Amazon Prime Big Deal Days dates are here — get ready for huge fall savings

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days banner with text announcing dates for the event. The image includes Amazon packages and more.
Miss Amazon's summer savings fest, a.k.a. Prime Day? Well, you won't have to hang tight for too long until the next such event. That's right! Another Prime Day sale is coming up, and it's sooner than you might think.

Dubbed the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, the upcoming fall sale will kick off on October 8 and continue throughout October 9. Starting at 12:01 AM PDT, Prime members will get exclusive access to fantastic deals on some of the best Android phones and electronics, must-have fashion essentials, and popular toy brands.

Top 3 deals to check out ahead of the October Prime Day event


The Galaxy S24+ is now $202 off at Amazon

Don't want to wait for the Prime Big Deal Days? Get the Galaxy S24+ now! The high-end Android phone enjoys a 20% markdown on Amazon, which saves you $202 for a limited time. The promo applies to the 256GB model.
$202 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Save 27% on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE on Amazon

One of the best mid-range tablets is heavily discounted ahead of October's Prime Day! We're talking about a huge $120 price cut on the 10.9-inch Galaxy Tab S9 FE! The promo will stay up for a short while, so make sure you take advantage soon.
$120 off (27%)
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition is now 45% off

The Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition is now a remarkable 45% cheaper. That means you can now get this high-class wearable for less than $500 instead of $900. Don't miss out on this fantastic early deal!
$401 off (45%)
Buy at Amazon

Will everyone get a slice of the pie?


Some of the offers we came across this July weren't Prime member-exclusive. We have every reason to expect a similar situation during next month's Big Deal Days event. That being said, discounts for Prime members will almost certainly be significantly more attractive. Plus, as the official announcement states, exclusive savings will only be open to Prime members.

For this reason, if you still haven't joined the Amazon exclusive membership program, now might be a good time to consider. It costs 14.99/mo and includes a free 30-day trial.

 

What kind of offers to expect during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days?


As hinted above, Amazon will give Prime members stunning discounts on smartphones. Besides those, you can expect promos on the best tablets from Samsung and other brands. There should also be big discounts on wearables and accessories, such as high-end wireless Bluetooth headphones, including Beats products.

But how much can you actually expect to save this fall? Well, during this year's July Prime Day, the e-commerce giant slashed $650 off the Galaxy Z Fold 5, while the mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ got discounted by $201.

For Google fans, there were $300 price cuts on the Pixel 8 Pro. Users could also save twice as much on the Pixel Fold. Those are just some of the many amazing offers we got to see (and expect to come across again this October). Be sure to follow us to stay on top of all the gorgeous discounts Amazon will launch during the upcoming event.

There'll be much more than tech deals, of course. The largest e-commerce seller will help parents prep for the upcoming holiday season with discounts on LEGO and Disney products or tackle the winter chills with up to 40% off winter fashion items, to mention just a few. The truth is that there should be offers on Amazon's entire portfolio of products during the 48-hour Prime Big Deal Days.
