2024Walmart brings back one of the most epic ever iPad Air (2022) deals for a limited time
05 Aug, 2024Don't let this exciting iPad mini 6 promo at Amazon slip through your fingers
30 Jul, 2024Best Buy makes the budget iPad 7 a deal too good to pass up, if you can overlook one thing
16 Jul, 2024Apple's ancient sixth-gen iPad mini lives on to seize the Prime Day 2024 spotlight at $140 discount Apple's forever young iPad 10 scores an unbeatable Prime Day discount on top of permanent price cut
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: