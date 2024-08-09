Walmart brings back one of the most epic ever iPad Air (2022) deals for a limited time





Powered by an Apple M1 processor, the Powered by an Apple M1 processor, the iPad Air 5 is still unquestionably faster, smoother, and overall more convenient than many of the greatest Android tablets out there, thus delivering pretty much unrivaled value at a reduced price of $399 right now.

Apple iPad Air (2022) 5th Generation, Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 10.9-Inch Liquid Retina Display with True Tone, Apple M1 Chip, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Ultra Wide Front Camera with Center Stage, Stereo Landscape Speakers, Purple Color $200 off (33%) $399 $599 Buy at Walmart





This is a device that used to cost at least $599 back in the day, mind you, although in the spirit of full disclosure, we should mention that hasn't actually been the case in a fairly long time. Instead, major US retailers like Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy have sold the iPad Air (2022) at $100, $150, and yes, $200 discounts in an entry-level 64GB storage variant a bunch of times in recent months, giving bargain hunters plenty of opportunities to save big bucks before discontinuing the two-year-old slate.





That being said, $200 discounts have been pretty rare sights, typically disappearing extremely quickly after popping up at one or several of the aforementioned retailers. Right now, Walmart is the only one charging $399 for a fifth-generation iPad Air in a single purple colorway, which strongly suggests you have but a few hours (at most) to score this exceptional deal before it inevitably goes away (possibly, for good).





Our iPad Air 5 review from 2022, of course, is no longer 100 percent true and relevant in today's tablet market, but many of this bad boy's strengths remain worthy of your praise, attention, and hard-earned money... at $399. We're talking about things like an undeniably sharp Liquid Retina IPS LCD screen, a decidedly premium construction, solid speakers, excellent battery life, and at the right additional cost, a couple of phenomenal productivity-enhancing accessories too.