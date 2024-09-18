Amazon's 64GB Fire HD 8 is on sale at a new record low price before Prime Day





That's because the newest edition of Amazon's in-house 8-inch Android mid-ranger is somewhat surprisingly being sold at a lower-than-ever price today in a 64GB storage variant. This particular configuration of the 2022-released slate normally costs $129.99 and $144.99 with and without lockscreen ads respectively, and both of those list prices can be reduced by a cool 70 bucks at the time of this writing.

Amazon Fire HD 8 2022 Release, 64GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Hexa-Core 2.0 GHz Processor, 8-Inch Touchscreen with 1280 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Hands-Free Alexa Assistance, Up to 13 Hours of Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, 5MP Rear-Facing Camera with 1080p Video Recording, 2MP Front Camera with 720p Video Recording, Black and Denim Color Options





The beauty of the e-commerce giant's latest Fire HD 8 (2022) promotion is that it comes with no special requirements or strings attached, be them an obligatory Amazon Prime subscription or... anything else.





Granted, this seemingly random new massive discount may well be signaling the impending launch of an improved Fire HD 8 generation, but until that happens, you're looking at a very appealing value proposition here.





This is probably not one of the best Android tablets money can buy this holiday season (especially when you consider its lack of Google Play support), but that generous 64 gigs of internal storage space, reasonably sharp display, respectable hexa-core processor, and solid 13-hour battery life undeniably make the 12th generation Fire device a smart purchase for the right type of user at an unprecedented $70 markdown.





Interestingly, the entry-level 32GB configuration of this 2022-released tablet is listed as "currently unavailable", which further adds to my personal suspicion that an upgraded version is right around the corner. After all, the previous edition was unveiled in 2020, and the one before that in 2018, which suggests a pretty clear pattern. But with the risk of repeating myself, this 2022 generation remains highly recommended for cash-strapped buyers... at the right price.