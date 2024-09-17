Amazon Prime Big Deal Days dates are here — get ready for huge fall savings
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Miss Amazon's summer savings fest, a.k.a. Prime Day? Well, you won't have to hang tight for too long until the next such event. That's right! Another Prime Day sale is coming up, and it's sooner than you might think.
Dubbed the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, the upcoming fall sale will kick off on October 8 and continue throughout October 9. Starting at 12:01 AM PDT, Prime members will get exclusive access to fantastic deals on some of the best Android phones and electronics, must-have fashion essentials, and popular toy brands.
Some of the offers we came across this July weren't Prime member-exclusive. We have every reason to expect a similar situation during next month's Big Deal Days event. That being said, discounts for Prime members will almost certainly be significantly more attractive. Plus, as the official announcement states, exclusive savings will only be open to Prime members.
As hinted above, Amazon will give Prime members stunning discounts on smartphones. Besides those, you can expect promos on the best tablets from Samsung and other brands. There should also be big discounts on wearables and accessories, such as high-end wireless Bluetooth headphones, including Beats products.
For Google fans, there were $300 price cuts on the Pixel 8 Pro. Users could also save twice as much on the Pixel Fold. Those are just some of the many amazing offers we got to see (and expect to come across again this October). Be sure to follow us to stay on top of all the gorgeous discounts Amazon will launch during the upcoming event.
There'll be much more than tech deals, of course. The largest e-commerce seller will help parents prep for the upcoming holiday season with discounts on LEGO and Disney products or tackle the winter chills with up to 40% off winter fashion items, to mention just a few. The truth is that there should be offers on Amazon's entire portfolio of products during the 48-hour Prime Big Deal Days.
Top 3 deals to check out ahead of the October Prime Day event
Will everyone get a slice of the pie?
For this reason, if you still haven't joined the Amazon exclusive membership program, now might be a good time to consider. It costs 14.99/mo and includes a free 30-day trial.
What kind of offers to expect during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days?
But how much can you actually expect to save this fall? Well, during this year's July Prime Day, the e-commerce giant slashed $650 off the Galaxy Z Fold 5, while the mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ got discounted by $201.
